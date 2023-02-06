Read full article on original website
West Virginia House OKs $105M for battery plant after debate
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Lawmakers in West Virginia's House of Delegates on Friday greenlit an investment of $105 million in taxpayer dollars to support a Bill Gates-backed company that is building a renewable energy battery plant in the state's Northern Panhandle. The bill now heads to the Senate for...
WVU study: Number of West Virginia infants exposed to drugs in womb 10 times national rate
MORGANTOWN — Nearly one in eight infants born in West Virginia between 2020 and 2022 had in utero exposure to opioids, stimulants and/or cannabis, according to researchers at West Virginia University Health Sciences. Amna Umer, a pediatric research associate professor in the School of Medicine, said her team’s new...
Lawsuit seeks medical testing after toxic train derailment
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Residents who filed a federal lawsuit in the fiery derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals along the Ohio-Pennsylvania line are seeking to force Norfolk Southern to set up health monitoring for residents in both states. The lawsuit filed Thursday by two Pennsylvania residents...
Alec Baldwin says part of shooting charge unconstitutional
Alec Baldwin on Friday asked a judge in New Mexico to dismiss a five-year firearm sentencing enhancement in the charges against him, saying it is unconstitutionally based on a law passed after the shooting on the set of the film “Rust.”. “The prosecutors committed a basic legal error by...
Notre Dame boys beaten on the road at St. Marys
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WV News) — Notre Dame boys basketball fell to 2-16 on the season with a 73-37 loss at St. Marys on Friday. The Irish trailed 19-8 after the first quarter but were more competitive in the next two periods, going into halftime down 33-22 and entering the fourth behind 52-35. The fourth quarter belonged to St. Marys, which outscored Notre Dame 21-2 to pull away.
