Effective: 2023-02-11 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-13 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet, and ice are expected or occurring. Strong winds are also possible. This will make travel very hazardous or impossible. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, keep a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. Please report snow and ice accumulations by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...800...2 6 7...8 1 0 1. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Greenville Spartanburg Facebook or tweet your report using hashtag nwsgsp. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp. The latest state road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Buncombe; Graham; Macon; Madison; Northern Jackson; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EST SUNDAY NIGHT ABOVE 3500 FEET WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EST SUNDAY NIGHT BELOW 3500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 10 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Madison, Swain, Buncombe, Graham, Jackson, Macon, and Transylvania counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to midnight EST Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could combine with the wintry precipitation to knock down some trees and power lines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is still some uncertainty regarding the expected temperatures. A small change could lead to more freezing rain or sleet and less snow.

