ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Trail Blazers Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XPplt_0keHTdOu00

Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report for Monday's game.

FINAL UPDATE: Giannis Antetokounmpo has been upgraded to available.

On Monday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in Oregon to face off with the Portland Trail Blazers.

For the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report.

However, the two-time MVP is probable, which means that he will more than likely be in the starting lineup.

Underdog NBA: "Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) listed probable for Monday."

After missing five games in a row, the NBA Champion forward has returned and played in each of the last seven games.

Since coming back into the starting lineup, he has been on a massive hot streak.

He has scored 33+ points in six out of the last seven games (and 50+ points twice).

On the season, the former first-round pick has averages of 32.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest (while shooting 53.9% from the field).

The Bucks are also the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-17 record in 53 games.

They are only one game behind Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics for the first seed.

In addition, the Bucks are 9-1 in their last ten games and in the middle of a seven-game winning streak.

On the road, they are 13-12 in the 25 games they have played outside of Wisconsin.

As for the Trail Blazers, they are 26-27 in 53 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and a solid 14-11 in the 25 games they have hosted at home in Oregon.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Beverley could reunite with former team after buyout

Patrick Beverley was traded to the Orlando Magic on Thursday as part of a deadline deal, but he is likely headed for a reunion with one of his former teams. The Los Angeles Lakers sent Beverley and a second-round pick to Orlando for Mo Bamba. The Magic are a rebuilding team and have little use... The post Patrick Beverley could reunite with former team after buyout appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Suns could add former Kevin Durant teammate on buyout market?

The Phoenix Suns may be pulling out all the stops to make newcomer Kevin Durant feel at home. TNT’s Chris Haynes said on Thursday to look for the Suns to make contact with veteran point guard Reggie Jackson should Jackson get bought out. The 32-year-old was traded earlier in the day by the LA Clippers... The post Suns could add former Kevin Durant teammate on buyout market? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Admits 'Personal Differences' With NBA Star

Throughout his career, Stephen A. Smith has never been shy about giving his opinion on the athletes he covers. At times, those opinions can draw the ire of said athletes. That appears to be the case with Kyrie Irving, who Smith addressed Thursday. In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Smith ...
MEMPHIS, TN
FanSided

NBA Trade Grades: Lakers offload Russell Westbrook, land D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt

The Lakers able to trade Russell Westbrook and offload him in a deal that will land them D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and more. Grading the trade. Russell Westbrook has been traded away from the Los Angeles Lakers. And not only have they finally been able to offload the polarizing former NBA MVP, but they were able to get quite a terrific haul in a three-team trade involving the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
50K+
Followers
9K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy