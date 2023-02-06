Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Man receives stiff sentence for killing Headland teen
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Henry County man who pleaded guilty to driving his car off the roadway and killing a teen received 35 years on Friday. 33-year-old Jeremy Carruthers admitted in December to manslaughter in the death of 15-year-old Cody Jenkins. He received the enhanced sentence because of...
wdhn.com
Henry Co. man sentenced to 40 years for death of 15-year-old
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Henry County man has been sentenced to 40 years in a state penitentiary for the death of a 15-year-old in 2016. Jeremy Carruthers, 34, of Abbeville, has been sentenced for the death of 15-year-old Cody Jenkins. Carruthers was sentenced to 35 years for reckless manslaughter and 5 years for prison contraband. He was originally charged with murder and had a prior conviction of discharging a gun into an occupied building.
wtvy.com
Alabama parolee put missing ankle monitor on suspected killer
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Houston County District Attorney Russ Goodman stepped up his promise Wednesday to take a comprehensive look at the use of ankle monitors. His concern stems from suspected killer Jamie Townes, who Dothan police claim robbed a woman on Sunday. When officers arrested Townes, the ankle monitor Houston...
wtvy.com
Woman becomes second suspect nabbed in Dothan murder case
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A second suspect is charged with murder in the shooting of a man found dead along a Dothan street last year. Mia Aaliyah Creech, 24, was booked into the Dothan City Jail about 8:30 Thursday night on one count of Felony Murder in the November death of Samuel Gray. His body was found lying along Miles Lane in Dothan on November 9.
wdhn.com
ALERT: Missing Headland teen
HEADLAND, Ala (WDHN) — Headland Police are asking the community for help locating a missing 14-year-old Peyton Johnson was last seen at her home located at 101 Greentree Apartments in Headland on February 8. Police say Johnson was last seen wearing a Grey Nike shirt and jogging pants. If...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Second suspect in the Miles Lane murder arrested
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — The second suspect in the November murder of a Dothan man has been arrested. According to Dothan Police, on Thursday, February 9, Dothan Police, with the help of the Headland Police Department, arrested Mia Aliyah Creech, 24, in connection with the murder of Samuel Jeffrey Gray, 35.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for February 8, 2023
Shavana Curry, 30, Cottondale, Florida: Sexual battery no physical force offender and victim over 18 years of age: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Earnest Jett Jr.: 47, Campbellton, Florida: Attempted second degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied dwelling, discharging firearm in public or on residential property: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Missing Dothan teen found
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The missing Dothan teen has been found safe, according to Dothan Police.
wtvy.com
Suspected gun toting robber nabbed in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A suspected robber sought following a Midland City holdup was captured Wednesday morning. Officers apprehended a man they earlier identified as Chase Christian Miller at a Dothan hotel where he was a guest. “It was good work by Dothan police that led to his capture,” Dale...
Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upholds Alabama man’s murder and drug convictions
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the convictions of 55-year-old Reginald Dejuan Coley of Eufaula, Alabama, on Thursday. Coley was convicted in the Barbour County Circuit Court on Feb. 11, 2022, for unlawful possession of marijuana, assault (second-degree), and unlawful possession with the intent […]
Vet speaks out after shooting at Florida horse riding event
MOBILE, Ala. (WDHN) — An event that was supposed to be fun for 30 horse riders was abruptly interrupted by a hail of gunfire Saturday south of Dothan, just over the Florida state line. Now the only person who was hit, an Alabama veterinarian, speaks out about her experience. Out of the hospital, with a […]
wdhn.com
Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Geneva Co. now listed on Alabama’s historical places
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Wesley Chapel Cemetery is located behind Wesley Chapel Methodist church off Geneva County Road 41 outside of Bellwood has now been added to a list of Alabama historic places. The church continues as an active house of worship. Graves in the cemetery date...
wdhn.com
Dothan pastor changes federal plea…again
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A well-known Dothan Pastor has once again changed his plea in his federal criminal case. According to court documents filed on February 6, Pastor Kenneth Glasgow has changed his plea from guilty to not guilty. This is the second time Glasgow has changed his plea.
wdhn.com
Murder victim’s sister speaks out after two arrests in her brother’s murder
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Iris Gray, the sister of Samuel Jeffery Gray, can breathe a sigh of relief now after she believes police have arrested all parties connected with her brother’s murder last November. “I was worried that with this being the way that it happened that it...
2 killed in car crash involving deer in southeast Alabama
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A man and woman are dead after crashing their car into a deer and leaving the road in Barbour County. Christopher Rocqual Wood-Caple, 28, of Clayton, was killed after the 2014 Chevrolet Camaro he was driving hit a deer, left the road, and struck a culvert and a tree before […]
wtvy.com
Suspect wanted for Midland City robbery
Dothan commissioners won't decide this week whether to purchase additional homes in an effort to stymie flooding. Already charged with fatally shooting Breunia Jennings in 2018, he had been free on $350,000 bond. Dothan breaks ground on new athletics facility. Updated: 8 hours ago. A big day for Dothan High...
Deer collision on Alabama highway kills two people when Camaro overturns, state troopers say
A deer caused a wreck early Tuesday morning that killed two people on an Alabama highway, state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 3 a.m. Tuesday, and claimed the life of a Clayton man and a Eufaula woman. Christopher Rocqual Wood-Caple, 28, was fatally injured when the 2014...
wtvy.com
“Buried alive” killer receives another prison sentence
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Joshua Crawford Tew, who is serving a life sentence for the brutal murder of a Houston County woman, has pleaded guilty to another felony charge. Tew, who is 34, received a three-year-sentence last week for possessing illegal weapons, but it is a sentence that means little. The...
wdhn.com
Repairs are being made to Jack Post Office in Coffee Co.
COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)—On the afternoon of January 12, straight-line winds estimated between 80-to-90 miles per hour carved a path of damage in rural, Northern Coffee County. The storm caused severe damage to the roof of the Jack Post Office and destroyed its interior ceiling. Crews continue to do...
wdhn.com
Beloved community program holds ceremony to usher in new facility
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) —Wiregrass 2-1-1 held a ribbon cutting for their brand-new facility. The ceremony for the new facility, located in front of the Houston County Road and Bridge Complex at 2358 Columbia Highway, was attended by community members and business owners who have supported 2-1-1. David Duke, director...
