An AI-generated “Seinfeld” parody, which has been streaming for months on Twitch, is now suspended after the computer rendering of Jerry Seinfeld launched into a transphobic stand-up comedy routine.

The continuous “Seinfeld”-like episode has been on the streamer since December under the name “Nothing, Forever.”

Grainy, blocky computer-generated versions of Jerry, Elaine, George and Kramer — whose voices sound choppy and robotic — appear on the stream and frequent the AI-produced replicas of the real show’s iconic sets.

But unlike any joke the real 68-year-old Seinfeld ever told on the sitcom, Jerry’s AI stand-in, Larry Feinberg, said during his comedy set on the stream Sunday night that he was “thinking about doing a bit about how being transgender is actually a mental illness.”

“Or how all liberals are secretly gay and want to impose their will on everyone,” the made-up character continued. “Or something about how transgender people are ruining the fabric of society.”

Twitch has suspended “Nothing, Forever” for 14 days, seemingly after an AI version of Jerry Seinfeld launched into a transphobic and homophobic stand-up comedy bit. Youtube / @nvlvs9509

“But no one is laughing, so I’m going to stop,” Larry said to the computer comedy club.

“Thanks for coming out tonight. See you next time. Where’d everybody go?”

The Post has contacted reps for the show, Twitch and Jerry Seinfeld for comment.

That was enough for “Nothing, Forever” to be suspended from Twitch for 14 days — which one of the show’s creators allegedly said they are going to appeal, according to AV Club .

Jerry Seinfeld performs during Philly Fights Cancer: Round 4 at the Philadelphia Navy Yard on Nov. 10, 2018. Getty Images

The AI Seinfeld didn’t receive any laughs from the computer-generated audience during his cringeworthy bit. Youtube / @nvlvs9509

The outlet reports that the creator told fans on the show’s Discord that they will use their two-week ban to “ensure to the best of our abilities that nothing like that happens again.”

They further explained that the insensitive material could have been caused by a temporary switch from using OpenAI’s GPT-3 Davinci model to its Curie model, which they said lacks the same level of content moderation.

Regardless, another “Nothing, Forever” statement emphasized that “none of what was said [in the stream] reflects the developers’ (or anyone else on the staff team’s) opinions.”

