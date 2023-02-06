Read full article on original website
Morning Journal
Brookside boys basketball: Nolan Waechter’s shooting confidence becomes weapon for Cardinals
To get in the zone on the bus ride to games, Brookside guard Nolan Waechter typically listens to Polo G. When he’s off the bus, its time to hit 3s. “It really started once the bus left (Brookside). The headphones were on. I was locking in as much as I could and was focusing on what we had to do with one goal in mind,” he said.
Times Gazette
Tournament brackets are set
The brackets are set for the 2023 Ohio High School Athletic Association basketball tournaments. Below is a list of the date, time, location and opponent for all Highland County teams. Records listed were at the time of the tournament drawings:. GIRLS. In Division II, No. 17 seed Hillsboro (3-16) visits...
Morning Journal
Brookside vs. Wellington boys basketball: Cardinals topple Dukes, end 32-year conference championship drought
Larry Babics came into his first year as Brookside’s head coach with one mindset, to change the culture of Cardinals basketball. On Feb. 10, the Brookside community came together and witnessed a 32-year conference championship drought come to an end with an 81-60 win over Wellington. “I feel like...
Morning Journal
Cleveland State men beat Robert Morris on tip-in in final seconds
Deante Johnson put Cleveland State ahead on a tip-in with 2.2 seconds remaining, then stole the ensuing inbound pass to seal a 57-55 victory over visiting Robert Morris on Feb. 10 at the Wolstein Center. Deshon Parker paced the Vikings (15-11, 10-5) with 12 points and six rebounds. Tristan Enaruna...
Farm and Dairy
Auctioneers receive awards at Ohio Auctioneers Association conference
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Auctioneers from across the state convened for the Ohio Auctioneers Association annual conference. The conference was held at the Nationwide Hotel & Conference Center in Lewis Center, Jan. 13-14. Highlights of this year’s conference included the annual trade show with over a dozen industry vendors, the Ohio Auctioneers Championship, auction marketing awards, the hall of fame induction, presidential luncheon and the election of the board of directors.
themountvernongrapevine.com
2023-24 Deer Hunting Seasons Proposed to Ohio Wildlife Council
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife proposed 2023-24 white-tailed deer hunting seasons to the Ohio Wildlife Council during its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Deer hunting bag limits were proposed to increase in six counties and decrease in one. The proposed deer hunting seasons are similar to last year.
Ohio school reverses decision to cancel musical
Cardinal Local Schools had canceled the high school's PG-13 production of "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" back in January, claiming it was "vulgar."
NBC4 Columbus
Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car
Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car. Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck …. Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23. Columbus police officer charged with dereliction …. A...
Thousands of Ohioans without power due to high winds
This story was last updated Thursday at 7:30 a.m. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Power outages across Ohio are slowly resolving Thursday night as crews work against high winds battering the state. As of 7:30 a.m., about 1,000 AEP customers and 1,000 FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison customers have lost electricity. At outages’ peak at about 11 p.m., more […]
3 more Ohio Bed, Bath & Beyond locations added to closures
Two more Ohio Bed Bath & Beyond locations have been added to the list of stores within the company that are closing.
13abc.com
I75 bridge struck by semi
BODY CAM: Reporter pushed to the ground, arrested at Ohio news conference. A reporter was pushed to the ground, handcuffed and arrested for trespassing while covering a news conference about the derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals in Ohio. Imagine It! - Light Refraction - Feb. 11th, 2023. Updated:...
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 1.2-Mile Trail In Ohio Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook
There’s nothing like getting lost in the woods for an afternoon, and believe it or not, Ohio has lots of woods perfect for such an endeavor. California Woods is one of Cincinnati Parks’s East Side parks. It will sneak up on you; one minute, you’re cruising down Kellogg Avenue admiring planes and boats; and the next, you’re turning onto a one-lane, dirt road and into the woods. Within this wondrous hidden expanse, the Trillium Trail and Moon Valley Loop offer an easy breezy hike with lots of hidden surprises, including a little-known Ohio overlook sure to make you catch your breath.
Deer goes through Ohio school bus windshield, hurts driver
OSP was called to State Route 165 east of Lisbon Road in Green Township shortly before 7 a.m.
How to get a fishing license in Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio is home to some of the best fishing in the Midwest and it won't be long until anglers drop their lines back in the water. All Ohioans 17 years and older are required to have a fishing license to take fish from state waters. Here's everything you need to know about fishing licenses in the Buckeye State.
Next big weather changes for West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
(WOWK) — Before the strong winds can even die down, discussion by many has already turned to the chance of snow which has been showing up on weather models for a few days. The next chance of snow appears to be greatest in southern-most West Virginia and far southeastern Kentucky on Sunday. The weather system […]
dayton247now.com
SOFAST lists southern Ohio's most wanted
OHIO (WKEF) -- The Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) has released their most wanted list for this week. On the list on Robert Hackney Jr. and Cydney Hackney, both of whom are wanted in Noble County. Robert Hackney Jr., 40, is wanted for Complicity in the Commission of...
Ohio takes center stage at State of the Union
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio took center stage during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech, particularly during the president laying out his economic agenda. While touting his administration’s goal of bringing back manufacturing jobs, Biden, for the second year in a row, brought up Intel’s semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany. “Outside of […]
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this month
A popular grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Ohio store locations this month. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 7, 2023, local source Cleveland.com confirmed that the Earth Fare grocery store in Fairview Park would be closing once again.
hometownstations.com
Teachers, naturalists, and camp leaders from all over Ohio take part in ODNR's Wildlife Workshop
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - Educators in Northwest Ohio are learning how to find some educational opportunities in the biggest classroom that they can use, the great outdoors. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife hosted their annual project wild workshop. Teachers, naturalists, and camp leaders from all across the state took part in the day-long hands-on workshop that focuses on animals and plants that people can find in their backyards. Plus, Project Wild also promotes conservation and environmental practices that they can teach their students. Unlike other teaching tools, the outdoors doesn't cost a thing.
Police warn of phone scam on the rise in central Ohio
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Gahanna Police Department is alarming the public as a phone scam is circulating in central Ohio. Gahanna Detective Blair Thomas said scammers are calling and acting as law enforcement officers to receive money or personal information. During the call, scammers will act as they are from Gahanna of Columbus police […]
