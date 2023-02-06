Colleen Dawson announces reelection for Somerset County Commissioner

SOMERSET COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – – Somerset County Commissioner Colleen R. Dawson has announced her candidacy for reelection in the Spring 2023 Primary.

Dawson was elected to the position in 2019 and took office in January 2020.

“The outpouring of encouragement and support for me to continue in my position as commissioner has truly been humbling,” Dawson said. “I am inspired by the faith and confidence that people have in me and my abilities to continue to fulfill the duties and obligations of Commissioner. I ask the residents of Somerset County for their vote in this year’s primary election so that I may continue to represent them and serve as their county commissioner.”

Dawson specializes in the legal, fiscal and real estate areas of management. She serves on the PennDOT / Southern Alleghenies Rural Transportation Coordinating Committee, Cambria Somerset Authority, Area Agency of Aging Advisory Board, Suicide Prevention Task Force, Somerset County Foundation for Higher Education, Southern Tier, Salisbury Family Center, Go Laurel Highlands Tourism Grant Committee, Somerset County Chamber of Commerce, and numerous other positions on county boards.

Prior to becoming commissioner, Dawson was President of the Stoystown Borough Council, Chairman of the Somerset County Affordable Housing Board, Treasurer and Board Member of the Somerset Area Ambulance Association, Second Vice President of the Somerset County Borough’s Association, Vice-President of the Stoystown-Quemahoning Community Park, and served as a volunteer for numerous non-profit organizations throughout the county.

Dawson, a certified paralegal and notary public, was employed by Barbera Law prior to serving as Commissioner. She resides in Stoystown Borough with her husband Robert. Commissioner Dawson is proud of her accomplishments and contributions during her tenure and is looking forward to the opportunity to continue to serve the residents of Somerset County on the board of commissioners.

