IDAHO FALLS – Rhett Panter is happiest when he’s behind the wheel of a fast car at the racetrack — or souping up or repairing vehicles at his shop. The 36-year-old Idaho Falls man is the owner of Powerneedy Motorsports, a 6,000-square-foot auto fabrication and maintenance shop at 1463 Commerce Way, Ste. 2 in Idaho Falls. Whether you’re a hard-core autocross enthusiast or a daily commuter needing a tune-up on your vehicle, taking care of customers is what Panter and his team are passionate about.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO