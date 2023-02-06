ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

AI ‘Seinfeld’ show suspended by Twitch for transphobic, homophobic stand-up

By Erin Keller
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZWbnT_0keHSHvZ00

An AI-generated “Seinfeld” parody, which has been streaming for months on Twitch, is now suspended after the computer rendering of Jerry Seinfeld launched into a transphobic stand-up comedy routine.

The continuous “Seinfeld”-like episode has been on the streamer since December under the name “Nothing, Forever.”

Grainy, blocky computer-generated versions of Jerry, Elaine, George and Kramer — whose voices sound choppy and robotic — appear on the stream and frequent the AI-produced replicas of the real show’s iconic sets.

But unlike any joke the real 68-year-old Seinfeld ever told on the sitcom, Jerry’s AI stand-in, Larry Feinberg, said during his comedy set on the stream Sunday night that he was “thinking about doing a bit about how being transgender is actually a mental illness.”

“Or how all liberals are secretly gay and want to impose their will on everyone,” the made-up character continued. “Or something about how transgender people are ruining the fabric of society.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oWnPw_0keHSHvZ00
Twitch has suspended “Nothing, Forever” for 14 days, seemingly after an AI version of Jerry Seinfeld launched into a transphobic and homophobic stand-up comedy bit.
Youtube / @nvlvs9509

“But no one is laughing, so I’m going to stop,” Larry said to the computer comedy club.

“Thanks for coming out tonight. See you next time. Where’d everybody go?”

The Post has contacted reps for the show, Twitch and Jerry Seinfeld for comment.

That was enough for “Nothing, Forever” to be suspended from Twitch for 14 days — which one of the show’s creators allegedly said they are going to appeal, according to AV Club .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bupGY_0keHSHvZ00
Jerry Seinfeld performs during Philly Fights Cancer: Round 4 at the Philadelphia Navy Yard on Nov. 10, 2018.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sUNpb_0keHSHvZ00
The AI Seinfeld didn’t receive any laughs from the computer-generated audience during his cringeworthy bit.
Youtube / @nvlvs9509

The outlet reports that the creator told fans on the show’s Discord that they will use their two-week ban to “ensure to the best of our abilities that nothing like that happens again.”

They further explained that the insensitive material could have been caused by a temporary switch from using OpenAI’s GPT-3 Davinci model to its Curie model, which they said lacks the same level of content moderation.

Regardless, another “Nothing, Forever” statement emphasized that “none of what was said [in the stream] reflects the developers’ (or anyone else on the staff team’s) opinions.”

Comments / 4

Related
Upworthy

Man goes to BBC for job interview, ends up being mistakenly presented as 'tech expert' on live TV

Sixteen years ago, BBC News gave the internet a gem it will never forget. Guy Goma, a computer technician, was mistaken for a technology expert who would be speaking on live television. After he was quickly ushered into the makeup room and then on live TV, the anchor called him Guy Kewney and asked him an expert question, which was when he realized that they had the wrong guy. Goma's expression when the penny dropped is the most priceless reaction ever. Goma handled the frightening situation admirably, becoming a famous icon that the internet remembers. As BBC celebrates its 100th anniversary, the video has started making rounds on Reddit and Twitter.
OK! Magazine

'Boo-hoo!': 'The View' Star Whoopi Goldberg Ignores Producers & Mocks Fans As She Refuses To Cut To Commercial Break

Whoopi Goldberg blatantly ignored and mocked both producers and viewers on the Monday, February 6, episode of The View.The 67-year-old talk show star sat beside her co-panelists, as they dove into a heated discussion about social media followers.The group of ladies were having a conversation about a recently released list of social rules from Buzzfeed that people were advised to follow — like informing someone that another individual is present in the room while on FaceTime, and the ongoing trend to snap a picture of your food before you take a bite.Sunny Hostin, 54, then brought up the debate of...
msn.com

