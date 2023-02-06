Man, 84, arrested after wife shot to death in Skyline home

An 84-year-old man was arrested Monday on suspicion of fatally shooting his 78-year-old wife in a home in the Skyline neighborhood, San Diego police said.

The shooting — reported as a domestic violence incident — occurred about 7:45 a.m. at a home on Siena Street, just north of Skyline Drive, Lt. Adam Sharki said in a release Monday evening.

"A family member discovered the shooting, took the gun from the male and then called police," Sharki said.

When officers entered the home they found Mildred Ahmad suffering from several gunshot wounds. She died before she could be taken to a hospital, Sharki said.

Mikal Ahmad, her husband, was found in the home and arrested.

No further information was immediately available.

San Diego police asked that anyone with information about the incident contact homicide detectives at (619) 531-2293 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .