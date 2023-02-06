ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veteran NFL wide receiver A.J. Green, who spent past 2 seasons with Cardinals, retires

By Bob McManaman, Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

Veteran wide receiver A.J. Green, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection who spent the past two seasons with the Cardinals, announced his retirement Monday on social media.

“I’ve never been a man of many words, so I’ll keep this short,” Green wrote on his Instagram account. “Thank you. Thank you to all who have supported, encouraged and inspired me throughout my career. Special thank you to the University of Georgia, the Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals for the opportunity to pursue my dreams.

“I stayed true to the game and it owes me nothing. Be blessed. Love ya’ll. The next chapter begins …”

Green, 34, became the first receiver in NFL history to begin his career with seven straight Pro Bowl selections. The fourth overall pick out of Georgia by the Bengals in 2011, he finishes his career with 727 receptions, which ranks 51 st all-time, 10,514 receiving yards, which ranks 44 th , and 70 touchdown receptions, tied for 49 th all-time.

In 31 games for the Cardinals, Green caught 78 passes for 1,084 yards and five touchdowns. He hinted toward the end of this past season that he would be contemplating retirement. He leaves the game having posted 35 games of 100 or more receiving yards and six seasons of 1,000 or more receiving yards.

