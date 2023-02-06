Read full article on original website
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 06:00:00 AKST Expires: 2023-02-12 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 55 below zero. * WHERE...Central Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 3 PM AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
Blizzard Warning issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 19:42:00 AKST Expires: 2023-02-11 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Visibility Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Whiteout conditions expected. * WHERE...St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 60 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
Flood Warning issued for Screven by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 23:47:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-12 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Screven FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River at Burtons Ferry. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, flooding of some adjacent agricultural lands occurs. Most boat ramps along the river are unusable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1045 PM EST Friday, the stage was 15.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Saturday morning and continue to fall to 14.8 ft Saturday afternoon. The river will then rise above flood stage Sunday evening and continue rising to 15.2 feet Wednesday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Grayson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 20:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-13 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, plan on extra time, slow down, and use caution. Keep a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grayson WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EST SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy mixed winter precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts at higher elevations. Ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In North Carolina, Ashe, Alleghany NC and Watauga Counties. In Virginia, Grayson County. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to midnight EST Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy, wet snow is expected and this may result in downed tree limbs and scattered power outages.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 20:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-13 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, plan on extra time, slow down, and use caution. Keep a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Watauga WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EST SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy mixed winter precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts at higher elevations. Ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In North Carolina, Ashe, Alleghany NC and Watauga Counties. In Virginia, Grayson County. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to midnight EST Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy, wet snow is expected and this may result in downed tree limbs and scattered power outages.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 06:00:00 AKST Expires: 2023-02-12 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow and very cold wind chills expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Visibility reduced to one half mile or less at times in blowing snow. Wind chills to 55 below beginning tonight. * WHERE...Blowing snow near Point Lay and vicinity. Wind chills including all locations within the western arctic. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 3 PM AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 60 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
High Wind Watch issued for Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-13 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 80 mph possible. * WHERE...The foothills and plains adjacent to the Rocky Mountain Front, and Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
High Surf Advisory issued for Northeast by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 04:02:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-02-11 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Northeast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous breaking waves of up to 12 to 16 feet, decreasing to around 6 feet in the evening. * WHERE...Beaches of northeastern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...High Surf Advisory through 6 PM AST Saturday. High Risk of Rip Currents through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Minor intrusion of water possible over the coast due to high surf. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 02:26:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-11 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Central Plaquemines, Eastern Orleans, Lower Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 16:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower St. Bernard; St. Charles; Upper Jefferson; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Western Orleans WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...St. Charles, Upper St. Bernard, Lower St. Bernard, Western Orleans, Eastern Orleans, Upper Jefferson, Lower Jefferson, Upper Plaquemines and Central Plaquemines Parishes. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Avery, Haywood, Mitchell, Yancey by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-13 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet, and ice are expected or occurring. Strong winds are also possible. This will make travel very hazardous or impossible. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, keep a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. Please report snow and ice accumulations by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...800...2 6 7...8 1 0 1. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Greenville Spartanburg Facebook or tweet your report using hashtag nwsgsp. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp. The latest state road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Avery; Haywood; Mitchell; Yancey WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EST SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 11 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Avery, Yancey, Mitchell and Haywood Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to midnight EST Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty winds could combine with the wintry precipitation to knock down some trees and power lines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is still some uncertainty regarding the expected temperatures. A small change could lead to more freezing rain or sleet and less snow.
Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Jefferson Davis, Vermilion by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 21:19:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 21:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Jefferson Davis; Vermilion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Mermentau River Near Mermentau Sabine River Near Deweyville ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mermentau River Near Mermentau. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding near the river will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 4.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CST Wednesday was 4.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 4.4 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mermentau River Mermentau 4.0 4.3 Wed 8 pm CST 4.3 4.4 4.3
Wind Advisory issued for Owens Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-13 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Owens Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO 6 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Southern half of the Owens Valley primarily between Lone Pine and Pearsonville. * WHEN...From 6 AM Sunday to 6 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can make driving difficult...especially for motorcycles and high profile vehicles and may create areas of blowing dust or sand. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-12 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM PST SUNDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. Waves 2 to 4 feet. * WHERE...Tahoe, Donner, Fallen Leaf, Prosser, and Boca. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 04:02:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-02-13 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: North Central; Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous breaking waves of up to 12 to 16 feet, decreasing to around 9 feet in the evening. * WHERE...Beaches along the northwest to north central Puerto Rico. * WHEN...High Surf Advisory through 6 PM AST Saturday. High Risk of Rip Currents through Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Minor intrusion of water possible over the coast due to high surf. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Greene, Schoharie, Western Albany by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 22:29:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Greene; Schoharie; Western Albany; Western Greene AN AREA OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF EASTERN ALBANY...EASTERN GREENE...WESTERN GREENE...SCHOHARIE...AND WESTERN ALBANY COUNTIES HAZARDS...A period of moderate to heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one half mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1027 PM EST, an area of snow was along a line extending from near Delmar to Westerlo to near Preston-Potter Hollow and moving southeast at 25 MPH. SAFETY INFO... Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Polk Mountains, Rutherford Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-13 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. Please report snow and ice accumulations by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...800...2 6 7...8 1 0 1. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Greenville Spartanburg Facebook or tweet your report using hashtag nwsgsp. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp. The latest state road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Polk Mountains; Rutherford Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EST SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Rutherford Mountains and Polk Mountains Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to midnight EST Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could combine with the wintry precipitation to knock down some trees and power lines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is still some uncertainty regarding the expected temperatures. A small change could lead to more freezing rain or sleet and less snow.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 08:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-12 20:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid climbing on rocks and jetties. Stay away from the ocean and remain out of the water to avoid hazardous conditions. Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Moderate to high risk of sneaker waves expected. These are waves that run unusually higher up on beaches when compared to other observed waves. * WHERE...Beaches along the Southern Oregon Coast, including the beaches of Douglas, Coos, and Curry counties. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Even during calm conditions, sneaker waves can sweep up the beach without warning and knock unsuspecting people over and pull them out to sea. Shock and hypothermia can occur quickly in the cold Pacific waters. In addition, logs and other debris can be lifted and carried by the waves, crushing or entrapping unsuspecting victims underneath. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Inland Berkeley by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 15:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-12 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on Lake Moultrie should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Inland Berkeley LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM EST SUNDAY FOR LAKE MOULTRIE * WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots and waves 1 to 2 feet expected. * WHERE...Lake Moultrie. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 5 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on Lake Moultrie will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Rip Current Statement issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 03:05:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-11 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
