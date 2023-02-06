The recent ice storm created a lot of damage in aged and mature trees. From “up the hill” where I live in Sulphur Springs, I could. see the extreme damage of weight of the ice in power lines and tree branches. Life with many others properties, I started the recovery process after the storm by evaluated the magnitude and type of damage suffered. Upon evaluation, it was clear to us that the removal of tree material was too much to be handled with hand tools and that a power chainsaw was needed. .According to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, is important that before starting tree work with powered chainsaws, remove any broken or dead limbs that could fall from the tree. Take your time. Watch for trees with tension that could spring when cut. Clear any underbrush from around the tree that might be struck by the chainsaw and cause it to kick back. Make sure there are no bystanders, animals, cars, buildings, or power lines that may be struck by the falling tree. Clear an escape path 45 degrees to the rear of the tree fall line. Locate the best direction for the tree to fall,and plan your cut accordingly. Rain, snow, or high wind conditions increase the risk of accidents. Rain results in poor footing. Snow may accumulate in the trees and make it difficult to locate the tree’s center of gravity. Trees with thick canopies can be redirected by high winds. Many chainsaw accidents can be avoided using safe felling, limbing, and bucking techniques. Felling is the act of cutting down trees. Limbing is the act of removing limbs from the main trunk. Bucking is the act of cutting felled trees into smaller pieces for removal and transport. Small trees less than six inches caliper (diameter) may be cut all the way through with one cut. However, larger trees should be cut using a front-cut and back-cut to establish a notch and hinge to control the tree’s line of fall. Three common cutting patterns, Conventi.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO