3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Heartwarming Connection Between Barber and Child with Down Syndrome Captured on VideoSara IrshadCincinnati, OH
Columbus garage-rock band A-Go-Go to headline at Ace of CupsThe LanternColumbus, OH
NFL Superstar Announces RetirementOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Ohio residents are paying for houses with cash in these two citiesEllen EastwoodOhio State
WKRC
Chef Aaron has recipes for your big watch party Sunday
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can't have a big watch party without good food. Chef Aaron from Kroger shows how to make some easy munchies to represent both teams.
WKRC
2023 dates set for 2 of Cincinnati's largest events
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dates are set for two of Cincinnati's largest events for 2023. As usual, the Taste of Cincinnati will return Memorial Day weekend, May 27-29. It will once again be located on Fifth Street from Walnut to Sentinel, according to the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber. Octoberfest Zinzinnati will...
WKRC
New OTR coworking space to feature private event area, bar
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A coworking company is moving ahead with plans to open its flagship location in Over-the-Rhine later this year, but with a key difference from its original plans for the space. Cohatch will take over the entire 20,000-square-foot space in the Leader Building at 130 W....
WKRC
Cincinnati Rollergirls: Lifting women up while knocking them down
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Maybe when you think about a place like a roller rink, your mind goes back to elementary school and skating parties. But the Cincinnati Rollergirls are a little bit more intense. "I mean, it's roller derby. You're hitting people on roller skates," said Amanda Frietsch. "You can...
WKRC
Business picks up at local pizzeria after it announces closure
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Since announcing its plans to close, a longtime local pizza parlor is the hottest spot in town. Milillo's opened in Hamilton in 1968. Owners announced their closure Tuesday. They say construction in the area hurt the restaurant, along with the pandemic and higher prices for ingredients.
WKRC
Murals allow Butler County buses to move people as well as transport them
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Some buses in Butler County recently got an artsy makeover thanks to a partnership between Street Spark and the Butler County Regional Transportation Authority. They were unveiled this morning at the Fitton Center for Creative Arts in Hamilton. The murals were created by local artists, Brent...
WKRC
Prep work begins for Harvest Home Fair, looking for volunteers
CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - It is time to start planning for the biggest little fair in Ohio. The Harvest Home Fair does not happen until September, but prep work has begun. Organizers say many of the people who have been involved in the past are stepping down from their important roles, so new blood is needed.
WKRC
Local man accused of taking $150K from resident to 'invest'
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man was indicted for allegedly taking someone's money and claiming to invest it. John Torok, 70, is charged with publishing false security statements, telecommunications fraud, and theft and falsification. He is accused of taking $150,000 from a California resident to invest in stocks and bonds.
WKRC
Apartments with aim of bringing nature indoors near completion
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An apartment complex that’s aiming to land baby boomers and empty nesters as its occupants is nearing completion in Columbia Tusculum. Four23 Hoge, located at 423 Hoge St., is a 62-unit apartment complex located in the heart of Columbia Tusculum’s business district. Construction began...
WKRC
FBI offering $10,000 reward in search for missing Ohio woman
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that helps lead to the recovery of a Dayton-area woman. Cierra Chapman was reported missing on Dec. 29. Police say she was last seen leaving her ex-boyfriend's apartment in Trotwood two days earlier. Her SUV, a 2014 Cadillac...
WKRC
Woman hospitalized, dozens displaced after stairwell collapses
WEST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman was hospitalized and dozens more people were forced from their apartments after a stairwell collapse. It happened before 5 Friday evening near the corner of Glenway and Rapid Run. The woman was walking down the stairs when they fell apart. There is...
WKRC
Skyline shows up to take its dip to the next level
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's not a football watch party without the Skyline Chili dip. Brooke Mason is the district manager for Skyline. She's shows how to take it to the next level. Click HERE for a recipe.
WKRC
Postal Service picks Union Terminal to be highlighted on new stamps
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The U.S. Postal Service picks Cincinnati to kick off sales of a new series of stamps honoring historic train stations. Union Terminal will be one of the stations highlighted in the new series called “Noteworthy Railroad Stations.”. Besides Union Terminal, there will be 19 other stations...
WKRC
Organization expert says get rid of your file cabinets
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Right now is the prime season for getting everything together for your tax returns. For many of us, that means digging through mountains of paper. But you could be clinging onto paperwork that's just taking up space. Our expert Lisa Woodruff of Organize 365 help sus declutter.
WKRC
Newest airline at CVG takes off for the first time
HEBRON, Ky. (WKRC) - Breeze Airways launched its first flights from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport Wednesday. Nonstop flights began to San Francisco and Charleston, South Carolina. On March 30, Breeze will begin flying nonstop to Orange County's John Wayne Airport and Providence, Rhode Island on March 30. Initially, Breeze...
WKRC
New Middletown superintendent to become first female to lead district in 170-year history
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A new face is set to lead Middletown City Schools. Deborah Houser is scheduled to take over as superintendent on the March 1. She is no stranger to the district. “I've spent 15 years with Middletown City Schools and who would have ever thought, you know...
WKRC
Middle school student brings gun to Sharonville school, principal says
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A local middle school student brought a gun to school Friday morning. Princeton Community Middle School Principal Dave Mackzum says a staff member saw the weapon and followed safety protocols. No one was hurt or put in harm’s way when the weapon was secured, according to...
WKRC
Group wants to build apartment building in Madisonville with input from residents
MADISONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - People in Madisonville have the chance to hear updated design plans for a proposed development. The Manhattan Development Group wants to build a six-story apartment building on Madison Road across from iStorage. A parking garage and one retail space would be included in the project. These...
WKRC
Cincinnati Police investigate the shooting of a woman overnight
SOUTH FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a woman was shot overnight. Someone shot her once in the leg on White Street near Queen City at about 2:15 a.m. She drove to Seton Avenue where she was then taken to the hospital. She's expected to recover. Police have...
WKRC
Demolition begins for FCC entertainment district, West End business owners seeing impact
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new vision is coming to life in the West End. Demolition began Wednesday to make room for a $300 million entertainment district just steps from TQL Stadium. It is the first phase of an eight-year project that will one day include a hotel, apartments, shops, restaurants,...
