In a game you heard on AM 1480 KAUS, the Lyle/Pacelli Athletics girls basketball team played host to the LeRoy/Ostrander Cardinals in a Southeast Conference matchup at All Saints Arena at Pacelli Catholic Schoosl in Austin Thursday evening. The Athletics, who downed the Cardinals in LeRoy 65-31 on January 6th were looking for a regular-seasaon sweep of the series between the two squads, while LeRoy/Ostrander was looking for win number two in a row after rolling by United South Central 73-44 Monday evening. In a game that saw LeRoy/Ostrander jump out in front from the start, only to see Lyle/Pacelli attempt to rally back throughout, a crucial 14-5 second-half run by the Cardinals proved to be the difference in a 59-52 win.

LYLE, MN ・ 17 HOURS AGO