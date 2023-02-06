Pittsburgh Pop podcast: Talking Pittsburgh as a football town, Bruce Campbell’s upcoming visit, ‘Cunk on Earth’

In this episode of the “Pittsburgh Pop” podcast, host Tim Benz and TV Talk columnist Rob Owen discuss Pittsburgh pop culture news of the moment, including how Pittsburgh ranks as a football town in a Wallet Hub survey, Super Bowl preparations, Twitter reactions and a possible Tony Romo intervention.

Benz brings up Netflix’s British import “Cunk on Earth,” which the service did little to publicize, bringing to mind how there’s minimal shared pop culture anymore as demonstrated in a “Saturday Night Live” sketch from this past weekend.

Owen reports on Joe Manganiello on PBS’s “Finding Your Roots,” a Pittsburgher on Paramount+’s “Are You the One?,” James Cameron’s “Titanic” test and breaking news that genre film star Bruce Campbell (“Evil Dead,” “Adventures of Briscoe County Jr.”) will bring his “Bruce-O-Rama” tour to Stage AE in Pittsburgh April 19.

