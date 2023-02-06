ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, AL

wtvy.com

Man receives stiff sentence for killing Headland teen

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Henry County man who pleaded guilty to driving his car off the roadway and killing a teen received 35 years on Friday. 33-year-old Jeremy Carruthers admitted in December to manslaughter in the death of 15-year-old Cody Jenkins. He received the enhanced sentence because of...
HENRY COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Henry Co. man sentenced to 40 years for death of 15-year-old

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Henry County man has been sentenced to 40 years in a state penitentiary for the death of a 15-year-old in 2016. Jeremy Carruthers, 34, of Abbeville, has been sentenced for the death of 15-year-old Cody Jenkins. Carruthers was sentenced to 35 years for reckless manslaughter and 5 years for prison contraband. He was originally charged with murder and had a prior conviction of discharging a gun into an occupied building.
HENRY COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Alabama parolee put missing ankle monitor on suspected killer

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Houston County District Attorney Russ Goodman stepped up his promise Wednesday to take a comprehensive look at the use of ankle monitors. His concern stems from suspected killer Jamie Townes, who Dothan police claim robbed a woman on Sunday. When officers arrested Townes, the ankle monitor Houston...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Woman becomes second suspect nabbed in Dothan murder case

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A second suspect is charged with murder in the shooting of a man found dead along a Dothan street last year. Mia Aaliyah Creech, 24, was booked into the Dothan City Jail about 8:30 Thursday night on one count of Felony Murder in the November death of Samuel Gray. His body was found lying along Miles Lane in Dothan on November 9.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

ALERT: Missing Headland teen

HEADLAND, Ala (WDHN) — Headland Police are asking the community for help locating a missing 14-year-old Peyton Johnson was last seen at her home located at 101 Greentree Apartments in Headland on February 8. Police say Johnson was last seen wearing a Grey Nike shirt and jogging pants. If...
HEADLAND, AL
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Second suspect in the Miles Lane murder arrested

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — The second suspect in the November murder of a Dothan man has been arrested. According to Dothan Police, on Thursday, February 9, Dothan Police, with the help of the Headland Police Department, arrested Mia Aliyah Creech, 24, in connection with the murder of Samuel Jeffrey Gray, 35.
DOTHAN, AL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for February 8, 2023

Shavana Curry, 30, Cottondale, Florida: Sexual battery no physical force offender and victim over 18 years of age: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Earnest Jett Jr.: 47, Campbellton, Florida: Attempted second degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied dwelling, discharging firearm in public or on residential property: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Missing Dothan teen found

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The missing Dothan teen has been found safe, according to Dothan Police. DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing Dothan teen. Symaria Green was last seen at her residence located at the 100 Block of Boxwood...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Suspected gun toting robber nabbed in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A suspected robber sought following a Midland City holdup was captured Wednesday morning. Officers apprehended a man they earlier identified as Chase Christian Miller at a Dothan hotel where he was a guest. “It was good work by Dothan police that led to his capture,” Dale...
DOTHAN, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upholds Alabama man’s murder and drug convictions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the convictions of 55-year-old Reginald Dejuan Coley of Eufaula, Alabama, on Thursday. Coley was convicted in the Barbour County Circuit Court on Feb. 11, 2022, for unlawful possession of marijuana, assault (second-degree), and unlawful possession with the intent […]
EUFAULA, AL
WRBL News 3

Vet speaks out after shooting at Florida horse riding event

MOBILE, Ala. (WDHN) — An event that was supposed to be fun for 30 horse riders was abruptly interrupted by a hail of gunfire Saturday south of Dothan, just over the Florida state line. Now the only person who was hit, an Alabama veterinarian, speaks out about her experience. Out of the hospital, with a […]
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan pastor changes federal plea…again

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A well-known Dothan Pastor has once again changed his plea in his federal criminal case. According to court documents filed on February 6, Pastor Kenneth Glasgow has changed his plea from guilty to not guilty. This is the second time Glasgow has changed his plea.
DOTHAN, AL
CBS 42

2 killed in car crash involving deer in southeast Alabama

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A man and woman are dead after crashing their car into a deer and leaving the road in Barbour County. Christopher Rocqual Wood-Caple, 28, of Clayton, was killed after the 2014 Chevrolet Camaro he was driving hit a deer, left the road, and struck a culvert and a tree before […]
BARBOUR COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Suspect wanted for Midland City robbery

DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

“Buried alive” killer receives another prison sentence

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Joshua Crawford Tew, who is serving a life sentence for the brutal murder of a Houston County woman, has pleaded guilty to another felony charge. Tew, who is 34, received a three-year-sentence last week for possessing illegal weapons, but it is a sentence that means little. The...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Repairs are being made to Jack Post Office in Coffee Co.

COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)—On the afternoon of January 12, straight-line winds estimated between 80-to-90 miles per hour carved a path of damage in rural, Northern Coffee County. The storm caused severe damage to the roof of the Jack Post Office and destroyed its interior ceiling. Crews continue to do...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Beloved community program holds ceremony to usher in new facility

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) —Wiregrass 2-1-1 held a ribbon cutting for their brand-new facility. The ceremony for the new facility, located in front of the Houston County Road and Bridge Complex at 2358 Columbia Highway, was attended by community members and business owners who have supported 2-1-1. David Duke, director...
DOTHAN, AL

