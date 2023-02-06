Read full article on original website
Related
Some of the Wildest Police Chases on Massachusetts’ SouthCoast
Some of our most popular TV shows feature videos with dramatic helicopter footage of dented vehicles pursued by dozens of police cruisers with sirens blazing. These shows also inevitably depict authorities throwing out spike strips to stop fugitives, or officers wrestling uncooperative suspects outside the car after they come to a final, crashing halt.
fallriverreporter.com
Police: New Bedford man, Westport woman, arrested after multiple drugs, thousands in cash, seized
A Westport woman and a New Bedford man were recently arrested on drug charges after multiple drugs and several grand in cash were reportedly seized by police. During this month, members of the Police Department Narcotics Unit developed information regarding distribution of illicit narcotics within Portsmouth. The subsequent investigation identified...
Bristol County Sheriff Heroux Calls Inmate Organ Bill a Bad Idea
Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux is criticizing proposed legislation that gives prison inmates early release in exchange for becoming organ donors. The bill, filed by Democratic Rep. Carlos Gonzalez of Hampden County’s 10th District and Democratic Rep. Judith Garica of Suffolk County’s 11th District, would allow inmates of Massachusetts’ state prisons to reduce their sentences on the condition that they sign up to donate bone marrow or organs.
Taunton Armed Robbery Suspects Caught in Brockton
BROCKTON — Three teenagers were caught allegedly "racing" in Brockton with two guns on suspicion of involvement in an armed robbery and shooting in Taunton, according to police. Brockton police said "a future tragedy was averted" when detectives seized the two guns and ammunition and arrested the three teens,...
New Bedford Burglar Sentenced to Prison Time
NEW BEDFORD — A 49-year-old New Bedford man described by the Bristol County District Attorney's Office as a career criminal will spend up to seven and a half years in state prison for two separate New Bedford house break-ins. Kevin Souto pleaded guilty on Friday to two counts of...
Top Boston finance director charged with money laundering in alleged prison drug smuggling scheme
Freda Brasfield, the Administration and Finance Director in Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s office, was arraigned Friday on money laundering charges in an alleged prison drug smuggling scheme.
WCVB
Massachusetts facing massive amount of uncollected DNA from felons: 5 Investigates
BOSTON — Massachusetts has failed to collect DNA from between 10,000 and 15,000 felons, leaving behind a huge cache of potential evidence that has been used in the past to solve rapes and murders. The size of the backlog was identified by a state representative who filed legislation this...
thepulseofnh.com
MA Man Sentenced In NH
A Malden, Massachusetts, man has been sentenced in New Hampshire to two-years in federal prison. The U.S. Attorney’s office says 64-year-old Robert Gramolini was found in possession of stolen trailers and motorcycles. The total value of the stolen property found at a storage lot in Brentwood was more than 150-thousand dollars.
ICE Arrests Convicted Brazilian Drug Trafficker Hiding Out In Somerville
A Brazilian citizen was caught hiding out in Massachusetts when he should have been serving a prison sentence in his native country for drug trafficking, authorities said. Officers with Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston arrested Diogo De-Sales Gomes in Somerville on Friday, Feb. 3, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reports.
New Charges for Man Accused of Killing Middleboro Woman in Taunton Car Crash
TAUNTON — The 34-year-old man accused of second degree murder and motor vehicle homicide in the death of Lori Ann Medeiros of Middleboro last year has been charged with multiple drug trafficking and firearms offenses. Hector Bannister-Sanchez of Norton and Medford was indicted last week on the new charges...
Brockton man arrested for suspended license, trafficking marijuana, and running from police
The Massachusetts State Police arrested a man from Brockton with a suspended license trafficking marijuana after he ran away from the police.
New Bedford Housing Authority Sues Union Over Fired Employee
NEW BEDFORD — A Bristol County court may soon be deciding the fate of a former New Bedford Housing Authority employee who was fired after police had to be called to the office to remove him during an altercation in 2021. Brian Andrade later submitted a union grievance over...
Man wanted in Maine arrested in New Bedford
Detectives stopped Julius Andrade, 20, on Mosher Street after they spotted an expired inspection sticker on his car.
Is It Illegal for Massachusetts Police to Hide with Their Lights Off?
Massachusetts is home to a laundry list of some strange and antiquated laws. Everything from growing goatees to singing the national anthem and even the act of mowing your law has some weird guidelines in the Commonwealth. One of the most regulated aspects of life for Massachusetts residents is driving....
New Bedford Boy With Spina Bifida Gets a Special Police and Fire Tour
One New Bedford boy’s dream of becoming a police officer was kicked into high gear with a very special visit Thursday to the South End Public Safety Center. Joseph Aguilera is a five-year-old boy living with spina bifida. As we told you when he was featured as WBSM’s 2022 Mini Miracle, he doesn’t let that hold him back at all. He still plays basketball, runs track, and lives a very active lifestyle pretty much like any other child his age.
Massachusetts Attorney General Settles $6.5 Million Claim Against Home Security Company
Massachusetts' Attorney General has announced a $6.5 million settlement to resolve allegations that a Connecticut-based home security company trapped consumers in long-term, automatically renewed contracts and illegally collected debts. A.G. Andrea Campbell said the settlement includes $4.7 million in debt relief for Massachusetts customers of Safe Home Security and its...
Keating Says Cape Cod Bridges Will Get Replacement Funding
The U.S. Department of Transportation recently rejected an application by the Army Corps of Engineers and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for $1.8 billion in funding for the nearly century-old Bourne and Sagamore bridges that connect mainland Massachusetts to Cape Cod. The application was for federal funds made available through a...
WRGB
Two arrested, cocaine and other drugs found in vehicle; say NY State Police
MOREAU, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested two people after finding drugs and other drug related items inside a vehicle. Investigators say on February 8th, just before 2:00 AM, troopers observed a vehicle pulled over on Route 9 in the Town of Moreau. While talking with...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police, local fire and police rescue suicidal woman after bridge jump
A suicidal woman was rescued by multiple agencies including Massachusetts State Police after a suicide attempt. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 9:45 p.m. last night the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit and Troop H patrols, along with Boston Fire and Boston Police were notified that a woman was in the ocean off the North Washington Street Bridge.
New Bedford Rt. 18 Temporarily Closed After Truck Carrying Excavator Smashes Overpass
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford drivers will have to find a way around Rt. 18 northbound at Elm Street, after MassDOT announced Thursday that the road is closed for an emergency inspection. The state transportation agency took the emergency measure after a crash this morning in which a truck...
1420 WBSM
Fairhaven, MA
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1