Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Former NFL Star Dies
The NFL world is mourning the loss of one of its own this week after it was reported that former Pittsburgh Steelers star Paul Martha has died. Martha, who starred on offense, defense, and special teams during his time with the team, reportedly died this past weekend at the age of 80 years old. He was originally drafted by the Steelers in the first round of the 1964 draft, but then was also drafted by the Buffalo Bills of the AFL in the ninth round. He ended up choosing the Steelers, starring for the team.
Yardbarker
49ers' Nick Bosa chooses QB1 between Brock Purdy, Trey Lance
Add newly crowned NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa to the list of San Francisco 49ers players who think Brock Purdy has earned the right to start over Trey Lance. "Oh my God, I mean, for [Purdy] to come in as a rookie, the last pick in the draft and lead a team like us — just the confidence, the moxie, I guess you call it," Bosa told NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan (h/t Angelina Martin). "He's got it, and I'm glad he's on our team."
NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL world reacts to huge 49ers quarterback news
Before the start of the 2022 NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers made it clear that they would be moving forward with second-year quarterback Trey Lance as the team’s starter, even with veteran Jimmy Garoppolo still on the roster. But now, it looks like Lance is going to have to battle for the starting quarterback Read more... The post NFL world reacts to huge 49ers quarterback news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Los Angeles
Think Twice Before Investing in Super Bowl Advertisers. Here's Why
In a fragmented media landscape, events like the Super Bowl are prized by advertisers for the exposure they offer. More than 100 million people are expected to tune in this Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Many watching the game will be just as attentive to the commercials as they are to the action on the field. These commercials are an institution in and of themselves, with the ads generating conversation for weeks ahead and days after the big game. Consumers might recall well-crafted Super Bowl ads years after their debut.
NBC Los Angeles
Damar Hamlin Joins First Responders Who Saved His Life at NFL Honors
Damar Hamlin just reunited with the people who helped save his life. More than a month after the Buffalo Bills player suffered a cardiac arrest during a game, those who treated him—including Bills and Cincinnati Bengals medical and training staff who helped the safety on the field, as well as staff from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he received care following the incident—were recognized at the 2023 NFL Honors event Feb. 9. Hamlin himself then joined them in a surprise appearance, where he reflected on his experience.
Comments / 0