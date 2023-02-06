River tour in honor of Black History Month celebrates African American contributions to San Antonio
With Black History Month now underway, the San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum (SAAACAM) is offering a river boat tour exploring the ongoing contributions of the African American community to the Alamo City.
The two-hour tour will depart from SAAACAM at 218 South Presa St. at 1 p.m. on Feb. 11 and last until around 3 p.m.
Guests will embark on a journey departing from La Villita, traveling north through the Museum Reach and Pearl District before heading back downriver toward the Alamo and Convention Center, learning about the African American history embedded into the culture of San Antonio along the way.
“You will be surprised at the continued African American influence in San Antonio,” SAAACAM’s website says .
Tickets are on sale now for $35.
