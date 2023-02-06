Read full article on original website
Illegal cigarettes found hidden in Newcastle-under-Lyme shop ceiling
A shopkeeper has been handed a suspended jail term for selling illegal tobacco in Newcastle-under-Lyme. Jamal Mohammed pleaded guilty to 28 charges relating to the sale and supply of a stash with a street value of more than £21,000. Trading Standards officers found the packets hidden in the ceiling...
Rental evictions build after Covid ban lifted
The number of people forced out of rented homes in England and Wales hit 5,409 in the last three months of 2022 as rental evictions continue to build up following a ban during Covid. When the country went into lockdown in March 2020, the government halted landlord possession actions. They...
Birmingham car cannibals leaves woman 'in shock'
A woman has spoken of her shock after returning to her car to find it stripped of parts. Charaya White, 28, from Birmingham, said she suffered a panic attack when she found much of her Citroen C1 had been scavenged at the city's New Canal Street car park in May 2022.
'Double-deposit' leaving first-time home buyers stuck
First-time buyers in Scotland say they are being kept off the property ladder by a system that means they often have to find two separate deposits to secure a home. Paul Bradley and his partner have been saving for 10 years and are still nowhere near able to afford buying a one-bedroom flat in Glasgow.
Romford woman, 88, killed in firework letterbox prank, court told
An 88-year-old woman died after a lit firework was put through her letterbox as a prank, a court has been told. Kai Cooper said "people are going to get terrorised tonight" after he bought fireworks in Romford, east London, in October 2021, the Old Bailey heard. One was put through...
Presbyterian Church: Next moderator opposed to women ministers
The next moderator of the Presbyterian Church has said he is against the ordination of women even though it is church policy. The Reverend Sam Mawhinney said it was a personal view and he respected the church's stance on the issue. He told BBC News NI he had no desire...
Far-right extremist jailed after Lake District tunnel plan
A far-right extremist group discussed creating an underground Lake District base, a court has heard. "Chief propagandist" Kurt McGowan, of Workington, Cumbria, was jailed for seven years after pleading guilty to seven terrorist offences. The cell called him "our very own Goebbels", a reference to Nazi Joseph Goebbels, in a...
Just Stop Oil activists fined for damaging Last Supper
Five environmental protesters who glued themselves to the frame of Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper have been fined for causing criminal damage. Jessica Agar, 22, Simon Bramwell, 50, Caspar Hughes, 51, Lucy Porter, 47, and Tristan Strange, 40, staged a Just Stop Oil demonstration at the Royal Academy of Arts in Piccadilly, central London.
Former diplomat claims to have SNP MP's hacked emails
A former diplomat has claimed to have obtained an SNP MP's stolen emails. Craig Murray said he secured Stewart McDonald's emails after making a number of inquiries but had no involvement in the initial hack. Mr Murray has now vowed to publish material which he deems to be non-personal and...
Avon Vale Hunt thrown out of sport's governing body
The governing body for hunting in the UK has expelled a hunt after a video of a "potentially illegal" fox hunt was posted online. The clip appears to show members of the Avon Vale Hunt dig a fox from its den before throwing it to fox hounds. A British Hound...
Knowsley: Three arrested after protest at Merseyside asylum seeker hotel
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder following clashes outside a hotel providing refuge for asylum seekers on Merseyside. Crowds gathered near the Suites Hotel in Knowsley, where a police van was set on fire. Merseyside Police said officers had been dealing with what they described as...
Amsterdam bans cannabis in its red light district
It will soon be illegal to smoke cannabis on the street in Amsterdam's red light district under new regulations unveiled by the city. The laws will come into effect from mid-May and aim to improve liveability for residents who have long complained of disruption caused by tourists. Sex workers will...
