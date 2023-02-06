ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso police search for person with a gun in West Side neighborhood near Franklin High

By Daniel Borunda, El Paso Times
 4 days ago

El Paso police were searching for a person with a gun at about midday Monday in the neighborhood near Franklin High School, which was placed on secure status, police said.

By about 12:30 p.m., a man that police had been looking for had been detained in the neighborhood. It was not immediately clear if any charges were filed.

El Paso police officials said that the report of the person with the gun had not been confirmed and officers were assisting El Paso Independent School District police in searching the area.

Franklin High was placed on a secure status as a precaution. During secure status, normal activities continue within the campus, but no one is allowed to exit or enter.

The EPISD issued a statement, saying: "Franklin High School is currently in a secure (status) due to an incident in the vicinity of the campus. El Paso ISD Police officers are actively working with local law enforcement as they jointly investigate the situation. District officers will remain on campus throughout the day out of an abundance of caution. The safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority."

The secure status was lifted before 1 p.m. and school continued as normal. EPISD police would remain on campus for the rest of the day as a precaution, the school district stated.

*This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

More: El Paso man accused of menacing migrants with gun 'was doing it for America'

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso police search for person with a gun in West Side neighborhood near Franklin High

The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

