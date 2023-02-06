ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Gov. Reynolds Appoints Sergeant Brady Carney as Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Director

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Des Moines) Governor Reynolds has appointed Sergeant Brady Carney of the Des Moines Police Department’s Investigations Division to lead the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.

Carney is a graduate of Adair-Casey High School and Iowa State University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminology in 2006. He was named Outstanding Recruit of the Des Moines Regional Police Academy’s 68th Recruit Class in 2007.

During his career, Carney has served as a uniformed patrol officer and narcotics investigator and has trained and supervised other officers throughout. He was named Des Moines Police Officer of the Year in 2019 and was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2021.

As director of the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy, Carney’s responsibilities will include overseeing law enforcement training and education, evaluating its performance in meeting immediate and long-term objectives, and developing and implementing a training plan to accomplish organizational goals. Carney begins his new role on March 6, 2023.

