ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

Colleen Dawson announces reelection for Somerset County Commissioner

By Rebecca Parsons
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fXhu2_0keHXE6L00

SOMERSET COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – – Somerset County Commissioner Colleen R. Dawson has announced her candidacy for reelection in the Spring 2023 Primary.

Dawson was elected to the position in 2019 and took office in January 2020.

“The outpouring of encouragement and support for me to continue in my position as commissioner has truly been humbling,” Dawson said. “I am inspired by the faith and confidence that people have in me and my abilities to continue to fulfill the duties and obligations of Commissioner. I ask the residents of Somerset County for their vote in this year’s primary election so that I may continue to represent them and serve as their county commissioner.”

Scott Barger, Manny Nichols announced candidacy for Blair County Commissioner

Dawson specializes in the legal, fiscal and real estate areas of management. She serves on the PennDOT / Southern Alleghenies Rural Transportation Coordinating Committee, Cambria Somerset Authority, Area Agency of Aging Advisory Board, Suicide Prevention Task Force, Somerset County Foundation for Higher Education, Southern Tier, Salisbury Family Center, Go Laurel Highlands Tourism Grant Committee, Somerset County Chamber of Commerce, and numerous other positions on county boards.

Prior to becoming commissioner, Dawson was President of the Stoystown Borough Council, Chairman of the Somerset County Affordable Housing Board, Treasurer and Board Member of the Somerset Area Ambulance Association, Second Vice President of the Somerset County Borough’s Association, Vice-President of the Stoystown-Quemahoning Community Park, and served as a volunteer for numerous non-profit organizations throughout the county.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

Dawson, a certified paralegal and notary public, was employed by Barbera Law prior to serving as Commissioner.  She resides in Stoystown Borough with her husband Robert.  Commissioner Dawson is proud of her accomplishments and contributions during her tenure and is looking forward to the opportunity to continue to serve the residents of Somerset County on the board of commissioners.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Bedford County District Attorney resigns from position

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bedford County District Attorney Lesley Childers-Potts has resigned from her position just weeks after a judge dismissed charges in her third mistrial. Potts was accused by Bedford County President Judge Travis Livengood of “reckless conduct” in January after her third mistrial in less than one year. Livengood went on to […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Dave Kessling announces candidacy for Blair Co. Commissioner

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Another person in Blair County has announced that they’ll be running for commissioner. Dave Kessling is an Air Force veteran and has 35 combined years of experience working in corrections and security. If elected, Kessling says he wants to bring local leaders and community members together to fight the issues […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Shapiro announces over $800k in safety grants to area schools

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Governor Josh Shapiro announced Friday over $8 million in School Safety Targeted grants across Pennsylvania, including 11 schools in our area. The list of schools includes three in Blair and Clearfield Counties and two in Bedford and Cambria Counties. Below is the breakdown of how much each district is receiving. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fox8tv.com

Westmont School District Committee Meeting

At the committee meeting held at Westmont Hilltop High School many parents asked for the school board members to quote do better. However, the President of the school board Robert Gleason says. “You know, I think we’re doing a great job as far as security is concerned.”. Gleason says...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Commissioners accept bids for Valley View projects

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Blair County Commissioners accepted bids for the Valley View Amphitheater in Altoona at their Tuesday meeting. The Central Blair Parks and Recreation took on this project to help improve the looks of the theater and make it bigger. The bids presented on Tuesday, Feb. 7th meeting involved general contracting and electrical work. […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Greater Johnstown School District among those funded unfairly

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – After a months-long trial, a ruling has come down from a commonwealth court that could change the way your child’s public school is funded. The nearly 800 page ruling comes after a months-long trial that resulted in the court finding Pennsylvania children have a constitutional right to a public education. […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wccsradio.com

INDIANA BOROUGH COUNCIL ANNOUNCES INVESTIGATION INTO ACCUSATIONS AGAINST CHIEF SCHAWL

On Tuesday night, Indiana Borough Council announced that an investigation will start concerning recent allegations that were made against Chief Justin Schawl. Before that statement was made, former police department member John Scherf reasserted his accusations against Schawl that Schawl made public in late January. When Borough Council went into executive session, Scherf met with people outside the borough building, saying that Schawl was not a leader, and that he was willing to take a polygraph test to prove that his accusations were true. Another concern he brought up was his belief that police are, in his words, “being conditioned to do nothing.”
INDIANA, PA
WTAJ

Blair County program to receive funding for crisis stabilization services

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) has announced that four counties will be receiving part of $9,000,000 to help with crisis stabilization services, and among those counties is Blair County. The grant funding will be awarded to four Single County Authorities (SCAs) to establish or expand crisis stabilization […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

The Learning Lamp hosted childcare session for employers

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The Learning Lamp hosted a session helping employers combat the lack of childcare resources Friday morning with multiple Bedford County business leaders. Bedford County is labeled as a “childcare desert” because of its minimal services. According to numbers from “Child Care Works in PA,” 789 children under the age of five […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

INDIANA SUPERINTENDENT TO LEAVE DISTRICT TO TAKE SAME POST IN WINDBER

Indiana Area School District Superintendent Michael Vuckovich will leave the district later this year to take a similar job closer to his home. On Thursday night, the Windber School Board voted to offer Vuckovich the job of Superintendent in their school district. This will be a move that will allow him to stay close to home, and it is the district where his children attend school.
WINDBER, PA
WTAJ

New executive director hired at Vision Together 2025

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Johnstown non-profit organization Vision Together 2025 announced they have hired a new executive director. Robert Forcey is slated to begin his new role on Monday, Feb. 13. “I am excited to be entrusted with the leadership of Vision Together 2025,” Forcey said. “Weare going to be focusing on continuing to do […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Grant for UPMC Altoona goes towards developing a new crisis care unit

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– UPMC Altoona was given over half a million in funding that will go towards helping those with mental health and substance abuse crises. The hospital plans to put an Emergency Psychiatric Assessment Treatment and Healing (EMPATH) Unit inside the Emergency Department. The unit for those with behavioral health needs will be […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

UPMC Altoona present EMPATH unit to Blair Co. Commissioners

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– UPMC Altoona presented a proposed mental health unit to the Blair County Commissioners at their Tuesday Feb. 7 meeting. The new unit is called Emergency Psychiatric Assessment Treatment and Health (EMPATH). It’s planned to be in the emergency area of UPMC Altoona hospital. UPMC Altoona asked Blair County for $200,000 in […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Employers & child care event to take place in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – Much of Bedford County has so little child care that it is labeleda child care desert, but what does that mean? The Center for American Progress, an independent, nonpartisan policy institute, defines a child care desert as any census tract with more than 50 children under age 5 that contain […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Seniors can get help doing taxes in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Local seniors who need help filling their taxes can get free assistance in Cambria County. People ages 60 or over can partake in a free tax preparation program sponsored by the Cambria County Area Agency. The program is designed to help low-income taxpayers, disabled individuals or people on fixed incomes, according […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

FIRST RESPONDERS TACKLING FIRE IN PINE TOWNSHIP

Several fire companies are dealing with a fire in Pine Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched fire crews from Pine and Cherryhill Townships, along with Clymer, Nanty Glo, Hope, Spangler and Nicktown and Citizens’ Ambulance to Malloy Hollow Road around 1:17 for the fire. A half hour later, Armagh, Commodore, Vintondale and Dauntless fire crews were dispatched to assist.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Former Greensburg police detective announces run for mayor

A former Greensburg police detective is seeking the Democratic nomination for mayor. Jerry Vernail, 60, said he was motivated to run for the office after the recent arrest of the force’s police chief by federal investigators, which makes the third city officer charged with a crime since 2016. One of the duties of mayor is being in charge of public safety and the police department, Vernail said.
GREENSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown Tomahawks collecting food donations for backpack project

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Johnstown Tomahawks will be collecting non-perishable donations at their weekend games for a very special cause. The food will be going to the Cambria County Backpack Project. Food can be dropped off at the games on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. or Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Comedy night to benefit Hollidaysburg EMS

BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – If you’re looking for some laughs, then the Hollidaysburg American Legion Ambulance Service might just have the perfect event for you. The ambulance service will be hosting a comedy night on Friday, Feb. 24 at the U.S. Hotel Tavern. The doors will open at 6 p.m. and the cost is […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

45K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy