Desert Sands Board to discuss arts, music funding and more Tuesday night

Desert Sands expects to receive a roughly $14.5 million block grant for arts, instructional materials and operating costs through 2026.

Funds can be used for purchasing science materials and books to support diverse libraries to investing in visual and performing arts, coding and STEM, student wellness and more.

, Desert Sands Unified expects to spend more than half of a roughly $14.5 million block grant on operational costs.

At its regular meeting Tuesday, the Desert Sands Unified School Board will review a multi-year spending strategy for arts, music and instructional materials.

Millions of dollars to invest in these areas comes from a mix of COVID-19 relief funds distributed since 2020 and a block grant from recent California Assembly bills related to education finance.

AB 181 and AB 185 make funds available for school districts to obtain instructional materials and professional development related to improving school climate. This can include spending on a broad range of expenses from anti-bias training and social-emotional learning to physical education, performing arts and esports.

Districts can also use the money for operational costs, including retirement and health care costs increases.

According to the district’s expenditure plan, Desert Sands Unified expects to spend more than half of a roughly $14.5 million block grant on operational costs.

Principals, teachers and staff will collaborate about how to spend the money by 2026 to accomplish an array of additional goals from purchasing science materials and books to support diverse libraries to investing in visual and performing arts, coding and STEM, student wellness and more.

Here’s what else you need to know ahead of Tuesday's meeting:

The district received a $2.5 million grant from the California Department of Education to provide after-school programs for students at more than a dozen elementary and middle schools. After-school programs can include tutoring assistance or other activities ranging from fine arts to physical recreation.

Pending board approval, the district and the Desert Sands teacher’s union agreed to a new employee incentive bonus. A $10,000 incentive will be given to any fully-credentialed certificated employee hired into a special education teaching, speech and language pathologist or school nurse position. A $7,000 incentive will be given to any fully credentialed teacher hired into the area of ROTC, math, biology, chemistry and/or physics.

The meeting convenes at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in La Quinta, and can be livestreamed on the district's YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@DSUSDLive.

Jonathan Horwitz covers education for The Desert Sun. Reach him atjonathan.horwitz@desertsun.com.