Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

2023 dates set for 2 of Cincinnati's largest events

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dates are set for two of Cincinnati's largest events for 2023. As usual, the Taste of Cincinnati will return Memorial Day weekend, May 27-29. It will once again be located on Fifth Street from Walnut to Sentinel, according to the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber. Octoberfest Zinzinnati will...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

New OTR coworking space to feature private event area, bar

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A coworking company is moving ahead with plans to open its flagship location in Over-the-Rhine later this year, but with a key difference from its original plans for the space. Cohatch will take over the entire 20,000-square-foot space in the Leader Building at 130 W....
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Rollergirls: Lifting women up while knocking them down

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Maybe when you think about a place like a roller rink, your mind goes back to elementary school and skating parties. But the Cincinnati Rollergirls are a little bit more intense. "I mean, it's roller derby. You're hitting people on roller skates," said Amanda Frietsch. "You can...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Business picks up at local pizzeria after it announces closure

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Since announcing its plans to close, a longtime local pizza parlor is the hottest spot in town. Milillo's opened in Hamilton in 1968. Owners announced their closure Tuesday. They say construction in the area hurt the restaurant, along with the pandemic and higher prices for ingredients.
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Prep work begins for Harvest Home Fair, looking for volunteers

CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - It is time to start planning for the biggest little fair in Ohio. The Harvest Home Fair does not happen until September, but prep work has begun. Organizers say many of the people who have been involved in the past are stepping down from their important roles, so new blood is needed.
CHEVIOT, OH
WKRC

Local man accused of taking $150K from resident to 'invest'

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man was indicted for allegedly taking someone's money and claiming to invest it. John Torok, 70, is charged with publishing false security statements, telecommunications fraud, and theft and falsification. He is accused of taking $150,000 from a California resident to invest in stocks and bonds.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Apartments with aim of bringing nature indoors near completion

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An apartment complex that’s aiming to land baby boomers and empty nesters as its occupants is nearing completion in Columbia Tusculum. Four23 Hoge, located at 423 Hoge St., is a 62-unit apartment complex located in the heart of Columbia Tusculum’s business district. Construction began...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

FBI offering $10,000 reward in search for missing Ohio woman

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that helps lead to the recovery of a Dayton-area woman. Cierra Chapman was reported missing on Dec. 29. Police say she was last seen leaving her ex-boyfriend's apartment in Trotwood two days earlier. Her SUV, a 2014 Cadillac...
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

Woman hospitalized, dozens displaced after stairwell collapses

WEST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman was hospitalized and dozens more people were forced from their apartments after a stairwell collapse. It happened before 5 Friday evening near the corner of Glenway and Rapid Run. The woman was walking down the stairs when they fell apart. There is...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Postal Service picks Union Terminal to be highlighted on new stamps

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The U.S. Postal Service picks Cincinnati to kick off sales of a new series of stamps honoring historic train stations. Union Terminal will be one of the stations highlighted in the new series called “Noteworthy Railroad Stations.”. Besides Union Terminal, there will be 19 other stations...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Organization expert says get rid of your file cabinets

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Right now is the prime season for getting everything together for your tax returns. For many of us, that means digging through mountains of paper. But you could be clinging onto paperwork that's just taking up space. Our expert Lisa Woodruff of Organize 365 help sus declutter.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Newest airline at CVG takes off for the first time

HEBRON, Ky. (WKRC) - Breeze Airways launched its first flights from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport Wednesday. Nonstop flights began to San Francisco and Charleston, South Carolina. On March 30, Breeze will begin flying nonstop to Orange County's John Wayne Airport and Providence, Rhode Island on March 30. Initially, Breeze...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Police investigate the shooting of a woman overnight

SOUTH FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a woman was shot overnight. Someone shot her once in the leg on White Street near Queen City at about 2:15 a.m. She drove to Seton Avenue where she was then taken to the hospital. She's expected to recover. Police have...
CINCINNATI, OH

