Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
