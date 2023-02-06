ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WTAJ

PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
Salina Post

Chiefs' Mahomes says ankle will be ready for Super Bowl

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Patrick Mahomes says he's "definitely in a better spot" when it comes to his ailing right ankle than he was for the AFC championship game, and the All-Pro quarterback doesn't expect to be limited by it when he leads the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.
Salina Post

Super Bowl teams have good backup QB plans

PHOENIX — If all goes according to plan Sunday, the only time football fans will see Kansas City's Chad Henne or Philadelphia's Gardner Minshew during the Super Bowl will be on the sideline, holding a clipboard, talking on a headset or offering encouragement to teammates. But this is the...
