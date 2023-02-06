Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
One Of The Most Haunted Bridges In Texas Is Just Down The Road From Abilene
Halloween is long gone but if you're like me you can go for something creepy any time of the year. Texas is a state that has no shortage when it comes to haunted history. From abandoned hospitals to old schools, there's a little bit of everything, including haunted bridges. There's...
brownwoodnews.com
DIANE ADAMS: Mysterious Cairns of West Central Texas
Along the creeks and rivers and on the high ridges of West Central Texas, within an approximate circle of 14 contiguous counties stretching from Brown to Taylor and Coke counties, and north to the Salt Fork of the Brazos River, the remains of ancient rock cairns can still be seen. The cairns are the relics of an older civilization, erected by inhabitants that settled here before the more nomadic and warlike Apaches and then Comanches. The people who built these structures are still a mystery today. What kind of people were they, and why did they build so many of these rock mounds?
‘Where their hair is celebrated’: How an Abilene native is diversifying the local beauty industry
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Trips to the beauty supply store is a regular occurrence for many. Whether you’re going to pick up a new shampoo or restocking on another hair product, the beauty industry means big business. For people with black or ethnic hair, it can be difficult to find the products you need at […]
Did You Know You Could Take A Virtual Tour of Dyess AFB Airpark?
If you have an interest in aviation, then there is a good chance you've already checked out the Dyess Air Force Base Linear Air Park. If you haven't, or just want to check it out again, you can take a virtual tour of the airpark from the comfort of your own home or office.
enchantingtexas.com
14 Best Things to do in Abilene, Texas
Abilene, Texas, is located in the heart of West Texas near the geographic center of the state. It belongs in the Panhandle Plains region of Texas along with Lubbock, Amarillo, and Palo Duro Canyon. It is about two hundred miles west of Dallas and one-hundred eighty miles east of El...
Fourth mayoral candidate files for Abilene election
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A fourth Abilenian has thrown his name in the hat for the 2023 mayoral election. Dayakar Reddy has resided in the Abilene area for 15 years. On social media for his campaign, Reddy shared his focus on customer service, economic development and technology, safety, community involvement and more. Reddy filed for […]
Get Ready For Monster Trucks To Invade Abilene With the ‘Nitro Tour’
The monsters are coming back to Abilene to invade the Key City with the biggest and baddest monster truck show on the planet. Get ready for the Monster Truck Nitro Tour. Witness the thunder at Taylor Telecom Arena at the Expo Center on Saturday, February 25th. There will be two monster truck shows featuring the 10,000-pound car-crushing giants competing in racing, wheelie contest, and freestyle action.
ktxs.com
Abilene resident wins first in barrel racing at FWSSR ProRodeo Tournament
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene resident Jackie Ganter won barrel racing in the FWSSR ProRodeo Tournament this weekend on her gelding, Howes a Tycoon. The final day of the tournament took place Saturday, February 4th in the Dickies Arena. The pair stopped the clock at 16.30 seconds, matching the time...
ktxs.com
Multiple arrested after Abilene police find over four pounds of marijuana in home
ABILENE, Texas — Three individuals were arrested Thursday after police found over four pounds of marijuana in an Abilene home. According to an arrest report, police conducted a search warrant at a home in south Abilene Thursday night. During the search, police found approximately 1962.5 grams-- or 4.3 pounds of marijuana in a bedroom shared by Serenity Gloria and Alexis Luna. Both Gloria and Luna were arrested for state felony possession of marijuana.
Abilene Zoo welcomes new rhino 3 months after losing beloved Macho
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – New animal alert at the Abilene Zoo! The zoo announced, Tuesday, the arrival of 21-year-old black rhinoceros, Uhuru. After the tragic passing of Macho the rhino in November, the Abilene Zoo said it was excited to add Uhuru to the tribe. “This magnificent creature is a beautiful addition to our collection […]
PLEASE HELP: Abilene police need to identify cellphone theft suspect
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying a suspect accused of stealing a cellphone at a local business. Police circulated footage of the theft on social media Thursday, which shows the man enter a store on the 2800 block of S 14th Street in November. In the video, this man, who is wearing […]
ktxs.com
Big changes could be coming to several Abilene ISD schools
ABILENE, Texas — The 2024-2025 school year could bring a shift for where students learn, after Abilene Independent School District announced that they are looking to reconfigure 4 schools in the district into intermediate campuses. Those schools that would see the switch include Purcell, Martinez, Bowie, and Clack and...
San Angelo LIVE!
West Texas Police Chief Arrested for Theft While in Office
ANSON, TX – A West Texas police chief was arrested on Tuesday night by the Texas Rangers. According to multiple reports, on Feb. 7, 2023, former Anson Police Chief Coy Sanchez was booked into the Jones County Jail for theft of a property between $750 and $2,500 and theft of property between $100 and $750.
Man drowns in Nolan County, no foul play suspected
NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man in Nolan County drowned south of Lake Sweetwater on February 4. According to a press release from the Nolan County Sheriffs Office, there were no indications of foul play. “Our investigation revealed that the victim apparently died as a result of an accidental drowning. It appears that the […]
HAPPENING NOW: Three hospitalized after Callahan County crash
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three people were hospitalized after a crash in Callahan County Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on Highway 36 near CR 238 in Eula around 2:00 p.m. First responders told KTAB and KRBC one pickup was attempting to make a U-turn when it was t-boned by a 2nd pickup that was […]
ktxs.com
Abilene ISD considering grade reconfiguration; adding intermediate campuses
A major grade reconfiguration could be coming to Abilene schools. Abilene ISD is considering adding intermediate campuses to the district starting in the 2024-2025 school year. This wouldn't result in new school buildings, but would rather be a conversion process. The current 13 elementary campuses would convert into 10 campuses...
Crime Reports: Abilene man admits to drinking, hitting parked car while backing out of driveway
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1500 block of Victoria Street – Theft of PropertyA victim reported her ex-husband stole […]
Are You A Good Tipper? Here’s What You Need To Know in 2023
I enjoy eating at Abilene restaurants. Recently I was out with a friend who accused me of being a bad tipper. To be honest, I was a little stunned. I had never, ever considered myself a bad tipper. As with many friends I know, I use the trick of doubling the tax of the total ticket but maybe that's where I'm going wrong. Even though we do it all the time, it can still be confusing. I decided to dig into some facts and find out what's what when it comes to tipping in this new year.
acuoptimist.com
Police log Jan. 31 – Feb. 7
Weekly Highlight Report for January 31st – February 7th, 2023. 02/03/2023 1:17 a.m SUSPICIOUS PERSON WILL HAIR PARK. While on a random patrol ACUPD contacted a white male sitting in a vehicle inside the park. The male was advised the park was closed and he needed to leave. 02/03/2023...
Former Anson Police Chief arrested amid Texas Rangers investigation
JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A former Anson Police Chief has been arrested amid a Texas Rangers investigation. Sheriff Danny Jimenez confirmed Coy Sanchez turned himself into the Jones County Jail Tuesday night on two warrants for Theft of Property – one felony warrant for theft more than $750 but less than $2,500 and one […]
Rock 108
Abilene, TX
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 108 KEYJ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://keyj.com
Comments / 2