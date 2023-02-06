Clueless' Cher and Amber Battle It Out (Again) in Rakuten Super Bowl Ad

Who better to be a spokesperson for a shopping platform than Clueless ‘ very own Cher Horowitz? ( Amber?! As if!)

In a new Super Bowl ad for Rakuten, Alicia Silverstone is reprising one of her most famous roles alongside fellow co-star Elisa Donovan, and once again, the debate is fierce . The spot opens with Cher (Silverstone) and Amber (Donovan) in their classroom debating whether “fiscally responsible shopping” is an oxymoron. But Cher once again takes the cake by highlighting the pros of the service, including its many Cash Back opportunities.

Throughout the clip (watch it embedded above), we see recreations of other, like, totally famous sets from the 1995 film, including Cher’s bedroom (with a customized, spinning rack for her wardrobe, of course), favorite stores and Beverly Hills mansion, where she wastes no time crashing her Jeep Wrangler into a delivery truck. (“Who put that there?!”)

Cher swiftly wins over her class, causing Amber to ask for a rebuttal, which Cher declares will surely be “re- brutal .” The back-and-forth cues Donovan up for one of Amber’s signature “whatever” hand signals.

“I think most of us would agree that Cher is one of film history’s most iconic shoppers,” Silverstone said in a statement, “so when Rakuten approached me to reprise the role for their Super Bowl spot, I thought it was a great idea. Cher was always figuring out how to get what she wanted in the most clever ways, so I think Rakuten would really appeal to her.”

A shortened 30-second version of the ad will air during Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The big game — which will feature a Halftime Show performance by Rihanna — is set to air Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30/5:30c on Fox.

Have thoughts on this Clueless reunion spot? Sound off in the comments.