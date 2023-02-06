ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Elsinore, CA

Two People Injured in Traffic Collision With Fuel Spill Near Blythe

Two people were injured Friday in a collision with a semi, which spilled about 200 gallons of fuel near Blythe. Fire crews responded around 4:10 p.m. Friday to a traffic collision with a fuel leak on Interstate 10 near Callbox 1432, west of Blythe, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
BLYTHE, CA
Woman Accused of Ramming Multiple Cars in Mission Viejo

A 33-year-old woman was behind bars Friday on suspicion of ramming multiple cars in a parking lot in Mission Viejo before a standoff with police on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway. Aria Alexandra Martin was being held on $25,000 bail, according to jail records. Martin was accused of ramming multiple...
MISSION VIEJO, CA
California man killed in early morning accident on Interstate 40

OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KOKH) — A 27-year-old from Temecula, California was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 on Thursday morning. The crash happened at 2:30 a.m. just west of County Line Road. Troopers said Wyatt James Martin, who was driving a Volvo tractor-trailer, was pronounced dead at the...
TEMECULA, CA
Off-Duty OC Deputy Dies in Elsinore Crash

An off-duty Orange County sheriff’s deputy was killed in a crash Thursday in Lake Elsinore, but the circumstances weren’t immediately clear. The fatality occurred about 5:15 a.m. in the 25000 block of Railroad Canyon Road, near Canyon Hills Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Fire officials...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
Off-duty OC deputy dies in Riverside County crash

An off-duty Orange County sheriff's deputy was killed in a crash today in Lake Elsinore, but the circumstances weren't immediately clear. The fatality occurred about 5:15 a.m. in the 25000 block of Railroad Canyon Road, near Canyon Hills Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said paramedics reached the location a short The post Off-duty OC deputy dies in Riverside County crash appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Suspect Shoots Man on Metro Line Platform, Crashes SUV at Construction Site

Police have taken into custody Friday a man suspected of shooting another man on a Metro Gold Line platform, then carjacking an SUV and crashing it a half a mile away. A man in his 20s was standing at the Metro Gold Line Pico/Aliso station on 1st Street near Utah Street when the suspected gunman approached him around 10 p.m. Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Police ID Victims of Crash in Westminster

Westminster police Thursday identified three fatal victims of a four-vehicle crash on Monday. The victims were identified as Tri Dinh Tran, 84, of Westminster; Kim Tuyen Thi Vu, 79, of Westminster; and Victoria McKemy, 75, of Buena Park. Officers were dispatched to the crash at 12:51 p.m. in the 14500...
WESTMINSTER, CA
Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Chatsworth Area

A man was killed Thursday in a two-vehicle crash in the Chatsworth area. The collision occurred about 6:05 a.m. in the 8900 block of North Winnetka Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the fatally injured man, who died at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
19-Year-Old Found Fatally Shot In Stolen Car Identified

A 19-year-old who was fatally shot in a stolen car that crashed in South Los Angeles was identified by the coroner’s office Friday as Keyon Hicks. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station responded at 8:22 a.m. Wednesday to the 2100 block of East Del Amo Boulevard, between Wilmington Avenue and Alameda Street, on the border of Carson and the unincorporated Rancho Dominguez area, regarding a report of a white car stolen from a business at the location, according to Deputy Armando Viera of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle and Killed on 22 Freeway in Westminster Area

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Wednesday on the Garden Grove (22) Freeway in the Westminster area. The person was injured about 5:15 a.m. on the westbound freeway at Beach Boulevard and died at the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available...
WESTMINSTER, CA
Man Lying on Freeway Entrance Ramp in Murrieta Fatally Struck

MURRIETA (CNS) – A man who laid down across an on-ramp to Interstate 215 in Murrieta was run over and killed Tuesday. The fatality occurred at about 3 a.m. Tuesday at the Clinton Keith Road entrance to southbound I-215, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer Mike Lassig said...
MURRIETA, CA
Man Pleads Guilty to Killing Friend in Santa Ana Motel

A 59-year-old man pleaded guilty Friday and was immediately sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for killing his friend in a Santa Ana motel in 2018. Milton Louis Mayfield of Anaheim pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the Oct. 15, 2018, killing of 55-year-old Deborah Ann Simon at the Sunshine Village Motel, 1427 E. First St.
SANTA ANA, CA
Person Killed on Freeway Near Indio

All lanes of eastbound Interstate 10 in the vicinity of state Route 86 near Indio were closed early Wednesday to investigate a fatal accident. California Highway Patrol officers were called at 11:07 p.m. Tuesday to the freeway west of state Route 86 where a person struck and killed by a vehicle was found, a CHP spokeswoman told City News Service.
INDIO, CA

