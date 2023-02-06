Read full article on original website
BBC
Neath Port Talbot: Boy, 12, left traumatised after park attack
A 12-year-old boy has been left with facial injuries after allegedly being attacked while in a park with friends. Alfie was left "traumatised" after the incident near Cwmgors Rugby Cub, Neath Port Talbot, his mother Sue said. She said Alfie was with friends at the rugby club on Sunday afternoon...
Trans woman guilty of raping two women remanded in female prison in Scotland
Politicians, campaigners and UN special rapporteur concerned by case of Isla Bryson, who offended before she had transitioned
BBC
Life in children's home was 'torture every day'
A man who was physically and mentally abused in a Scottish children's home believes the two men responsible should have got longer prison terms. Matthew George and John Muldoon worked at Kerelaw School in Ayrshire, where they physically and sexually assaulted their victims over three decades. On 13 January the...
Young girl wins $48.3 million settlement after having all her limbs amputated following missed meningitis and sepsis diagnosis
Her family argued that if doctors had immediately given her antibiotics, she would not have been so ill and her limbs might have been saved.
Cancer patient left in tears ‘after being fined for parking’ while having treatment
A cancer patient says she was left in “floods of tears” after being slapped with a parking fine while receiving treatment.Mandy Williams, 45, had travelled 33 miles for a round of chemotherapy at Ysbyty Gwynedd Hospital on Friday.The mother-of-two, who has breast cancer, arrived at the hospital at around 9am for her treatment after dropping her daughter off at school. Speaking on Miss Williams’ behalf, her step-father Philip Edwards told North Wales Live that the car parks were full and she had struggled to find somewhere else to park.Having eventually found a space she made her way inside. When she...
Missing mother Nicola Bulley: Her final text before vanishing 'into thin air'
The mortgage adviser, 45, sent the text at 8.57am moments before logging onto a Teams call while she walked her dog along the River Wyre in Lancashire.
Baby who took ‘last breath’ after contracting mystery illness defies doctors
A mother-of-two who watched her 11-month-old daughter take her “last gasp of air” before going into cardiac arrest and was told by doctors she “would not make it” has expressed her immense gratitude after her child survived and celebrated her third birthday last year.Abby Hessey, 26, an operations executive who lives in Bicester, Oxfordshire, said she was “preparing for the worst” when her daughter Bella, now three years old, was rushed to Southampton General Hospital, in Hampshire, in an ambulance in 2020.After Bella went into cardiac arrest, Abby said she watched as approximately 30 medical staff tried to resuscitate her...
Boy dies of cancer after doctors dismissed mother’s warnings six times
A little boy whose headaches turned out to be a brain tumour died in his parent’s arms just four months after his diagnosis.Rayhan Majid, aged four, died after doctors discovered an aggressive grade three medulloblastoma tumour touching his brainstem.His mother Nadia, 45, took Rayhan to see four different GPs on six separate occasions after he started having bad headaches and being sick in October 2017.No one thought anything was seriously wrong, but when his headaches didn’t clear up Nadia rushed him to A&E at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.An MRI scan revealed a 3cm x 4cm mass in...
Tributes paid to Surrey headteacher found dead with husband and daughter
Colleagues describe Emma Pattison as ‘inspiring’, as reports say shots were heard before bodies found in grounds of Epsom College
BBC
Kaylea Titford: Tragic teen left to die alone at home by parents
Alun Titford, 45, from Newtown, Powys, has been found guilty of gross negligence manslaughter after his morbidly obese teenage daughter, Kaylea, was found dead in squalid conditions. Wales correspondent Hywel Griffith asks how a fiercely independent, funny teenager became the victim of such a crime and died alone aged 16.
BBC
Archie Battersbee died in prank gone wrong - coroner
Archie Battersbee died accidentally following a "prank or experiment" that went wrong, a coroner concluded. Archie, 12, was found unconscious at the family home in Southend-on-Sea on 7 April. He died four months later in August, following his parents' legal battle with the NHS hospital treating him in London. The...
BBC
Cardiff: Drag queen was reported as missing by husband, inquest hears
A man was found dead in a city centre after being reported missing by his husband, an inquest has heard. Darren Haydn Meah-Moore's body was found on Park Lane, in Cardiff city centre, at about 19:35 GMT on 22 January. The 39-year-old from Newport was a drag artist who performed...
Leah Croucher funeral procession will be public for people to pay respects
The family of Leah Croucher have said her funeral procession will be public to give people an opportunity to pay their respects.Ms Croucher was a missing person for more than three years before police confirmed in October 2022 that human remains found in the loft space at a house in Furzton, Milton Keynes, belonged to the 19-year-old.Her funeral service will be taking place on March 3 at the Crownhill Crematorium in Milton Keynes, Thames Valley Police said.The time has come to finally lay our beautiful Leah to rest.John and Claire CroucherThe service at the crematorium will be private but the...
Mother of suicidal girl held in locked hospital room ‘frightened’ for child’s life
Lack of mental health placement in England part of chronic shortage of secure accommodation for vulnerable children
BBC
Epsom College head called relative before she was shot by husband
The head teacher of Epsom College made a distressed call to a relative before she and her daughter were shot dead by her husband, the BBC understands. George Pattison is believed to have killed Emma Pattison and Lettie, seven, at the family home in school grounds before taking his own life.
Parents ‘horrified’ by response to petition after suicide of Bristol student
Government declines to act on call for legal duty of care for all students after death of Natasha Abrahart in 2018
BBC
'I'm an alcoholic taking regular doses of alcohol'
A lifetime alcoholic tells how a project which gives out regular doses of drink is proving a lifeline to him. Peter, 60, says he was 16 when he began drinking every day and this cycle has followed him throughout his adult life. He has lost many of his friends and...
BBC
Presbyterian Church: Next moderator opposed to women ministers
The next moderator of the Presbyterian Church has said he is against the ordination of women even though it is church policy. The Reverend Sam Mawhinney said it was a personal view and he respected the church's stance on the issue. He told BBC News NI he had no desire...
‘He was still dirty’: stroke survivor fights homecare bill over visit lengths
A stroke survivor was threatened with court action after refusing to pay a £3,185 homecare bill as he alleged he received as little as 10 minutes care on visits supposed to last 45 minutes. Adrian Robson, 55, from Knaresborough took a stand over the care arranged by North Yorkshire...
BBC
Green Man farm site should be sold, Labour MS says
The Labour Welsh government has been urged by one of its own Senedd members to sell the farm bought for £4.25m to help a festival company. Mike Hedges said ministers should never have purchased Gilestone Farm, near Talybont-on-Usk, Powys, for Green Man. The acquisition was controversial after it emerged...