‘The View’ Derailed by Audience Member Calling Whoopi Goldberg An “Old Broad”

Careful what you yell out on The View, you might just end up on TV! One particularly outspoken audience member got her five seconds of fame after calling out to Whoopi Goldberg during today’s episode of the show— and, naturally, the longtime moderator gave the best response to being dubbed an “old broad.”
Popculture

'Dr. Phil' Canceled After 21 Years: What We Know

Dr. Phil is ending after more than two decades as one of the most-watched daytime talk shows. Host Phil McGraw decided to step away from the series as his most recent contract extension is ending. Dr. Phil will end with its 21st season this spring. It comes as other long-running daytime talkers, including The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Wendy Williams Show, and The Dr. Oz Show, have come to an end in the past year.
RadarOnline

Don Lemon Flees New York City With Husband Tim Malone After CNN Meltdown

Don Lemon and his partner, Tim Malone, paid a visit to the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, Calif., only one day after Radar learned the CNN anchor allegedly "lost his mind" on staff members."California Dreamin’ on such a winter’s day…" Malone captioned a carousel of Instagram snapshots of the duo enjoying a sunny, February day in the Golden State.In one of the photos, Lemon and Malone — who got engaged in 2019 — were all smiles as they stood in front of the famed hotel. The series of snaps also included a picture of the popular "Bienvenidos Amigos" script...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Bea Arthur called Betty White a shocking name for being ‘unkind’ to co-star

Bea Arthur was apparently no fan of Betty White, despite the two of them starring on the long-running sitcom “The Golden Girls” together. In the recently released memoir “Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season,” former casting agent Joel Thurm, 80, reveals it was because Arthur and Rue “Blanche Devereaux” McClanahan thought White’s behavior was “very unkind” to Estelle Getty, who played Sophia on the show. “When Estelle would forget her lines, Betty would go out of character and keep the audience laughing by making a gesture with her thumb to her mouth and point to Estelle as if she had been drinking,” Thurm...
TVLine

American Idol's CJ Harris Dead at 31

American Idol alum CJ Harris, Season 13’s sixth place finisher, died on Sunday. He was 31. According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Harris was rushed to a hospital in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama after suffering a heart attack. He died shortly thereafter. Harris performed Allman Brothers Band’s “Soulshine” during his Salt Lake City-based Idol audition in 2014 (watch it here), wowing then-judges Harry Connick Jr., Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban. “You sing because you have to sing, not because you want to sing,” Urban raved at the time. “And I mean that in the deepest way… That’s why it’s...
JASPER, AL
TVLine

Paramount+ Removes 9 Shows Ahead of Showtime Merger — Have These 5 Original Series Been Cancelled?

The great streaming purge continues. Ahead of a planned merger with Showtime, Paramount+ has removed nine original series from its platform, including The Real World: Homecoming, comedies Guilty Party (starring Kate Beckinsale), No Activity (starring Patrick Brammall and Tim Meadows) and Players, and the live-action children’s show The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder — none of which have been formally cancelled as of press time. In addition, Paramount+ has scrubbed previously axed series Coyote (starring Michael Chiklis), The Harper House, Interrogation (starring Peter Sarsgaard) and The Twilight Zone (2019). TVLine has reached out to Paramount+ for comment. The news comes as Paramount+ and Showtime are set...
FLORIDA STATE
OK! Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg Claps Back At Heckler Who Called Her An 'Old Broad' On Live TV

Whoopi Goldberg is a proud "old broad." While kicking off the Wednesday, January 18, episode of The View, the show's moderator confronted a heckler who allegedly called her an "old broad" live on air. Goldberg was taking her seat alongside her fellow cohosts when the audience member shouted what they thought would be an insult at her."Did you just call me an old broad? Yeah?" the EGOT winner reportedly asked, as The View cut to a crowd shot with the heckler, who was a woman wearing a large fur hat. "She said, ‘You old broad,’ and I was like,...
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
189K+
Followers
78K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy