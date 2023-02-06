ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Drone Pilot Says Angry Resident Threatened To Turn Dogs On Him

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. RJ Pieper of Rock Springs is a professional photographer who frequently uses drones, who says he understands that not everybody is always happy when his aerial devices buzz overhead. Testifying before the Wyoming House Judiciary Committee on Friday, he recalled being...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Wyoming is Growing, Where Are the New Residents Moving From?

“Employment opportunities have always been the driving factor for Wyoming’s migration trend, but the pandemic played a significant role in 2020. Many people chose to relocate to less populated, lower cost areas during the pandemic, and the increased availability of remote work made this possible.” ~ State of Wyoming Department of Administration & Information.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Thursday, February 9, 2023

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken in Yellowstone National Park near the Madison Junction by Kenny Jones. Kenny writes: “Mornings in Yellowstone are like no other.”. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Don Day Wyoming Weather Forecast: Friday, February 10, 2023

It’s Friday, February 10th – and the sun will be shining across the Cowboy State today. Warmer, although wind chills will still drop temperatures dramatically in some areas. Watch out for wind in the usual places, especially in the central part of the state. Central:. Sunny in Casper...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

UPDATE: I-80 Reopens in Wyoming After 9-Hour Closure

Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne is now open to all traffic in both directions. The eastbound lanes from Rawlins to Laramie remain closed due to rolling closure but should start opening back up shortly. 12:34 P.M. UPDATE. As of 12:30 p.m., the estimated opening time is in four to...
LARAMIE, WY
K2 Radio

Platte Hemp Company Meet with Wyoming Law Enforcement to Explain Delta-8 THC

THC in Wyoming has been a hot-button issue for years, especially when neighboring states such as Colorado and Montana have made THC possession and consumption legal. Marcus Jones, the Operations Manager for Platte Hemp Company, has been working overtime trying to get signatures for a petition that would put the decriminalization of marijuana, as well as the legalization of medical marijuana in Wyoming, on the 2024 ballot.
WYOMING STATE
wrrnetwork.com

Wyoming Wildlife photo contest winners announced

Photographers from across the nation submitted 3,326 photos to the annual contest. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is extending congratulations to the winners of Wyoming Wildlife magazine’s annual photo contest. Photographers of all ages showcased their skills in the 53rd annual contest, which received more than 3,000 submissions. The grand-prize winner for best overall photo titled, “Slap shot,” came from Savannah Rose Burgess of Jackson, Wyoming.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Senate OKs $1.2 Million For Pro-Coal Litigation

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature voted Thursday to expand Gov. Mark Gordon’s ability to use $1.2 million in funding for lawsuits to protect Wyoming coal. But it’s unclear if the money that would be freed up with House Bill 69 will be...
WYOMING STATE
bigfoot99.com

Massachusetts man is 16th fatality on I-80 so far this year

The deadly year on Interstate 80 continues. A Massachusetts man was killed and a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was injured Saturday afternoon on I-80 west of Laramie near the Quealy Dome exit. According to a statement from the WHP, a Laramie trooper and a large tow truck were parked at...
LARAMIE, WY
county17.com

Wyoming, 24 other states, NRA sue ATF regarding stabilizing braces

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wyoming has joined a coalition of 25 states and the National Rifle Association suing the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or ATF, ruling on stabilizing braces. The case, Firearms Regulatory Accountability Coalition, Inc., v. Merrick Garland, was filed in the United States District Court...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

House Kills Effort To Exempt Wyoming From CDC COVID-19 Regs

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill that would have prevented Wyoming from following World Health Organization and Centers For Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for COVID-19 restrictions died on a close 32-29 vote on the House floor Wednesday afternoon. House Bill 143 would have stripped...
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy