ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Week, Because They’re Dealing With Disruptive Changes

By Valerie Mesa
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 4 days ago

In order for us to tap into our divine flow, full moons tend to be equally as emotionally charged as they are incredibly revealing, both individually and as a collective. Although, after last week’s triggering full moon in Leo, it’s no wonder these three zodiac signs will have the worst week of February 6 to 12. Continue to expect disruptive changes and shocking breakthroughs, some of which may even evoke a sense of discomfort.

Sounds alarming but these energies will more than likely resurface in May 2023, during the lunar eclipse in Scorpio , given that this lunation was almost an exact midpoint between both eclipses. With that being said, if there are unexpected circumstances and/or events shaking up your world at this time, you’re not alone. Paradigms are shifting, but we’re leveling up in the process. Meanwhile, after the moon enters Virgo on February 6, it will sit in direct opposition to Venus—planet of love —the following day, creating friction between the need to get organized and practical vs. the desire to surrender to the elusive longing in your heart.

To go with the flow or to be realistic, that is the question! Start making up your mind soon, because there will be no room for indecision by February 10. This is when Mercury—the messenger planet —will be joining forces with smoldering Pluto to form a truth-telling conjunction. For instance, if you’ve been searching for clues around an uncertainty, or simply holding your tongue for the sake of keeping the peace, this all-or-nothing mentality will pretty much speak for itself. Think before you lash out and pay close attention to the subtle clues.

I f your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of these zodiac signs, here’s why you’re more likely to stress the little things this week:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Week

Gemini

Despite wanting to go within, and get things organized in the homefront on February 6—especially upon the moon’s ingress into Virgo and your fourth house of innermost feelings, and family matters—your celestial ruler will meet with Neptune, whilst activating your eighth house of mergers, joint ventures and shared resources. You could be uncomfortably receptive to the undercurrents of your professional surroundings, but this is where you’re being called to set firm boundaries, and steer clear of shady environments that evoke your inner critic.

Ironically enough, Luna will sit in opposition to Venus on February 7, which continues to trigger your emotional world (fourth house) and public persona (10th house of reputation). How can you create a healthy balance between these two areas of life? Themes of give and take are almost an inevitable point of discussion on February 10, when your celestial ruler meets with Pluto in Capricorn. The truth isn’t always pretty, but expressing yourself will liberate you in more ways than you realize.

Read Your Full Gemini Horoscope For February 2023

Libra

Tending to your garden is easier said than done when you have a number of miscellaneous, and responsibilities to tackle. This is where Mercury’s sextile to Neptune on February 6 comes to play, as well as the moon’s ingress into Virgo and your 12th house of rest, closure and unconscious patterns. Perhaps these feelings of confusion and/or lethargy are being brought to your attention so you can finally do something about it.

Luna will also make an opposition to your celestial ruler, Venus, the following day, creating tension between your body clock urging you to take a rest vs. the ambiguity surrounding your day–to-day routines. Take a breath, and try to not attach yourself to a specific outcome. If feelings and thoughts intensify on February 10, it’s likely thanks to Mercury’s close proximity to Pluto via your fourth house of home, family and your living space. Significant conversations (perhaps not the easiest) are likely to surface.

Read Your Full Libra Horoscope For February 2023

Aquarius

If you’re questioning the validity of an important document and/or perhaps avoiding an important conversation with someone in your immediate environment, there are only so many distractions one can’t get away with. Luna will also be entering Virgo on February 6, bringing emphasis to your eighth house of intimate unions and joint ventures, before directly opposing Venus the following day.

Some of you might feel indebted to a partnership or institution of sorts, but it’s important to reflect on whether you’re being practical and honest, or simply offering your loyalty from a space of compassion. Tough conversations are almost inevitable on February 10, when Mercury joins forces with Pluto. Touching down on your 12th house of secrets, the truth will be liberating and necessary.

Read Your Full Aquarius Horoscope For February 2023

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Week—Here’s Why They’re Feeling So Emotional

It may be the beginning of a brand-new astrological season, but the aftermath of this month’s brutally frank Venus-Saturn conjunction continues to linger over our heads. This could’ve felt like an unexpected wake-up call, especially with disruptive Uranus stationing direct on the same day. But it’s time to get your ducks in a row, which is why three zodiac signs will have the worst week of January 23 to 29. Although this isn’t necessarily a reason to fret, you’re being encouraged to prioritize logic over emotion at this time. Restless, much? If you’re feeling dazed and confused at the start of...
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have a Magical Week From Start to Finish, Thanks to Aquarius Season

One retrograde down, two more to go! It’s been an interesting start to the new year, but three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of January 16 to 22. Can you feel the shift in momentum? After spending about three months back-spinning through curious Gemini, go-getter Mars *finally* stationed direct last week. The best part? Savvy Mercury—planet of communication, miscellanies and immediate exchanges, which just so happens to be Gemini’s planetary ruler—will follow Mars’ footsteps in the week ahead, as will change-maker Uranus! It’s time to get back to business as usual. Whether it be with regards to your professional...
StyleCaster

Beyoncé’s Net Worth Reveals if She Makes More Than Jay-Z—She Was Paid $24M For Her Dubai Concert

As one of the most famous singers in the world (if not, in history), it’s understandable why there’s so much interest in Beyoncé’s net worth and how much she’s made from Renaissance and other albums. Beyoncé—whose full name is Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter—was born on September 4, 1981, in Houston, Texas. She debuted with the girl group Destiny’s Child in 1996 along with fellow members Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett. The band—whose final line-up consisted of Beyoncé, Rowland and Michelle Williams—went on to sell more than 60 million records worldwide and become of the most successful artists of the 2000s...
TEXAS STATE
Vice

Weekly Horoscope: February 6 - 12

Make a wish as messenger Mercury gently connects with Neptune, the planet of beliefs, at 11:26 AM on Monday, February 6. With Mercury still in earth sign Capricorn, we have a grip on reality, but there’s plenty of space for dreaming. This is the third time these two planets align (the first two alignments were on December 24, 2022 and January 2, 2023), giving us a final opportunity to express Neptune’s ideals and vision.
TODAY.com

February 2023 horoscopes: See what the stars have in store for you this month

Feel that? That's the feeling of a month without Mercury retrograde. Your February 2023 horoscopes kick off with a burst of momentum, complementing your yearlong forecast. Before heading into individualized horoscopes, here's the calendar of important astrological events in February 2023 to keep in mind. February starts off with a...
POPSUGAR

Your February 2023 Horoscope Wants You to Follow Your Heart

After a sluggish start to the year, your desire for a fun change of pace and scenery is at an all-time high. Luckily for you, February's cosmic forecast delivers the creative vision and forward movement you need to take the next steps on your journey. With no planets retrograde for the first time since April 2022 and the sun continuing its innovative expedition through future-oriented Aquarius until Feb. 18, expect your youthful passion and purpose for life to slowly reemerge. This is especially true around Feb. 5 when the liberating Leo full moon blazes through the sky.
LehighValleyLive.com

Today’s daily horoscope for Feb. 10, 2023

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’re a gifted communicator. Your version of the story goes down easy and makes people feel hopeful. Because you speak the truth consistently and well, you’ll be asked to speak on behalf of a group. PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Life delivers poetic truths, stark...
Elementually

Your 2023 Money Horoscope

As we enter the new year, many of us are looking for ways to improve our financial situation. Your zodiac sign can offer valuable insights into the year ahead. Here is your financial horoscope for each zodiac sign in 2023:
collective.world

The Zodiac Signs, Ranked by Lovability

(June 22 – July 22) Cancer, it’s pretty impossible not to fall in love with you. You’re open about your feelings, you have an unmistakeable warmth surrounding you, and every part of you aims to be sympathetic and understanding. People fall in love with you easily because they trust you, you make them feel seen, and they feel like you ‘get’ them without even having to try.
collective.world

Zodiac Signs Ranked From Most To Least Jealous

True to your name, you are constantly setting your partner up for a sting. You’re so jealous, it’s a miracle you weren’t born with green skin. You’re always harassing your lover, always asking them to account for their whereabouts. Snooping. Spying. Accusing—even making things up, just to test whether it’s true. Ideally, you’d have your significant other implanted with a GPS chip so you could track them at all times because Airtags and iPhone tracking aren’t enough. It’s almost like you want them to cheat just so you can feel justified for being so insanely suspicious.
Lamar Breaux

horoscope of the day

Today may be a difficult day for Virgo, as their professional confidence could be shaken due to the unbalanced aspect between the Gemini moon and Mercury. To avoid further harm to their ego, Virgo should avoid speaking on topics they are not knowledgeable about, and should double-check their work to avoid any clerical errors. Later in the day, Virgo should take some time to have fun and work on a creative project to help lift their spirits. However, they should be wary of deception or confusion in their love life later tonight, when the moon squares off with Neptune.
New York Post

These are the three most loved zodiac signs in astrology

Love is many things to many people: all you need, a rose you aught not pick, a kind of amnesia, many a splendid thing, promised pain, or just plan old fresh hell. In honor of Valentine’s Day, which reminds us all that red is both the color of arterial blood and romantic affection, we’re bringing you a list of the zodiac signs that are the easiest to love and as such, never at a lack for friends, admirers, imitators, suitors and social media stalkers. I am not suggesting that being easy to love is an innately positive trait. I think conflating...
collective.world

Your Best/Luckiest Day of 2023, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

The astrological forecast for 2023 is characterized by a theme of change due to the fact that several significant planets affecting collective consciousness will enter new signs — including Pluto leaning into Aquarius, Saturn heading into Pisces, and Jupiter molding into Taurus. Despite the potential for some chaos, this shift also presents opportunities for positive alignments and deeper partnerships when it comes to our careers, our friendships, and everything else that we pour our passion into.
collective.world

There Are 5 Types Of Earth Angels — Which One Are You?

Earth angels are some of the most clairvoyant human beings within our world. Not only do they have an immense amount of love to give others, but they are also known for harboring a deep intuition, and an awe-inspiring amount of empathy within their souls. The most beautiful thing about earth angels is the fact that they feel like their life purpose is rooted within serving others — they find fulfillment in their softness, and in the gifting of their energy to those around them. Though these human beings are not celestial angels, they share a lot of the same qualities, and they exist in this Universe in many different forms.
POPSUGAR

Your Feb. 5 Weekly Horoscope Wants You to Take a Risk

Unfortunately, your Feb. 5 weekly horoscope is not for the faint of heart. It is action packed with celestial transits and a few twists and turns that may shake things up a bit. You'll want to stand firm in your individual reality and allow for the Aquarius crystal visions to illuminate the path forward.
collective.world

What You Can Expect On Valentine’s Day 2023, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and Cupid’s arrow is going to be extra favorable on February 14th for a lot of the signs. Whether you’re single and putting yourself out there, or in a relationship with your soulmate — V-Day is going to be an undeniably connected, and romantic affair due to the fact that there is a conjunction between Venus in Pisces and Neptune in Pisces throughout the day. When the planet of genuine connection crashes into the planet of daydreaming and deeper vision — sparks start to fly, and romance runs high. Your wishes when it comes to love, and what your heart desires, are being heard. Buckle up!
Astrology Journal

Your Cancer February 2023 Horoscope Predictions Are Here

As the Sun transits Aquarius and Cancer, you are in a season where you are more inward-focused. You're concentrating on your inner self, the past, and making yourself more open to vulnerability. Beginning on February 3, the Sun in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus will square off, encouraging you to change your course. You're willing to disregard caution and proceed without their approval if you're dealing with pressure or expectations from friends. This planetary combination may also portend some form of a windfall; someone may be eager to invest in you and your concepts. On February 4, when Venus in Pisces collides with Mars in Gemini, you're ready for some adventure. Your usual schedule is disrupted, and you might also get some major news that needs some alone time to process.
Royals Review

NASA Images Reveal Huge Entrance Leading inside The Moon (VIDEO)

A grand anomaly has recently been detected on the lunar surface, and it strongly resembles the entrance to a hollow place, inside the Moon. On December 21, 1968, NASA’s Apollo 8 mission took flight toward Earth’s natural satellite – the Moon. The event marked a historic moment for humanity, as it carried the first humans out of Earth’s orbit, and into the Moon’s. The mission, led by Commander Frank Borman, Command Module pilot James Lovell, and Lunar Module Pilot William Anders, became the first human mission to see and also photograph the far side of the Moon.
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

76K+
Followers
6K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy