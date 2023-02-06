ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 1

Related
1420 WBSM

Some of the Wildest Police Chases on Massachusetts’ SouthCoast

Some of our most popular TV shows feature videos with dramatic helicopter footage of dented vehicles pursued by dozens of police cruisers with sirens blazing. These shows also inevitably depict authorities throwing out spike strips to stop fugitives, or officers wrestling uncooperative suspects outside the car after they come to a final, crashing halt.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police: New Bedford man, Westport woman, arrested after multiple drugs, thousands in cash, seized

A Westport woman and a New Bedford man were recently arrested on drug charges after multiple drugs and several grand in cash were reportedly seized by police. During this month, members of the Police Department Narcotics Unit developed information regarding distribution of illicit narcotics within Portsmouth. The subsequent investigation identified...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

Bristol County Sheriff Heroux Calls Inmate Organ Bill a Bad Idea

Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux is criticizing proposed legislation that gives prison inmates early release in exchange for becoming organ donors. The bill, filed by Democratic Rep. Carlos Gonzalez of Hampden County’s 10th District and Democratic Rep. Judith Garica of Suffolk County’s 11th District, would allow inmates of Massachusetts’ state prisons to reduce their sentences on the condition that they sign up to donate bone marrow or organs.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
1420 WBSM

Taunton Armed Robbery Suspects Caught in Brockton

BROCKTON — Three teenagers were caught allegedly "racing" in Brockton with two guns on suspicion of involvement in an armed robbery and shooting in Taunton, according to police. Brockton police said "a future tragedy was averted" when detectives seized the two guns and ammunition and arrested the three teens,...
BROCKTON, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Burglar Sentenced to Prison Time

NEW BEDFORD — A 49-year-old New Bedford man described by the Bristol County District Attorney's Office as a career criminal will spend up to seven and a half years in state prison for two separate New Bedford house break-ins. Kevin Souto pleaded guilty on Friday to two counts of...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
thepulseofnh.com

MA Man Sentenced In NH

A Malden, Massachusetts, man has been sentenced in New Hampshire to two-years in federal prison. The U.S. Attorney’s office says 64-year-old Robert Gramolini was found in possession of stolen trailers and motorcycles. The total value of the stolen property found at a storage lot in Brentwood was more than 150-thousand dollars.
MALDEN, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Boy With Spina Bifida Gets a Special Police and Fire Tour

One New Bedford boy’s dream of becoming a police officer was kicked into high gear with a very special visit Thursday to the South End Public Safety Center. Joseph Aguilera is a five-year-old boy living with spina bifida. As we told you when he was featured as WBSM’s 2022 Mini Miracle, he doesn’t let that hold him back at all. He still plays basketball, runs track, and lives a very active lifestyle pretty much like any other child his age.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

Massachusetts Attorney General Settles $6.5 Million Claim Against Home Security Company

Massachusetts' Attorney General has announced a $6.5 million settlement to resolve allegations that a Connecticut-based home security company trapped consumers in long-term, automatically renewed contracts and illegally collected debts. A.G. Andrea Campbell said the settlement includes $4.7 million in debt relief for Massachusetts customers of Safe Home Security and its...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1420 WBSM

Keating Says Cape Cod Bridges Will Get Replacement Funding

The U.S. Department of Transportation recently rejected an application by the Army Corps of Engineers and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for $1.8 billion in funding for the nearly century-old Bourne and Sagamore bridges that connect mainland Massachusetts to Cape Cod. The application was for federal funds made available through a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police, local fire and police rescue suicidal woman after bridge jump

A suicidal woman was rescued by multiple agencies including Massachusetts State Police after a suicide attempt. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 9:45 p.m. last night the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit and Troop H patrols, along with Boston Fire and Boston Police were notified that a woman was in the ocean off the North Washington Street Bridge.
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven, MA
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy