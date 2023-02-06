Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two People Injured in Traffic Collision With Fuel Spill Near Blythe
Two people were injured Friday in a collision with a semi, which spilled about 200 gallons of fuel near Blythe. Fire crews responded around 4:10 p.m. Friday to a traffic collision with a fuel leak on Interstate 10 near Callbox 1432, west of Blythe, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
Possible Arson Blazes Keep Fire Crews Busy in Jurupa
Two fires that may have been intentionally set Thursday on the east end of Jurupa Valley scorched just over an acre before crews established containment lines. The non-injury fires were reported at 11:05 a.m. in the 6200 block of Rouner Drive, near Rubidoux Boulevard, in an area known as Belltown, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
Riverside County man arrested for igniting Target store fire, causing over $11 million in damage
A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly lighting a fire inside a Target store that caused over $11 million dollars in damage. The suspect was identified by the Riverside County Fire Department and CAL FIRE as Abel Arizmendi. On Jan. 22, fire crews responded to the Target in the 30000 block of Haun Road […]
Fire in Homeless Encampment Under 60 Freeway Quickly Contained
JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) – A fire that erupted Wednesday in a homeless encampment underneath the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley was contained by crews before it could threaten area properties. The non-injury blaze was reported about 4:50 p.m. along Florine Avenue, near the West Riverside Canal, according to...
UPDATED: Brush Fire Erupts Along Santa Ana River Bottom in Jurupa Valley
JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) – A fire that broke out Thursday along the Santa Ana River bottom in Jurupa Valley scorched nearly an acre of heavy brush before crews got it under control. The non-injury blaze was reported at 1 p.m. near the intersection of 64th and Corey streets, on...
SUV falls from parking structure at hospital in Orange, lands upside down on roof of nearby building
A driver was hospitalized after an SUV fell from a parking structure at a hospital in Orange and overturned, officials said.
Off-duty Orange County deputy dies in Elsinore vehicle crash
Funeral services were pending Friday for an off-duty Orange County sheriff’s deputy who was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Lake Elsinore. The fatal crash occurred about 5:15 a.m. Thursday in the 25000 block of Railroad Canyon Road, near Canyon Hills Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
Off-Duty OC Deputy Dies in Elsinore Crash
An off-duty Orange County sheriff’s deputy was killed in a crash Thursday in Lake Elsinore, but the circumstances weren’t immediately clear. The fatality occurred about 5:15 a.m. in the 25000 block of Railroad Canyon Road, near Canyon Hills Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Fire officials...
Off-duty OC deputy dies in Riverside County crash
An off-duty Orange County sheriff's deputy was killed in a crash today in Lake Elsinore, but the circumstances weren't immediately clear. The fatality occurred about 5:15 a.m. in the 25000 block of Railroad Canyon Road, near Canyon Hills Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said paramedics reached the location a short The post Off-duty OC deputy dies in Riverside County crash appeared first on KESQ.
Woman Accused of Ramming Multiple Cars in Mission Viejo
A 33-year-old woman was behind bars Friday on suspicion of ramming multiple cars in a parking lot in Mission Viejo before a standoff with police on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway. Aria Alexandra Martin was being held on $25,000 bail, according to jail records. Martin was accused of ramming multiple...
Kiowa Road in Apple Valley closed due to an officer-involved shooting investigation
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An officer-involved shooting (OIS) has prompted the hard closure of Kiowa Road in the Town of Apple Valley. It happened at about 3:00 pm, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, in the 13100 block of Kiowa Road. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta confirmed the OIS. Huerta...
Felon Admits Starting Fire in Attempt to Kill Homeless Man
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A convicted felon who intentionally set a fire at a Riverside homeless encampment that burned a man whom the defendant wanted to kill pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted murder and was immediately sentenced to 21 years in state prison. Joseph Wayne Breyer, 43, of Riverside admitted...
Hour-Long Standoff Ends at Riverside Rite Aid
A man barricaded himself in a Riverside Rite Aid Thursday with "edged weapons" as authorities tried to deescalate the situation. The store located at 5225 Canyon Crest Drive in Riverside was evacuated, police said. "We have numerous officers attempting to de-escalate and resolved and incident where a subject has barricaded...
Riverside Day Care Operator Suspected of Molesting Children
The 53-year-old operator of a Riverside child day care facility was arrested Friday for allegedly molesting two children, though police suspect there may be other victims who have yet to be found. Ladislao Diaz Cuevas was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on suspicion of lewd acts on a...
Person Killed on Freeway Near Indio
INDIO (CNS) – All lanes of eastbound Interstate 10 in the vicinity of state Route 86 near Indio were closed early Wednesday to investigate a fatal accident. California Highway Patrol officers were called at 11:07 p.m. Tuesday to the freeway west of state Route 86 where a person struck and killed by a vehicle was found, a CHP spokeswoman told City News Service.
Man Suspected of Molesting Elsinore Child
A 51-year-old man suspected of molesting a Lake Elsinore girl was being held Friday on $500,000 bail. Victor Saragusa Morones of Temecula was arrested and booked into the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old and annoying a minor.
Man Lying on Freeway Entrance Ramp in Murrieta Fatally Struck
MURRIETA (CNS) – A man who laid down across an on-ramp to Interstate 215 in Murrieta was run over and killed Tuesday. The fatality occurred at about 3 a.m. Tuesday at the Clinton Keith Road entrance to southbound I-215, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer Mike Lassig said...
Human remains found in 29 Palms alleged squat house
A handyman cleaning out an alleged squat-house in Twentynine Palms found what are suspected to be human remains. On Tuesday (February 7) just before noon, an unidentified handyman notified Sheriff’s Deputies to his gruesome discovery made at a house in the 7400 block of Sahara Ave. The handyman, who had been hired to clean out the location after it had been lived in by what he said were “squatters,” found ashes believed to be human remains, contained in one urn and one baggie, in a cupboard at the location.
Corona Mexican Restaurant Targeted in String Burglaries
As many small businesses struggle to get back on their feet after the pandemic, some are facing what they call a new epidemic, burglaries. Mi Tierra, a Mexican restaurant in Corona, has been targeted five times in less than and year. "You don't sleep for days thinking that they're going...
Man Pleads Guilty to Killing Friend in Santa Ana Motel
A 59-year-old man pleaded guilty Friday and was immediately sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for killing his friend in a Santa Ana motel in 2018. Milton Louis Mayfield of Anaheim pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the Oct. 15, 2018, killing of 55-year-old Deborah Ann Simon at the Sunshine Village Motel, 1427 E. First St.
