Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lights of Life Gala Seeks Silent Auction Items
Plans for the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation 17th Annual Lights of Life Gala are well underway. The caterer and band have been secured for this April 22, 2023 event to be held at the Hopkins County Civic Center. Now, the silent auction committee is seeking gifts of items to be auctioned off as part of the festivities. Items will be available for both in person as well as remote bidders to compete for the winning bid.
Sulphur Springs ‘Destination Imagination’ advances at Mesquite 2023
The Sulphur Springs Middle School competed in their first Destination Imagination (DI) competition on Saturday at Mesquite Poteet High School. The Middle School took four teams to compete and came home with two first place and two fourth place finishes. The Engineering team took 4th Place in their completion “Thrill...
KLTV
Chick-Fil-A confirms they’re moving Broadway location
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A representative of the corporate office of Chick-Fil-A has confirmed the location at Broadway Crossing will be relocated. Though they would not say where the new location would be, the company has obtained a permit for 5943 South Broadway Ave., which is across the street and just south of the current location.
Chamber Connection for 2/8 by Butch Burney
The date is April 8, 2024, and it’s happening in Sulphur Springs. We are talking about the next total solar eclipse that is visible in the United States. Sulphur Springs is on the centerline for that eclipse, and we are expecting that Hopkins County will double its population for that weekend with people traveling literally from around the world to view the spectacular natural event. Sulphur Springs has one of the longest viewing times in the nation, has historically clear weather on that date and is close to international airports, so we are set up to be one of the feature destinations.
City extends limb and tree cleanup period
Due to an overwhelming response, the City of Sulphur Springs is going to extend the time period to accept tree limbs/trunks. The spring cleanup site will remain open from now through Saturday, February 18 from 7am-4pm. To be able to use this service, you must show a water bill or government issued ID for proof of residency inside the city limits. The cleanup site is located ¼ mile east of Flowserve on Jefferson Street. This is strictly for tree limbs/trunks and nothing else.
Obituary for Linda Schuyler
Memorial service for Linda Schuyler, age 71 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. There will be no formal visitation. Ms. Schuyler passed away on February 5, 2023 at her residence. Linda was born on July 19, 1951...
Recently Sold Properties in & around Hopkins County
Wonder what buyers are snatching up? Here are a few that sold over the last several weeks. Enjoy being close to town in this remarkable 3bed, 2bath home with a large privacy-fenced backyard! Elegant wood flooring sets the stage throughout this tastefully finished concrete-sided home with a split bedroom layout that provides additional privacy inside. A refined kitchen comes with sleek granite countertops, white cabinets and backsplash, and crown molding. The dining area, with its stately chair-rail beadboard, and living area provide space for entertaining with an open concept. Attractive crown moldings continue into the bedrooms and don’t miss the entrances to the kitchen and dining accentuated by thick craftsman-styled door moldings. Large oak trees enhance the outside along with a concrete drive, and additional storage on a concrete slab. You’ll have plenty of places to drink your coffee, tea, or hot cocoa from the covered back patio, back yard, or the front porch. With almost a half acre, this is a great place for staying close to city conveniences but away from the hustle and bustle.
Obituary for Miller Dee Morgan
Graveside service with military honors for Miller Dee Morgan, age 80, of Winnsboro will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, February 6, 2023 at Restlawn Memorial Park with Dr. Joel Tiemeyer officiating. There is no formal visitation scheduled. Mr. Morgan passed away Friday, February 3, 2023 at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler.
Obituary for Edward Ryan Hilburn
A memorial service for Ryan Hilburn will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. at Colorblind Ministries in Como, Texas and will officiated by Pastor CJ Duffy. Ryan passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023 at Christus Mother Frances in Sulphur Springs, Texas. Edward Ray Ryan Hilburn...
Obituary for Chris Dial
A funeral service for Christopher “Chris” Dial will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Morning Chapel in Sulphur Springs, Texas with Pastor Lavelle Hendricks officiating. Interment to follow at East Caney Cemetery. Visitation will be held at 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Tapp Funeral Home in Sulphur Springs, Texas. Mr. Dial passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Sunny Springs Health and Rehab in Sulphur Springs, Texas.
SSHS Choir Advances 23 to State
On Friday, February 3, 30 SSHS choir students competed at a regional UIL Solo & Ensemble event at Mount Pleasant High School. 27 students earned 1st division rating medals, including 23 students who qualified for Texas State Solo & Ensemble. To qualify for TSSEC, students must receive a 1st division...
Obituary for Richie Williams
Richie LaRoy Williams, age 54, of Sulphur Springs, passed away on February 2, 2023. He was born on April 20, 1968, in Sulphur Springs, the son of Melvin and Georgia Nell Williams. He was a man that loved hunting and fishing. He was of the Baptist Faith. He is survived...
Obituary for Ronny Darrow
Funeral service for Ronny Darrow, age 77, of Sulphur Springs will be held at 3:00 P.M on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel with Rev. Steve Cook officiating and Bro. Johnny Darrow assisting. Interment will follow at Miller Grove Cemetery with Mark Phillips, Justin Darrow, Brandon Darrow, Bradley Darrow, Hunter Darrow and Lee Hamner serving as pallbearers and Ace Hamner as Honorary Pallbearer. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home. Ronny passed away peacefully on Wednesday February 1, 2023 surrounded by his family.
Obituary for Louis Morrison
Louis E. (Lou) Morrison passed away at his home on February 2, 2023, for a loving reunion in heaven. Louis was born April 4, 1932, in Sulphur Springs, to William and Mary (Cummings) Morrison, the youngest of seven children. They preceded him in death. Louis graduated from Winters High School...
Obituary for Jo Waller
Jo Ann was born in Hopkins County on February 19, 1948, to the late Buck and Ruth Gilbreath. She was of the Baptist faith She was an excellent student and received many awards throughout her time at Yantis ISD and when she was in high school, basketball was her sport and she loved playing every chance she got. She received many awards for her basketball talents on being the Most Valued Player (MVP) award for her team. If Jo Ann set her mind to anything, she would make it happen.
Assessing Tree Damage after the 2023 Ice Storm by AgriLife’s Mario Villarino
The recent ice storm created a lot of damage in aged and mature trees. From “up the hill” where I live in Sulphur Springs, I could. see the extreme damage of weight of the ice in power lines and tree branches. Life with many others properties, I started the recovery process after the storm by evaluated the magnitude and type of damage suffered. Upon evaluation, it was clear to us that the removal of tree material was too much to be handled with hand tools and that a power chainsaw was needed. .According to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, is important that before starting tree work with powered chainsaws, remove any broken or dead limbs that could fall from the tree. Take your time. Watch for trees with tension that could spring when cut. Clear any underbrush from around the tree that might be struck by the chainsaw and cause it to kick back. Make sure there are no bystanders, animals, cars, buildings, or power lines that may be struck by the falling tree. Clear an escape path 45 degrees to the rear of the tree fall line. Locate the best direction for the tree to fall,and plan your cut accordingly. Rain, snow, or high wind conditions increase the risk of accidents. Rain results in poor footing. Snow may accumulate in the trees and make it difficult to locate the tree’s center of gravity. Trees with thick canopies can be redirected by high winds. Many chainsaw accidents can be avoided using safe felling, limbing, and bucking techniques. Felling is the act of cutting down trees. Limbing is the act of removing limbs from the main trunk. Bucking is the act of cutting felled trees into smaller pieces for removal and transport. Small trees less than six inches caliper (diameter) may be cut all the way through with one cut. However, larger trees should be cut using a front-cut and back-cut to establish a notch and hinge to control the tree’s line of fall. Three common cutting patterns, Conventi.
Major flooding to hit East Texas, Southwest Arkansas
After the recent heavy rains, East Texas and Southwest Arkansas may see lakes and rivers rise another foot, pushing them into moderate or major flood stages.
KLTV
Body found at construction site in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A body was found at a construction site in the 900 block of E. Grande Boulevard, according to Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh. Police received a call reporting the discovery at about 11 a.m. Monday. Erbaugh said it is a man who shows signs of being homeless. There is no exact time frame established for the death, but authorities said it has been a while. Foul play is not suspected at this time.
How NOT Working with an Accredited Land Consultant Hurts You
As a buyer, you do not have to shell out money for a real estate agent. In other words, you do not pay for the agent (the seller does). However, you can lose money (maybe lots) by not working with one, especially one not experienced in agricultural land, farm, and ranch sales or 1031 Tax deferral exchanges. Picking the correct agent to assist you in a land transaction can be a critical investment.
Wildcats take second consecutive district title
The No. 10 ranked Sulphur Springs Wildcats hit the road Tuesday, looking to extend their winning streak to eight games against North Lamar. The Wildcats entered the night needing just one more win, to win their second district title in as many years under coach Brandon Shaver. Sulphur Springs was...
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
Sulphur Springs, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
512K+
Views
ABOUT
Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!http://frontporchnewstexas.com/
Comments / 0