Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia To Tank: 'No Rematch Clause, Winner Takes All Coward, Stop Staying Quiet Behind Haymon'
The super fight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis has been months in the making, but the final terms of their deal still have not been finalized. Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, who represents Garcia, and Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions, who represents Davis, are the power players behind the scenes brokering the Showtime pay-per-view event and 136-pound catchweight bout.
sportszion.com
Jake Paul wants Tommy Fury’s wife Molly-Mae Hague to pay him for giving her “baby more clout”
Last month, YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul announced the grudge fight against another celebrity boxer, Tommy Fury, on February 26 at the Diriyah Arena, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. In the upcoming catchweight eight-round bout announcement post, the younger Paul also mentioned the younger Fury’s baby birth news. “Tommy has no...
Boxing Scene
Oscar De La Hoya Believes That Ryan Garcia Could Put Gervonta To Sleep
An incredulous look was etched across the face of Gervonta "Tank" Davis whenever Ryan Garcia brazenly mentioned his name. After years of antagonizing the deleterious knockout puncher, Davis has finally dared his longtime rival to put his money where his mouth is. While not official, both sides have announced that...
MMA Fighting
Islam Makhachev responds to Dana White, thinks Conor McGregor retires after loss to Michael Chandler
Islam Makhachev is coming around to Dana White’s way of thinking. Ahead of UFC 284, the UFC lightweight champion was critical of the UFC’s promotion of the event in an interview with RSports Russia, questioning why more had not been done to market his champion vs. champion fight against Alexander Volkanovski. Makhachev’s comments earned a stiff rebuke from UFC president White, who on Tuesday defended the promotion’s marketing of the fight in an interview with The Jim Rome Show and said of Makhachev, “First of all, he lives in Dagestan. What does he know about what’s going on for the promotion of the fight? He doesn’t know anything.”
nodq.com
Seth Rollins addresses where things stand between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair
During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Seth Rollins addressed where things stand between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair following reports of them having heat…. “The beef is squashed between him and Becky Lynch. I’ll put it out there right now. Beef squashed between Ric Flair and Becky Lynch. To be fair, my wife never had beef with Ric. Ric had beef with her and he was man enough to come up to apologize to myself and to her. I thought that was awesome because I love Ric and want to have a ton of respect for him and the fact that he was able to put his ego aside, bygones be bygones. We had a good moment at RAW XXX and he is the Nature Boy, one of the greatest of all time, on the Mount Rushmore of any wrestling list.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
calfkicker.com
(Video) Elle Brooke unleashes X-rated rant at Astrid Wett during weigh-in confrontation
At the weigh-in for Brooke’s boxing bout against Faith Ordway in London tonight, Wett and Brooke met face to face. During their frenzied verbal sparring, the two yelled insults in one other’s faces. For the Kingpyn Boxing event last year, Brooke and Wett were scheduled to square off...
Boxing Scene
‘Mexican Monster’ David Benavidez Says He Wants To Be Country's Next Great Fighter
LOS ANGELES — Marco Antonio Barrera. Erik Morales. Juan Manuel Marquez. Oscar De La Hoya. Those were just some of the handful of Hall of Fame fighters that David Benavidez named off the top of his head as his favorite Mexican boxers. The 26-year-old knockout star has been fighting...
Golf Digest
'You're not coming anywhere near my family': Rory McIlroy's rules for Netflix show
SCOTTSDALE — Whether you're a fan of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit or not, its arrival sent a clear message to the status quo of professional golf: It's time to adapt. This season, we've started to see that mandate taking shape. The PGA Tour has bumped up the purses at a select group of "designated" events—this week's WM Phoenix Open, with its $20 million prize money payout, is one of them—while broadcaster CBS has rolled out a drumbeat of new initiatives to improve its golf telecasts. Max Homa's mid-round interview en-route to victory at the Farmers Insurance Open two weeks ago was the most notable.
MMAmania.com
Busted! UFC 284’s Islam Makhachev caught breaking the law in Australia — ‘It is illegal’
Islam Makhachev arrived in Australia earlier this week and had the opportunity to spend a day at Rottnest Island near Perth, just a few days before the UFC lightweight champion defends his 155-pound strap at UFC 284 inside RAC Arena against local hero and reigning 145-pound titleholder Alexander Volkanovski. LIVE!...
Pro tennis player Alexander Bublik flew into a rage and smashed 3 rackets on court, and as usual, the commentators are the most memorable part of it all
Alexander Bublik smashed his racket against the court five times, then strode over to his bag and mangled two other rackets.
Chael Sonnen Doesn’t Believe Jon Jones Will Be As Big As He Claims In Heavyweight Debut
Chael Sonnen is skeptical about Jon Jones’ weight gain in his heavyweight debut. It has been three years since former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones stepped foot into the Octagon. Back in August 2020, Jones decided to relinquish his title and set his sights on a move to the heavyweight division. Over the last three years, he has been working to bulk up and pack on more weight in order to be ready for the heaviest of all divisions in the UFC. Recently Jones came out and said he was trying to “pack on 40 pounds “ in order to prepare for his next bout against Ciryl Gane.
sportszion.com
UFC fans speculating Sean O’Malley’s next move following Dana White’s announcement of his 8-Fight Contract
Sean O’Malley has finally signed another 8 fight deal with the UFC and many are wondering what this could mean for the division as a whole. ‘Suger’ previously expressed his frustrations with the organization as the title picture went into limbo but recent developments could be teasing huge future events.
Boxing Scene
Wilder Proposes Two-Fight, Boxing/MMA Deal With Ngannou: ‘That Gon’ Be a Marvel Fight Right There’
Francis Ngannou may have felt hamstrung and marginalized in his final years with the UFC, but he is already looking like a hot commodity in boxing without having even ducked through the ropes. The former UFC heavyweight champion became the subject of another intriguing hypothetical matchup when Deontay Wilder, the...
golfmagic.com
DJ and Bryson become latest LIV Golf players to face harsh reality
Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson are the latest LIV Golf players to hit unfortunate milestones in their careers. DeChambeau, 29, has fallen to World No. 102 in the OWGR while Johnson is projected to slip outside the top-50 for the first time in 13 years. As for DeChambeau, the last...
sportszion.com
“Three to four rounds, the kid’s never been tested” Jake Paul gives wild prediction on his fight vs Tommy Fury
Jake Paul is currently in Saudi Arabia in for the the fight promotion against his longtime adversary Tommy Fury. While there, Paul has stated that he will knock out Fury in three to four rounds. There is a lot of excitement surrounding the bout between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury...
MMAmania.com
Both Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier being replaced for UFC 284
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is making some changes to its broadcast team for the upcoming UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) event this weekend at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, thanks to the absence of color commentators Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier. LIVE! Watch UFC 284 PPV On ESPN+ Here!. CHAMPION...
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury PPV price and start time revealed
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will look to settle their longstanding feud when they clash on Feb. 26 and now the pay-per-view price and start times for the card have been revealed. In the United States, Paul vs. Fury will air on ESPN+ PPV along with regular cable and satellite providers with a $49.99 price tag with the event kicking off at 2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT with the show taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Alexander Volkanovksi claims Islam Makhachev was “feeling a little frail” during their UFC 284 faceoff
Alexander Volkanovski is claiming Islam Makhachev was ‘feeling a little frail’ during their UFC 284 press conference face-off. UFC 284 takes place tomorrow, Saturday February 11th at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Headlining the event will be Alexander Volkanovski (25-1 MMA) vs Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA) for...
Boxing Scene
Mike Perry Vows To Be Ready For Jake Paul if Tommy Fury Withdraws
UFC veteran Mike Perry explains that he will be more than ready to replace light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury in a scheduled fight with Youtube star turned boxer Jake Paul. Fury is set to face Paul on February 26 in Saudi Arabia. When the event was first announced, it was...
Watch Tommy Fury in one of his first bouts as an amateur in leaked video ahead of Jake Paul fight
THROWBACK footage of Tommy Fury boxing in the amateurs has emerged ahead of his fight with Jake Paul. The celebrity rivals have announced the latest rescheduling of their grudge match, on February 26 in Saudi Arabia. Fury, 23, becomes the first opponent Paul, 26, will face with a recognised professional...
Comments / 0