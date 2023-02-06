ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Man, 84, arrested after wife shot to death in Skyline home

By David Hernandez
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ka4kM_0keHa4tj00

An 84-year-old man was arrested Monday on suspicion of fatally shooting his 78-year-old wife in a home in the Skyline neighborhood, San Diego police said.

The shooting — reported as a domestic violence incident — occurred about 7:45 a.m. at a home on Siena Street, just north of Skyline Drive, Lt. Adam Sharki said in a release Monday evening.

"A family member discovered the shooting, took the gun from the male and then called police," Sharki said.

When officers entered the home they found Mildred Ahmad suffering from several gunshot wounds. She died before she could be taken to a hospital, Sharki said.

Mikal Ahmad, her husband, was found in the home and arrested.

No further information was immediately available.

San Diego police asked that anyone with information about the incident contact homicide detectives at (619) 531-2293 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crimevoice.com

Suspect Arrested in Fatal Shooting of San Diego Man; Investigation Continues

On January 20, 2023, an incident took place in the heart of downtown San Diego when shots were fired in the area of 600 L Street. At 4:25 a.m., the San Diego Police Communications Center received a call about the incident and immediately dispatched officers from Central Division, according to a San Diego PD press release.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

San Marcos murder suspect takes stand, claims self defense

VISTA — The 21-year-old suspect charged with stabbing a former San Marcos classmate to death nearly 18 months ago took the stand in his murder trial this week, claiming he acted in self-defense after being targeted on social media by the victim. Kellon Razdan, charged with the first-degree murder...
SAN MARCOS, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
83K+
Followers
131K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy