Rockford, IL

Rockford police warn of suspect with a gun, intentionally crashing into cars

By Jess Liptzin
 4 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are searching for a suspect or suspects who have been attacking motorists after two similar incidents were reported on Saturday.

According to police, around 7:30 p.m., an officer was in the process of assisting a driver with a disabled vehicle on Ethel Avenue.

A 42-year-old man drove up and flagged the officer down, relating that he and two teenagers had been driving on Prospect Street when he was rear-ended by another vehicle. He stopped and the other driver stopped behind him, and as he was inspecting the damage to his car, one of the people in the other car brandished a gun and told him “don’t move or I’ll kill you.”

Police said the driver was able to get into his car and drive away.

Earlier that day, a woman who was driving with two young children said the same thing happened to her. When she saw the masked suspect get out of the other car, she sped away, police said.

The suspect was described as a black male in his early 20s, wearing dark clothing and a mask, of average height and build. The suspect vehicle was described as a maroon sedan with temporary plates.

Police said anyone involved in an intentional crash should call police immediately and stay in their car with the doors locked.

Police also said it would be helpful to get the make and model of the suspect car, and a license plate, if possible.

Rell Mar
4d ago

Goodluck to the person who doing this more then half of Rockford got a conceal and carry its only a matter of time trust that if this story is true

4
Kenny Gibbs
4d ago

police always want us to describe the 🚗 car, license plate number, and so on.but when we need information, always say nothing at this time.

2
William Donahue
4d ago

yeah everybody can't wait to jump on the police and blame them it's got to be reported first

