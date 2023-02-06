ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke Rapids, NC

WNCT

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Greene County

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greene County man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop led to a K-9 alerting to the drugs. Stefan Blixt, 35, of Snow Hill, was arrested and charged by Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies with possession of a schedule II and no operator’s license. The arrest stems from […]
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Roanoke Rapids murder suspect turns himself in

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A man wanted for murder in Roanoke Rapids has turned himself into the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. 27-year-old Monquette Douglas was served with a warrant for the murder of Quameisha Branch. His first court appearance is Monday, Feb. 13. Roanoke Rapids Police Chief B.L....
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Break and enter charge filed

LAWRENCEVILLE – Taki Najhee Davis, 19, from Brodnax, Virginia is charged with break and enter with intent to commit a felony and theft or receipt of a stolen firearm on Jan. 30, 2023. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant A. W. Connell responded to...
BRODNAX, VA
WITN

54 pounds of pot seized after Roanoke Rapids traffic stop

Experts in the East breakdown the NC Supreme Court rehearing of two cases. When the North Carolina Supreme Court takes up those cases, one political expert from NC State says what they’ll be doing is unheard of. Sheriff's office responds after deputy shoots dog. Updated: 5 hours ago. Sheriff's...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Millennium man is guilty of murder

WINTON – A 25-year-old Millennium man will spend the rest of his life behind bars without the benefit of parole for the 2016 murder of a local businessman. In last week’s session of Hertford County Superior Court, a jury found Franklin Coy Jones guilty of first degree murder. Following that verdict, Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Cy Grant sentenced Jones to life in prison.
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Woman in serious condition after Edgecombe County shooting, police say

PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman is in serious condition after she was shot Thursday evening, according to the Pinetops Police Department. Police said on Thursday at about 6 p.m., a man arrived at the Pinetops Police Department and told police that a woman was in the passenger side of his vehicle and was shot.
PINETOPS, NC
WITN

Several felony charges for Maysville man who ran from deputies

A second teenager has been arrested for a Kinston shooting where gunfire hit a home with people inside. Nash County grandmother charged with murder in beating death of her 8-year-old granddaughter. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a grandmother and charged her with murder in...
NASH COUNTY, NC
cbs17

No seatbelt and strong odor of marijuana lands man in jail for ‘shrooms’ in Halifax County, deputies say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A seatbelt violation got a man busted with hallucinogenic drugs in Halifax County over the weekend, deputies said. The incident was reported Saturday when a deputy was working on traffic enforcement at the intersection of Virginia Avenue and East 10th Street in Roanoke Rapids, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
WNCT

One injured in Pinetops shooting

PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCT) — A woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot Thursday, Pinetops police report. The woman, who was not identified, arrived at the Pinetops Police Department Thursday around 6 pm. The man who drove her told police the victim was hit by a bullet while the vehicle had been shot. […]
PINETOPS, NC
rrspin.com

Police seek information on two missing teens

Roanoke Rapids police are seeking information on two missing teenage girls. Chief Bobby Martin said Branch is a 17-year-old who was last seen in the downtown area of Roanoke Rapids Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. Amanda King. Tuesday at approximately 4 p.m. Martin said Master Officer J. Melvin received information about...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
rrspin.com

Officer sustains minor injuries after patrol car crash

A Roanoke Rapids police officer sustained minor cuts and abrasions Tuesday following a crash while attempting to stop an unknown driver who was speeding in the area of West Fourth and Henry streets. At the time of the crash around 12:30 p.m Chief Bobby Martin said PACE Officer E. Ellington...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
rrspin.com

One teen located; another remains missing and endangered

While one teen reported missing has been located and returned safely to her parents, an active search for one considered missing and endangered remains under investigation. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin confirmed this afternoon that 16-year-old Amanda King was located and is safe. King had been reported missing since...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WITN

Man faces attempted murder in Walmart shooting

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man was charged with attempted first-degree murder after a shooting at a Walmart in Wilson. Police were called to the store at 2500 Forest Hills Road for shots fired just after 1:00 Monday afternoon. There, they found shell casings, interviewed witnesses, and reviewed security camera footage.
WILSON, NC

