ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

West Virginia House OKs $105M for battery plant after debate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Lawmakers in West Virginia's House of Delegates on Friday greenlit an investment of $105 million in taxpayer dollars to support a Bill Gates-backed company that is building a renewable energy battery plant in the state's Northern Panhandle. The bill now heads to the Senate for...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Lawsuit seeks medical testing after toxic train derailment

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Residents who filed a federal lawsuit in the fiery derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals along the Ohio-Pennsylvania line are seeking to force Norfolk Southern to set up health monitoring for residents in both states. The lawsuit filed Thursday by two Pennsylvania residents...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WVNews

Alec Baldwin says part of shooting charge unconstitutional

Alec Baldwin on Friday asked a judge in New Mexico to dismiss a five-year firearm sentencing enhancement in the charges against him, saying it is unconstitutionally based on a law passed after the shooting on the set of the film “Rust.”. “The prosecutors committed a basic legal error by...
NEW MEXICO STATE
WVNews

Notre Dame boys beaten on the road at St. Marys

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WV News) — Notre Dame boys basketball fell to 2-16 on the season with a 73-37 loss at St. Marys on Friday. The Irish trailed 19-8 after the first quarter but were more competitive in the next two periods, going into halftime down 33-22 and entering the fourth behind 52-35. The fourth quarter belonged to St. Marys, which outscored Notre Dame 21-2 to pull away.
SAINT MARYS, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy