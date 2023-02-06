Read full article on original website
Dust Advisory issued for Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 12:55:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-09 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside THE DUST ADVISORY FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 100 PM PST The blowing dust that prompted the advisory has dissipated. Therefore, the dust advisory will be allowed to expire. Areas of light blowing dust may continue to produce low visibility at times.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 02:15:00 AKST Expires: 2023-02-11 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Snow and Blowing Snow. Visibility one half mile or less at times. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Wind gusts to 35 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills. * WHEN...Until noon AKST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions. Areas of blowing snow will reduce visibility to one half mile or less at times. Cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 20:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-13 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, plan on extra time, slow down, and use caution. Keep a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Watauga WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EST SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy mixed winter precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts at higher elevations. Ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In North Carolina, Ashe, Alleghany NC and Watauga Counties. In Virginia, Grayson County. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to midnight EST Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy, wet snow is expected and this may result in downed tree limbs and scattered power outages.
Wind Advisory issued for Central Plaquemines, Eastern Orleans, Lower Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 16:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower St. Bernard; St. Charles; Upper Jefferson; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Western Orleans WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...St. Charles, Upper St. Bernard, Lower St. Bernard, Western Orleans, Eastern Orleans, Upper Jefferson, Lower Jefferson, Upper Plaquemines and Central Plaquemines Parishes. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Blizzard Warning issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 19:42:00 AKST Expires: 2023-02-11 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Visibility Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Whiteout conditions expected. * WHERE...St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 60 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
High Surf Advisory issued for Northeast by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 04:02:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-02-11 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Northeast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous breaking waves of up to 12 to 16 feet, decreasing to around 6 feet in the evening. * WHERE...Beaches of northeastern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...High Surf Advisory through 6 PM AST Saturday. High Risk of Rip Currents through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Minor intrusion of water possible over the coast due to high surf. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Flood Warning issued for Allendale by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 23:47:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-12 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allendale FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River at Burtons Ferry. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, flooding of some adjacent agricultural lands occurs. Most boat ramps along the river are unusable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1045 PM EST Friday, the stage was 15.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Saturday morning and continue to fall to 14.8 ft Saturday afternoon. The river will then rise above flood stage Sunday evening and continue rising to 15.2 feet Wednesday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Grayson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 20:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-13 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, plan on extra time, slow down, and use caution. Keep a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grayson WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EST SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy mixed winter precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts at higher elevations. Ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In North Carolina, Ashe, Alleghany NC and Watauga Counties. In Virginia, Grayson County. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to midnight EST Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy, wet snow is expected and this may result in downed tree limbs and scattered power outages.
High Wind Watch issued for Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-13 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 80 mph possible. * WHERE...The foothills and plains adjacent to the Rocky Mountain Front, and Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 02:26:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-11 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Avery, Haywood, Mitchell, Yancey by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-13 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet, and ice are expected or occurring. Strong winds are also possible. This will make travel very hazardous or impossible. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, keep a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. Please report snow and ice accumulations by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...800...2 6 7...8 1 0 1. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Greenville Spartanburg Facebook or tweet your report using hashtag nwsgsp. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp. The latest state road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Avery; Haywood; Mitchell; Yancey WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EST SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 11 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Avery, Yancey, Mitchell and Haywood Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to midnight EST Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty winds could combine with the wintry precipitation to knock down some trees and power lines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is still some uncertainty regarding the expected temperatures. A small change could lead to more freezing rain or sleet and less snow.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Yukon Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 19:42:00 AKST Expires: 2023-02-11 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Lower Yukon Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Visibility one half mile or less at times. Snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. Wind chill to 45 below this morning. * WHERE...Lower Yukon Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 45 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Greene, Schoharie, Western Albany by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 22:29:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Greene; Schoharie; Western Albany; Western Greene AN AREA OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF EASTERN ALBANY...EASTERN GREENE...WESTERN GREENE...SCHOHARIE...AND WESTERN ALBANY COUNTIES HAZARDS...A period of moderate to heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one half mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1027 PM EST, an area of snow was along a line extending from near Delmar to Westerlo to near Preston-Potter Hollow and moving southeast at 25 MPH. SAFETY INFO... Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Rip Current Statement issued for Guam by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 14:55:00 Expires: 2023-02-13 04:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...East facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Blount Smoky Mountains, Cocke Smoky Mountains, Johnson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 23:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 23:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Blount Smoky Mountains; Cocke Smoky Mountains; Johnson; Sevier Smoky Mountains; Southeast Carter; Southeast Greene; Southeast Monroe; Unicoi WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EST SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Lower elevation locations may see up to 2 inches. Locations above 3,000 feet are expected see 2 to 6 inches with higher totals expected in the highest peaks. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight EST Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy, wet snowfall above 3,000 feet in elevation could cause isolated power outages from downed trees.
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-12 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM PST SUNDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. Waves 2 to 4 feet. * WHERE...Tahoe, Donner, Fallen Leaf, Prosser, and Boca. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Inland Berkeley by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 15:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-12 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on Lake Moultrie should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Inland Berkeley LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM EST SUNDAY FOR LAKE MOULTRIE * WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots and waves 1 to 2 feet expected. * WHERE...Lake Moultrie. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 5 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on Lake Moultrie will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Buncombe, Graham, Macon, Madison, Northern Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-13 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet, and ice are expected or occurring. Strong winds are also possible. This will make travel very hazardous or impossible. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, keep a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. Please report snow and ice accumulations by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...800...2 6 7...8 1 0 1. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Greenville Spartanburg Facebook or tweet your report using hashtag nwsgsp. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp. The latest state road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Buncombe; Graham; Macon; Madison; Northern Jackson; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EST SUNDAY NIGHT ABOVE 3500 FEET WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EST SUNDAY NIGHT BELOW 3500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 10 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Madison, Swain, Buncombe, Graham, Jackson, Macon, and Transylvania counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to midnight EST Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could combine with the wintry precipitation to knock down some trees and power lines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is still some uncertainty regarding the expected temperatures. A small change could lead to more freezing rain or sleet and less snow.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Clinton by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 03:43:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-11 09:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Ice jams are unpredictable, and rapid fluctuations in water levels are possible. Please obey all road closures and instructions from local authorities. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clinton The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for An Ice Jam in Northeastern Clinton County in northern New York * Until 945 AM EST Saturday. * At 343 AM EST, gauge reports indicated an ice jam on the Great Chazy River at Perry Mills is impounding water causing rapid river rises upstream. HAZARD...Flash flooding from an ice jam. SOURCE...Gage reported. IMPACT...Flooding of areas near the ice jam. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Locations between Champlain, Perry Mills, and possibly upstream of Perry Mills. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Levy, Inland Levy by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 01:45:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-11 03:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Levy; Inland Levy A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Levy County through 315 AM EST At 233 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles southwest of Williston Highlands, or 16 miles southwest of Bronson, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Williston, Bronson, Williston Highlands, East Bronson, Williston Municipal Airport, Otter Creek and Lebanon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
