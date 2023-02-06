Illinois-Minnesota called off Tuesday night, new date/time set
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball’s game against Minnesota will have to wait.
The Gophers called off the match-up Tuesday night due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the their program.
The Big Ten announced later Monday night the two teams will make up the game on Monday, Feb. 20 with an 8 p.m. tip-off at State Farm Center.
All distributed tickets for the Illinois-Minnesota game will be valid for the new date and time.
Next up for the Fighting Illini (16-7, 7-5) is a home game on Saturday, Feb. 11 against No. 24 Rutgers (16-7, 8-4). Tipoff is slated for 1 p.m. CT at State Farm Center.
