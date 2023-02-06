Read full article on original website
‘I’m seeking justice for my son’: Darryl Williams’ mother reacts after release of police body-cam video
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, the Raleigh Police Department released the body camera footage of the in-custody death of Darryl Williams. Before the videos were released to the public, Williams’ family had the chance to watch them at Raleigh police headquarters Thursday. Williams’ mother Sonya Williams said...
Raleigh police release body cam video of Darryl Williams’ death in custody
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have released body camera video Friday showing what led up to 32-year-old Darryl Williams’ in-custody death. According to the Raleigh Police Department’s preliminary investigative report, Williams died in their custody after officers fired stun guns at him three times on Jan. 17.
WANTED: Durham man fired gun during fight, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect in Durham is wanted for firing a gun during a verbal argument, according to the Durham Police Department. Police said shortly before 3 a.m. on Jan. 29, the suspect and another person became involved in a verbal altercation in the parking lot of a business in the 4300 block of Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard near Highway 15-501.
Student who died in American Tobacco Trail shooting was 17, other victim, 15, Durham police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police told CBS 17 on Thursday that the victim who died in the double shooting on the American Tobacco Trail on Wednesday was a 17-year-old male student at Hillside High School. The other victim who was transported to a nearby hospital, is a 15-year-old...
Chapel Hill police arrest suspect in January shooting death of Durham man
Chapel Hill police announced an arrest Thursday in a deadly shooting that took place in January.
1 dead, 1 arrested after Moore County altercation leads to shooting: sheriff
The shooting happened after an altercation between two men who both resided at the residence, according to a press release from the Sheriff Ronnie Fields.
Durham police looking for bomb threat suspect
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are looking for a suspect who’s wanted for making bomb threats. Police said this happened at two businesses on February 2 just before 7 p.m. in the 5400 block of New Hope Commons Drive. The unknown suspect walked into two businesses and...
High school principal speaks out, searches for answers after shooting kills student in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Hillside High School principal Dr. William Logan says everyone is still processing what happened Wednesday afternoon after two students were shot along the nearby American Tobacco Trail. A 17-year-old died while a 15-year-old is recovering from injuries. Logan says there are unanswered questions causing anxiety...
2nd suspect identified in Durham County road-rage shooting incident
The Durham County Sheriff's Office said it has identified a woman as the second suspect in the road rage incident at a Durham convenience store.
16 busted in Durham multi-jurisdiction crackdown; ‘ghost gun’, cash, drugs seized
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two North Carolina sheriff’s offices joined Durham County’s in an operation that resulted in 16 arrests and seizures of guns, drugs and cash. The Alamance and Orange County sheriff’s offices joined in assisting the successful completion of the latest Sheriff’s Targeted Enforcement Program. STEP began in 2019 and identified high-priority wanted subjects, as well as, areas of high crime for enhanced performance.
Armed bank robberies in Raleigh, Greenville lead to 15-year sentence for Vance County man
A 27-year-old has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison following two armed bank robberies in 2019, a release from the USDOJ said on Friday.
Franklin County man charged after gun pointed at water corporation workers, police say
LAKE ROYALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been charged after Lake Royale Company police said he pointed a gun at water corporation employees. Police were dispatched Monday to a disturbance on Mahto Drive where water corporation employees were attempting to shut off service to a home. That’s when...
North Carolina woman accused of stealing financial cards from 2 in assisted living facility
An employee of an assisted living facility in Burlington is facing fraud charges, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.
Teen arrested after assault behind UNC residence hall, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested after an UNC student was assaulted on Wednesday evening, according to police. Officials said the student reported the assault around 8:55 p.m. Wednesday night. The student said they were assaulted by a man near Craige Residence Hall on Skipper Bowls Drive.
Durham leaders express concerns, share solutions after deadly shooting near Hillside High School
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s an issue that Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead says he constantly grapples with. “So, it troubles me. It troubles me immensely. That’s what keeps me up at night. How do we save our youth,” he stated. He’s talking about ongoing gun...
Mother lied to investigators about being home during fatal Greensboro fire, warrants allege
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Warrants are shedding new light on evidence that investigators gathered in a fire that killed three young children in Greensboro last year. On Dec. 12, 2022, a home on Grimsley Street in Greensboro caught fire sometime before 8 a.m. and three children inside, a four-year-old and a set of one-year-old twins, […]
Heavy police presence near Hillside High School in Durham; secure status for school lifted
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are parked outside of Hillside High School on Thursday afternoon as the school was under secure status for a second straight day. The secure status was lifted around 2 p.m., according to Durham Public Schools. A CBS 17 crew on scene said motorcycle...
Durham police looking for suspect in hit-and-run that sent person to hospital
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying and locating a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that happened Tuesday morning. A little after 5 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Fayetteville Street and Linwood Avenue where a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, police said. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Man arrested nearly a decade after beloved Elizabeth’s Pizza waitress found dead in NC
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Answers have begun to surface years after 50-year-old Tammy Sellers Holland was found dead in her home in Randolph County. On Tuesday, deputies arrested Roy Lee White, 50, on a charge of felony accessory after the fact of first-degree murder after a three-year cold case investigation, according to the Randolph […]
Sunday deadly shooting victim identified as Durham man
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The victim in a Sunday shooting has been identified, Durham police said Wednesday. Gregory Newsome, 38, of Durham, was shot and killed just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Fay and Juniper streets, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.
