Bloomington, IN

wbiw.com

Officials discuss neighborhood improvement grants

BLOOMINGTON – City of Bloomington Deputy Mayor Mary Catherine Carmichael and Neighborhood Services Program Manager Angela Van Rooy today discuss the 2023 Neighborhood Improvement Grants. The City of Bloomington Department of Housing and Neighborhood Development (HAND) invites residents to apply for City funding to improve their neighborhoods. The types...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

City announces new $100,000 down payment housing program for sworn police and fire; Public Safety Report Highlights 1% decrease in overall crime

BLOOMINGTON – At the 7th Annual Public Safety Report meeting Thursday, Mayor John Hamilton announced a new $100,000 no-interest down payment assistance program for up to 10 police officers and 10 firefighters as an incentive to live in the city of Bloomington. Commencing immediately, the pilot housing program is...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

INDOT seeking public comment on the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) Amendment for Bartholomew and Jackson Counties

INDIANA – INDOT is seeking public comment on the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) Amendment. Please review the list of transportation improvement projects in Bartholomew, Elkhart, Franklin, and Jackson Counties being amended here, and check out the map to view current and future INDOT construction projects in your area of interest.
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Nathan Rihm hired as the new superintendent for West Boggs Park

LOOGOOTEE — The Daviess-Martin County Joint Parks Board has hired a new superintendent for West Boggs Park. Nathan Rihm, a native of Dubois County, will take over at the helm of the popular campground and fishing lake succeeding Jameson Hibbs, who left for another job last year. Hibbs has assisted in keeping the park going, but officials say they will be happy to have Rihm at the helm.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Medora Community School Corporation receives a $230,000 grant to expand school counseling services and resources

INDIANA – In conjunction with School Counseling Week, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today announced recipients of $5 million in funding, which will support 26 school districts, charter schools, and community partners to further develop and expand school counseling services and resources that improve student achievement, well-being and college and career readiness.
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Ivy Tech offering Society for Human Resource Management course

BLOOMINGTON — Ivy Tech Community College Bloomington is offering a 12-week Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) certification preparation class. The course starts on Feb. 20 and will be held Mondays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Students can attend the class via Zoom or in person at Ivy Tech Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

New Clowes collaborative exhibit at Hilbert Circle Theatre connects music and art

INDIANAPOLIS – Three of Indiana’s most enduring arts and arts-supporting organizations are joining in a special collaboration of music and visual art. The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, Hoosier Art Salon, and the Allen Whitehill Clowes Charitable Foundation, Inc. are partners in an art exhibition and competition called the Clowes Collaborative Inaugural Invitational Art Exhibit.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Dianne Bellush

Every Christmas, every Thanksgiving, and most summers, Dianne Bellush’s house would be full of visitors. At the winter holidays, they’d gather around her large dining room table and share a meal. When the weather was nice, the adults would sit on her screened porch for hours, while generations of children ran through her backyard, looking for fireflies.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Ivy Tech now offering an eight week Project Management Professional course

BLOOMINGTON — Ivy Tech Community College Bloomington is offering an eight-week Project Management Professional (PMP) certification preparation class. The course starts on Feb. 28 and will be held virtually on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The course is intended for individuals who wish to obtain...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Daviess County Health Department seeking donations for hygiene kits

WASHINGTON – The Daviess County Health Department is asking for the community’s support to donate items for hygiene kits. Hygiene kits are an essential part of keeping healthy. These kits, which contain items such as soap, toothbrushes and other basic necessities will be greatly appreciated by those who receive them.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: February 9, 2023

Arrests – Feb. 8. 12:10 a.m. Ryan Sipes, 27, Bedford, was issued a summons to appear in court for possession of a legend drug, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without ever obtaining a driver’s license. 11:59 a.m. Cody Keefe, 32, Bedford, wanted on a warrant.

