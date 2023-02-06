Paramount TV Studios Ups Dominic Pagone to Head of Communications

Paramount Television Studios (PTVS) has named Dominic Pagone its new head of communications. The news came via a memo sent to staff on Monday by Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount TV Studios. In his new role, Pagone will report to Clemens as well as Chris Ender, CBS’ executive vice president of communications.

Pagone enters the position after most recently serving as senior vice president of entertainment PR and awards for Showtime Networks and Paramount Television Studios. He first joined Showtime in 2018, overseeing the network’s entertainment PR, before adding awards to his purview in 2021 and adding Paramount TV Studios in 2022. Throughout his time at the company, he oversaw the launches of shows including “Yellowjackets,” “Kidding,” “Escape at Dannemora,” “The Good Lord Bird,” “Couples Therapy,” “We Need To Talk About Cosby” and “Attica.”

Pagone worked at FX for 18 years before joining Showtime in 2018. He started his career there as a publicist and helped launch titles such as “The Shield,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “Sons of Anarchy” while working his way up to senior vice president of communications.

Pagone’s promotion comes just after the announcement that the Showtime brand would be consolidated into Paramount+, and the promotion of Erin Calhoun to executive vice president of communications for Paramount Streaming and cross-company publicity.

See Clemens’ full memo below.

Hi, everyone. I’m reaching out today to formally announce our new head of communications, Dominic Pagone. This is not a surprise to many of you, especially since he was in the office last week!

Dom is certainly no stranger to our team. In his former role at SHOWTIME communications, he was an important PR adviser and strategist across many PTVS business and show issues. Now we get him full time!

He’s also no stranger to me. Dom and I previously worked together at FX, where I witnessed firsthand his incredible skill in media relations, talent relations, show campaigns and awards strategies. He loves television and knows how to generate meaningful recognition for our premium shows. Dom is also the ultimate collaborator with executives, talent, producers and everyone in the creative process.

As Senior Vice President, Communications, PTVS, Dominic will report to me and Chris Ender, who oversees comms for all CBS brands and other parts of George Cheeks’ world. Dom and his team will be based here on the first floor of the Lubitsch building, and they will also be aligned and collaborate with Chris’ broader communications group too.

In addition to Dom’s announcement, I’m sure you also read the amazing news last week about Erin Calhoun, who has been named EVP Communications, Paramount Streaming and Cross-Company Publicity overseeing communications for Paramount+, Pluto and Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, and has a new cross-platform role in the broader company. I want to thank Erin for her incredible comms leadership at PTVS and her support to me and all our teams.

We now have the best of three worlds for comms. We get Dom every day; Erin when we sell a show to Paramount+; and we’re connected to Chris’ broader comms group, too.

Please join me in thanking Erin and welcoming Dom to his new PTVS leadership role.

Nicole