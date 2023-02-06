Read full article on original website
Snow Update: North Georgia expected to see snow this weekend
The weather forecast for this weekend has — predictably — changed. Earlier today, The National Weather Service forecast called for snow as far South as Macon on Saturday night, but the forecast now calls for snow only in the mountain elevations of North Georgia with 2 to 4 inches of rain South of that.
Will Georgia see snow this weekend?
Rain is expected throughout Georgia today with snow possible as far South as Macon on Saturday night. According to the National Weather Service, residents in Central Georgia can expect persistent rain showers and isolated thunderstorms throughout the day, with a possibility of severe storms in the far southeastern corner of the forecast area.
Crews across North Georgia pretreating roads ahead of potential wintry weather
Crews fanned out on steep mountain roads Friday, laying a brine solution to help prevent the roads from freezing up.
Widespread rain expected this weekend, but what about winter weather?
(Forecast updated Thursday morning, 2/9/2023) A soggy weather pattern is setting up across Middle Georgia that will bring several inches of rain to the region. Rain chances will increase Thursday and will remain persistent through Sunday as a weather system in the upper levels of the atmosphere moves through the deep south.
Severe Weather Preparedness Week: Thunderstorm Safety
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — On this second day of Georgia’s Severe Weather Preparedness Week, we are focusing on thunderstorm safety. While there are certainly times of the year when thunderstorms are more common than others, strong to severe thunderstorms and tornadoes have been recorded in every month in both Coastal Georgia and South Carolina. The […]
North Georgia Snow Potential Saturday Night
After a few spring like days, winter reminds us… it is still winter. An Upper Low Pressure system moving across the state Late Saturday into Early Sunday will create the chance for Snow…. *Much uncertainty exists as numerous factors are in play for this snow potential. A cold core...
Severe storms, isolated tornadoes, severe wind gusts may hit Florida this weekend
The FOX 35 Storm Team says there is a severe storm threat for Central Florida over Super Bowl weekend. A front that is moving through the state will bring the storms.
Parts of north Georgia could see winter weather this weekend. Here’s what we know
You may think spring is here to stay, but think again.
Severe Weather Possible Early Thursday
The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Wind Advisory in effect from midnight to 3:00 Thursday afternoon. Sustained winds up to 25 MPH, with gusts up to 45 MPH are possible. The NWS warns of unsecured objects being blown around, tree limbs falling, and possibly some power outages....
FIRST ALERT: Cold rain and wind Saturday PM; Snow/mix possible Sunday
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We’re heading for some rough weather in north Georgia this weekend. Rain will develop by midday Saturday, and it will get steadier and heavier by around sunset. The wind will increase and may gust over 30 mph at times on Saturday evening. The temperature dips through the 40s into the upper 30s Saturday night.
Remembering Middle Georgia's biggest snow 50 years later: The storm of 1973
This week marks 50 years since Middle Georgia's biggest snowstorm on record. The historic storm brought snow from Texas into the southeast. Flurries were event reported in Clermont, Florida, just outside Orlando. For Macon, the official two-day snow total was 16.5 inches. Fifty years later, people still talk about the...
Tornado Watch Issued for Portions of Deep East Texas
The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado Watch for portions of southeastern Arkansas, northern Louisiana, western Mississippi, and eastern Texas. The watch is in effect through Wednesday evening at 9 p.m. The only East Texas county included in the watch area is Sabine County. Keep in...
Blizzard likely for some, high-impact storm likely for all
School and road closures are likely next Wednesday with a major winter storm set to bring dangerous travel to the region.
Rescan your channels: WTOC antenna project complete
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is excited to share that our new megawatt antenna project is complete. This means we have an improved signal for viewers across the Coastal Empire and the Low Country. If you receive WTOC on your antenna, then you will now need to rescan your channels.
Quick snowy burst may hit parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma Friday morning
ARKANSAS, USA — UPDATE: New snowfall totals down below. Winter still has 30+ days left and it's not ready to quit across Arkansas and Oklahoma with another round of possible snow Friday morning and midday. We are tracking a clipper system coming in from the Rockies that will quickly swing across the Ozarks and Ouachitas by the end of the week. It has snow with it now, but will it stay as snow with warmer temperatures in the south?
City of Savannah turns 290 on Sunday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On February 12, 1733, the city of Savannah was born. That means, this weekend, the Hostess City will turn 290 years old. This City has such a rich history dating back to 1733 when General James Edward Oglethorpe and his passengers landed in what we now know as Savannah.
Rescue Me Friday: Danny
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Puppies don’t always stay long at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah and we have one here this morning that you can make part of your family. Nina Schulze is the Adoptions Manager at the Human Society for Greater Savannah and she has brought Danny in for a visit on this Rescue Me Friday.
Alabama Skies: Rainy days on the way with some strong storms possible
We’ll have one last really nice day today but get ready for the rain and storms. Some storms could be strong, but models aren’t agreeing on any severe possibilities yet. Our friends to the west may see some isolated severe weather Wednesday, but it looks like it will be mostly rain here.
Magnitude 3.8 Earthquake Rattle Buffalo While Severe Thunderstorms Form Over Texas, Power Outage Continues
Locals in Buffalo were alarmed by a magnitude 3.8 earthquake, and severe thunderstorms are forecast for Texas, making the continuing power outage more challenging. Only a few days after the state was pummeled by a brutal ice storm that froze roadways and cost the lives of at least seven people, parts of the Rockies and the West will likely receive snow, and possibly severe thunderstorms will start to form in Texas.
First Warning Forecast: A taste of springtime in February ahead
Our recovery from the early weekend chill began this Sunday, but a more dramatic rebound in temperatures will take hold by midweek as the jetstream pattern will favor several days of well above-normal warmth in the week ahead. Some showery skies over southeastern VA and eastern NC Sunday evening will...
