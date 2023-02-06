Read full article on original website
Shop fire near Swan Valley over the weekend was accidental, officials say
SWAN VALLEY — A fire that burned down a shop near Swan Valley over the weekend has been deemed accidental. According to the Swan Valley Fire District, firefighters responded to a structure fire along U.S. Highway 26 in Irwin on Saturday. The fire started in the shop around 10:30 p.m. The fire was originally threatening a nearby home, but firefighters were able to protect it.
Idaho Falls man arrested after crashing into two vehicles then hiding in a dumpster
POCATELLO — A man police say hit two vehicles in two separate hit-and-run crashes before hiding in a dumpster has been charged with multiple crimes. KC Joe Coffey, 30, faces two felony charges for leaving the scene of an injury crash and misdemeanor charges for possessing an open container, driving under the influence and driving without privileges, court records show.
Looking back: Man ‘wanted for desertion,’ and motorcyclist’s quick-thinking saves his life
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Feb. 6 to Feb. 12 in east Idaho history. BLACKFOOT — A man was “wanted for desertion,” according to The Teton Peak’s Feb. 12, 1903, newspaper. Deputy Sheriff Ricks...
Teen leads officers on high speed chase down Main Street in Rexburg
REXBURG — A 17-year-old led officers on a high speed chase, reaching speeds of 150 mph, and even turned off his headlights during the pursuit. On Wednesday, around 9:40 p.m., an officer with the Rexburg Police Department tried to stop a Ford Mustang at Main Street and 1st West due to traffic infractions.
Man sentenced after ramming truck into patrol vehicle
ABERDEEN – A 43-year-old has been sentenced after he instigated a high-speed chase and rammed his car into a deputy’s vehicle. Robert Lloyd Weeks was sentenced on Monday by District Judge Darren B. Simpson to a minimum of two and a half years and a maximum of 10 years in prison for aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer.
Biz Buzz: How an Idaho Falls man’s auto ‘addiction’ led him to open motorsports shop
IDAHO FALLS – Rhett Panter is happiest when he’s behind the wheel of a fast car at the racetrack — or souping up or repairing vehicles at his shop. The 36-year-old Idaho Falls man is the owner of Powerneedy Motorsports, a 6,000-square-foot auto fabrication and maintenance shop at 1463 Commerce Way, Ste. 2 in Idaho Falls. Whether you’re a hard-core autocross enthusiast or a daily commuter needing a tune-up on your vehicle, taking care of customers is what Panter and his team are passionate about.
Retired teacher who knits hats for children in need surprised for Feel Good Friday
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We received an email a few weeks ago about a woman named Marty. It said:. Marty retired from teaching school many...
Idaho Falls woman wins $70,000 in Idaho Lottery Big Spin
BOISE — Two Big Spin winners from two very different parts of Idaho met at Boise Towne Square on Wednesday afternoon for the chance to win up to $100,000 each! Joseph Cramer from Oldtown and Selena Rigby from Idaho Falls became the 10th and 11th people to have a turn with the Big Spin wheel during a live event.
Two men arrested in separate events after Idaho Falls police make two large drug busts
IDAHO FALLS – Two men were arrested in Idaho Falls after police reportedly caught both in possession of large amounts of fentanyl. Jacob Garner, 29, from Idaho Falls, was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, felony unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, a felony agents warrant, misdemeanor injury to a child, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and a misdemeanor warrant for petit theft.
Arlyn Haggard
Our sweet Mom, Grandma, sister, aunt, and friend, Arlyn Haggard, 91 passed away at her place of residence peacefully with family by her side. She was beloved for her smile, kind heart, generosity, sense of humor and her strong faith. Arlyn was born on April 18, 1931 in Basalt, Idaho...
Charles Welker Briggs
Charles “Chuck” Welker Briggs, 82, returned to his heavenly home on February 8, 2023, at Eastern Idaho Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Charles was born in Sugar City, Madison County, Idaho, on November 28, 1940. He was born to George Harold Briggs and Hazel Welker Briggs and was raised in Sugar City. He served a two-and-a-half-year mission to Hong Kong.
Jose H. Gonzalez
Jose H. Gonzalez (aka Grandpa, Speedy, Uncle Joe, Grandpa Joe), 82, of Idaho Falls, passed away at home surrounded by family early Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, due to complications from Parkinson’s disease. Jose was a member of Pope St. John Paul Catholic Parish in Idaho Falls and Knights of Columbus.
Joyce Elizabeth (Obrey) Williams
Joyce Elizabeth Obrey Williams, 90, of Rexburg, passed away February 8, 2023, at Homestead Assisted Living. She was under the care of Homestead Home Health and Hospice. Joyce was born July 22, 1932, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to William Thomas Obrey and Violet Struhs Obrey. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. She also attended ISU School of Nursing.
Robert Brent Call
Robert Brent Call, 83, of Grant, died Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at his home. Brent was born October 17, 1939, to Cyril Josiah Call Jr. and Mary LaVern Barker of Rigby, Idaho. He was the youngest of five children. Brent was active from day one and spent his growing up years playing basketball, baseball, and skiing. Brent started his love for farming at a very early age. His summers were spent living at his sister Nona’s home and working on their farm in Lewisville.
Man charged with drug trafficking after reportedly hiding drugs in someone else’s car
IDAHO FALLS – A 36-year-old man was charged with drug trafficking after police allegedly found drugs in a car he was riding in. Andrew Dixon was charged with felony drug trafficking methamphetamine or amphetamine on Feb 3. The incident occurred on Feb. 2, when Idaho Falls Police pulled over...
Idaho Falls Symphony to provide live performance for film soundtrack
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Symphony is bringing a one-of-a-kind audiovisual experience to east Idaho when it performs “Symphony for Our World” this Saturday, February 11 at the Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts. “Symphony for Our World” is a National Geographic production and...
Fremont County Joint School District invites community to informational meetings for nearly $60M bond
ST. ANTHONY — A local school district is inviting the community to ask questions and learn more about an upcoming school bond proposal that will appear on the March ballot. The nearly $60 million bond proposal for Fremont County Joint School District 215 aims to help improve school facilities.
ZZ Top to perform at Mountain America Center
IDAHO FALLS — “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” has been at it for well over a half century, and on May 2, ZZ Top will bring their “Raw Whisky Tour” to Hero Arena at the new Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls. Tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the venue’s Bingham Healthcare Box Office during open hours.
After record bond failure, Idaho Falls School District 91 considers another ballot measure
IDAHO FALLS (IdahoEdNews.org) — Sunnyside Elementary is overflowing with students. Closets, storage spaces, hallways, and the principal’s office have all become impromptu classrooms. “It’s just this shuffle every year of how do we fit everything in here,” Kylie Dixon, the principal at Sunnyside, said in a Wednesday presentation...
