The NFL world is mourning the loss of one of its own this week after it was reported that former Pittsburgh Steelers star Paul Martha has died. Martha, who starred on offense, defense, and special teams during his time with the team, reportedly died this past weekend at the age of 80 years old. He was originally drafted by the Steelers in the first round of the 1964 draft, but then was also drafted by the Buffalo Bills of the AFL in the ninth round. He ended up choosing the Steelers, starring for the team.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO