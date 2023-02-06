ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Construction worker rescued from collapsed trench in Ohio

By Adam Conn
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3loCQQ_0keHXMA900

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – A man was pulled from a ditch after a trench collapsed at a construction site Monday afternoon on the city’s West Side.

A large team of rescue workers were called to a construction site on the 800 block of West State Street in Franklinton, where a construction worker was buried and trapped in a ditch after a trench collapsed while the person was working.

Bring Erica Home: The journey to find Erica Baker 24 years later

The person was pulled out of the ditch at 12:10 p.m., placed into an ambulance and taken to a nearby hospital. The construction worker, who was responsive during the rescue, is expected to survive injuries.

Controlled release of chemicals planned in East Palestine train derailment fire

It is unknown how long the person was trapped or what led to the accident.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Ohio woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WCMH) – Two separate accidents, five minutes apart, resulted in one death, three injuries and a one-mile closure of Interstate 70 West early Thursday morning. Just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning a person who was examining an accident on I-70 westbound, was struck by a car and died. The incident happened at the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Ohio police officer charged with dereliction of duty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A long-serving Columbus police officer has been charged with dereliction of duty, the division announced Thursday. Officer Connie Brant has been charged with nine counts of dereliction of duty following an internal investigation, according to police. She has been a Columbus police officer for 24 years and has worked in the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Suspects sought in death of Maryland man found in Tesla trunk

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have released surveillance photos and video of two people they said are connected to the death of a Maryland man. The body of Hajid Jordan, 44, of Howard County, Maryland, was found in the trunk of a Tesla Model 3 that was abandoned in the parking lot of a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Town and Country Furniture Pet of the Week: Loaf!

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Jessica Garringer with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton shared our Town and Country Furniture Pet of the Week: Loaf!. Loaf is a Holland Lop looking for a loving home for himself and his bonded partner, Bun. Jessica said Loaf is a little shy at first, but he loves to cuddle once he warms up to you.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Police: Woman used fake check to steal thousands from Ohio bank

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Newark police are looking for a woman after she used a fake check to withdraw thousands of dollars from a local bank. Licking County Crime Stoppers announced Thursday it will offer a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a woman captured by security cameras. The photos taken […]
NEWARK, OH
WDTN

Man accused of armed robbery at Ohio Speedway

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for a man they say held up a Speedway store clerk in Whitehall at gunpoint and stole cash. According to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers, police went to the Speedway gas station in the 4700 block of East Broad Street about 2 a.m. Jan. 20 after reports of a […]
WHITEHALL, OH
WDTN

Intel in Ohio: What jobs in New Albany are available?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Intel semiconductor fabrication plants under construction just east of Columbus got a nod — for the second year in a row — from President Joe Biden during his Tuesday night State of the Union. “Outside of Columbus, Ohio, Intel is building semiconductor factories on a thousand acres — a literal […]
NEW ALBANY, OH
WDTN

Submissions open: Xenia holds amateur photography contest

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Xenia is hosting a contest looking to recognize amateur photographers and the beauty of trees in the area. Until March 1, 2023, amateur photographers can submit a photo that captures any unique aspect of a tree for the Winter Tree Amateur Photography Contest. All photos must be taken […]
XENIA, OH
WDTN

How attorneys see Ohio police commander’s racial discrimination lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Attorneys representing plaintiffs and defendants in a federal racial discrimination lawsuit filed by Columbus police are at odds. The lawsuit, filed on Feb. 1 by a dozen Black and white Columbus police officers, accuses Melissa McFadden, a Black commander within the division, of treating Black officers differently than white officers under […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Police searching for two home invasion, robbery suspects

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are seeking assistance in locating a pair of home-invasion suspects accused of robbing a family at gunpoint in South Linden. On Monday, police responded to a 911 call on the 1200 block of East 22nd Avenue. The victims, a family of four adults and one toddler, told police they […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Repeat offender arrested for drug possession in Ohio

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A narcotics investigation concluded leading to the arrest of two people, including one repeat-offender, accused of selling and using drugs in Bucyrus. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Amanda Hill and Robert Bowersock on the 900 block of Sherman Street, however the sheriff’s office said Hill was the target of the […]
BUCYRUS, OH
WDTN

Former Ohio State receiver Dimitrious Stanley dies at 48

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Former Ohio State receiver Dimitrious Stanley has died after a nearly four-year battle with cancer. He was 48. Raised in Worthington, Stanley played for the Buckeyes from 1993 to 1996, primarily as a receiver. He led OSU with 829 yards and eight touchdowns on 43 receptions during his last season before playing in the Arena Football League and the Canadian Football League.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Ohio education department heads approve proposed state budget

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It has been a week full of hearings for Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed budget at the Ohio Statehouse. On Thursday, the House Finance Committee heard from the Ohio Department of Education and the Ohio Department of Higher Education. Representatives on the committee and those testifying said the proposed budget is an […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

WDTN

44K+
Followers
25K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy