ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Illinois-Minnesota called off Tuesday night, new date/time set

By Bret Beherns
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aLuEA_0keHQELo00

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball’s game against Minnesota will have to wait.

The Gophers called off the match-up Tuesday night due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the their program.

The Big Ten announced later Monday night the two teams will make up the game on Monday, Feb. 20 with an 8 p.m. tip-off at State Farm Center.

All distributed tickets for the Illinois-Minnesota game will be valid for the new date and time.

Next up for the Fighting Illini (16-7, 7-5) is a home game on Saturday, Feb. 11 against No. 24 Rutgers (16-7, 8-4). Tipoff is slated for 1 p.m. CT at State Farm Center.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thechampaignroom.com

5 serious questions (and 1 silly one) about Luke Goode’s return

Welcome to the home stretch, Illini fans. This is the part of the season where every gripe is magnified in importance and amplified on social media. Okay, well then welcome to the home stretch, Illini fans. This is the part of the season where we continue to magnify gripes, amplify...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thechampaignroom.com

Bryant-less Illini lead ferocious comeback to steal road win

LINCOLN, Neb. — In a night where everything was going wrong, the Illini found a way to win. Despite Genesis Bryant’s early injury and poor shooting, Illinois exploded on late 20-0 run to propel past Nebraska in Lincoln, 72-64. Road struggles have been a theme of late for...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illinois softball opens season this weekend

URBANA (WCIA) — The Illinois softball team starts its season with a bang. The Illini will play five games this weekend in Clearwater, Florida against three Top 25 teams. Games against No. 6 Texas, No. 13 Tennessee and No. 21 Auburn all await the Illini in the NCAA Leadoff Classic. Illinois has plenty of experience […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Vermilion County Bobcats announce immediate end of operations

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Bobcats are no more. In a statement posted to the team’s Twitter account, the Southern Professional Hockey League team announced that they have ceased operations, effective immediately. “Regretfully, the Bobcats have ceased operations,” said team owner Ellen Tully. “It is a sad day for hockey fans in Danville, […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Four Illini accept NFL Combine invites

WCIA — Four former Illinois football players received NFL Combine invites. Chase and Sydney Brown, Quan Martin and Devon Witherspoon will all participate in the week long event in Indianapolis Feb. 28-March 6, according to a release on Wednesday. The four selections tie for the second-most in Illinois program history, only behind 2003 when five […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

HS scoreboard (2-8-23)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school basketball on Wednesday including St. Thomas More girls’ basketball’s game against Tri-Valley to close out the regular season. GIRLS’ BASKETBALL Tri-Valley 63, St. Thomas More 61 Peotone 46, St. Joseph-Ogden 32 Uni High 47, Blue Ridge 25 BOYS’ BASKETBALL St. Joseph-Ogden 90, Westville 34
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Makhi Wright leads MacArthur to winning season

DECATUR (WCIA) — MacArthur boys basketball are just a few games away from making school history. Senior Makhi Wright has helped lead the generals to a successful season. A crazy turnaround considering he almost didn’t even play high school basketball. MacArthur’s Makhi Wright thought his basketball playing days were over when he rode the bench […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Conaty wins Athlete of the Week

LE ROY (WCIA) — Ethan Conaty is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The Le Roy wrestler won the Class 1A Le Roy regional title at 160 pounds, improving his record to 33-13 this season, and advancing to this weekend’s sectional. In addition to wrestling, the senior was a first team all-Heart of Illinois Conference […]
LE ROY, IL
WCIA

Danville’s Palmer Arena responds to hockey team’s folding

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — David S. Palmer Arena in Danville issued a statement on Friday that served as their response to the sudden folding of its tenant. The Vermilion County Bobcats, which called Palmer Arena their home, announced on Thursday that the team would be suspending operations immediately. During their two years in the Southern […]
DANVILLE, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota

If you live in Minnesota and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
MINNESOTA STATE
WCIA

Tom Grassman Band on CI Stage

Lots of great shows around central Illinois and we’re excited to feature the Tom Grassman Band on the CI Stage today. Tom Grassman Band plays “Rock-and-Roll Party Music”. You know every word. You can act out the video. You can dance to it. It feels good. Kitchen...
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Extras needed in Paxton movie production

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — People living in one central Illinois town not only have a chance to see a movie being filmed, but they also have a chance to be in one. A filming crew from upstate Naperville is in Paxton this week filming Desperate Souls. They will be filming on Thursday and Friday at […]
PAXTON, IL
WCIA

U of I students bringing “army” of frogs to Mahomet

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Children have a chance to learn about and get up close with frogs this weekend at the Mahomet Public Library. Students from the University of Illinois’ Fischer Laboratory will be at the library on Saturday to make a presentation geared toward children between kindergarten and 5th grade. In addition, they’ll be […]
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

WCIA

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy