One Montgomery man dead, another charged with manslaughter

By Alex Gladden, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 4 days ago

Montgomery police have charged a 23-year-old with manslaughter in the death of Akhil Sai Mahankali, 25. Both are from Montgomery, according to police.

Officers have charged Raviteja Goli with manslaughter in connection with Mahankali's death. He is now in the Montgomery jail, according to a press release from the police.

Police and fire medics found Mahankali with a life-threatening gunshot wound at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Eastern Boulevard. They took him to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or 479-926-9570.

The Montgomery Advertiser

ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

