Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Trail Blazers Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report for Monday's game.

FINAL UPDATE: Giannis Antetokounmpo has been upgraded to available.

On Monday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in Oregon to face off with the Portland Trail Blazers.

However, the two-time MVP is probable, which means that he will more than likely be in the starting lineup.

Underdog NBA: "Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) listed probable for Monday."

After missing five games in a row, the NBA Champion forward has returned and played in each of the last seven games.

Since coming back into the starting lineup, he has been on a massive hot streak.

He has scored 33+ points in six out of the last seven games (and 50+ points twice).

On the season, the former first-round pick has averages of 32.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest (while shooting 53.9% from the field).

The Bucks are also the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-17 record in 53 games.

They are only one game behind Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics for the first seed.

In addition, the Bucks are 9-1 in their last ten games and in the middle of a seven-game winning streak.

On the road, they are 13-12 in the 25 games they have played outside of Wisconsin.

As for the Trail Blazers, they are 26-27 in 53 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and a solid 14-11 in the 25 games they have hosted at home in Oregon.