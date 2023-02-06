ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Cate Blanchett Brings Back Alexander McQueen Power Suit With Blue Sleeves to London Critics’ Circle Film Awards

By Ayana Herndon
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gOFOI_0keHPguF00

Cate Blanchett went for businesswear with a twist at the 2023 London Critics’ Circle Film Awards on Sunday in London. The actress looked to Alexander McQueen, rewearing a suit from the brand she initially wore in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wdi29_0keHPguF00
Cate Blanchett at the 2023 London Critics’ Circle Film Awards on Feb. 5 in London.

Blanchett’s suit featured a black tailored tuxedo jacket that cinched her at the waist, with large blue satin roses on the shoulders. To coordinate, she wore a matching pair of black tuxedo trousers and black pointed-toe heels. Blanchett pinned her blonde tresses back into a sleek updo, leaving the front pieces of her hair out to frame her face, with rosy blush and a glossy pink lip. Blanchett worked with stylist Elizabeth Stewart for her film awards look. Stewart has outfitted Viola Davis at the 2023 Grammy Awards, Jessica Chastain at this year’s Golden Globes and Julia Roberts at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards.

More from WWD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22GDUH_0keHPguF00
Cate Blanchett at the 2023 London Critics’ Circle Film Awards on Feb. 5 in London.

This year has proven to be a successful one for Blanchett. While at the awards, she took home actress of the year for her film “Tár,” which also was named film of the year. Just last month, at the Golden Globe Awards, Blanchett received an award in the category of Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama, for her role in the film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FYED9_0keHPguF00
Cate Blanchett at the 2023 London Critics’ Circle Film Awards on Feb. 5 in London.

To the London premiere she went full glam, wearing a custom Alexandre Vauthier couture pink Lurex velvet gown. That same month, to the W and Louis Vuitton’s awards season dinner , she went for a black and white look, wearing an archival Louis Vuitton black zip-up belted jumpsuit with a white ruffled shirt underneath. Blanchett has been nominated for an Oscar in the category of best lead actress for her work in the cinematic project.

Best of WWD

Comments / 1

Related
WWD

Olivia Rodrigo Takes Minimalist Approach to Red Carpet Dressing in Sheer Miu Miu Look for Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Olivia Rodrigo arrived on the red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday for the 2023 Grammy Awards, taking a minimalist approach to dressing. The “Driver’s License” singer wore a sheer black floor-length dress from Miu Miu with black underwear. She accessorized the look with stud earrings, a black stone necklace and a ring. More from WWDPhotos of Seth Rogen's StyleBest Dressed at the 2023 Grammy AwardsGrammy's 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals: All The Looks For makeup, Rodrigo went for a comparatively minimalist look with a nude lip, mascara and light eyeshadow. For hair, she went for a middle part and a straightened style.  Fans of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Emma D’Arcy Updates ’90s Style in Bomber Jacket and Jeans for ‘The Lehman Trilogy’ Opening Night in London

Emma D’Arcy attended the press event for “The Lehman Trilogy” in London on Wednesday, taking a casual approach to red carpet style. For the occasion, D’Arcy wore ’90s staples that included a blue bomber jacket with a large yellow stripe across the chest, a red zip-up sweater underneath the jacket and medium-wash wide-cut jeans. They coordinated the look with a pair of black loafers. D’Arcy also accessorized with a belt bag and hoop earrings.More from WWDBeyoncé's Grammy Winning Looks Through the YearsPhotos of Seth Rogen's StylePurdey RTW Fall 2023 For makeup, they went for a more minimalist look with a dewy face...
WWD

Marigay McKee Collects an Honor From King Charles III at Windsor Castle

LONDON — King Charles III has had his hands full this week bestowing honors on fashion and retail industry figures. Shortly after handing Stella McCartney a CBE, or Commander of the Order of the British Empire, he received Marigay McKee at Windsor Castle, giving her an MBE, or Member of the Order of the British Empire.More from WWDInside the Adidas x Stella McCartney Launch PartyPurdey RTW Fall 2023Alexander McQueen Men's Fall 2023 McKee, who is British and lives in the U.S., was given the award for retail services overseas. For the past decade, she has served as a trade ambassador for Great, a...
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Takes the Stage in Sparkling Gucci Dress & 5-Inch Heels at Grammy Awards 2023

Jennifer Lopez joined a whole slew of stars that attended the 2023 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles tonight, doing so unexpectedly. She presented the award for Best Pop Vocal, which was won only minutes ago by Harry Styles for his album “Harry’s House.” Lopez took the stage in a shimmering ensemble comprised of dripping crystals. In addition to the sparkling strands, the “On The Floor” songstress’ dress also featured a lengthy train, a risky side slit and ruffled detailing. Upping the sparkle, Lopez also wore decadent Bulgari jewelry. Lifting herself to new heights, Lopez sported a pair of silver sequined platform heels that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Black Enterprise

Beyoncé Bares It All to Announce 2023 Renaissance World Tour

Beyoncé is back outside for her 2023 Renaissance world tour, and Queen Bey put her curves on full display to make the big announcement. Six months after releasing her seventh studio, Beyoncé is finally announcing her tour to promote the 16-song EP. On Wednesday, Bey posted a photo promoting “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023.”
Footwear News

Chelsea Clinton Wore Two Mismatched Heels — and Oprah Noticed

Fashion mistakes can happen to anyone — even renowned sharp dresser Chelsea Clinton. However, unlike Clinton, the average person’s sartorial errors don’t get called out by Oprah. Such was the case on Thursday afternoon when Clinton took to Twitter to share a snapshot of her footwear for Maryland governor Wes Moore’s inauguration, which she rushed to travel to: a set of black suede pumps. Though the two may look identical from their neutral color and texture at first glance, Clinton’s photo proved one was an almond-toed style, while the second featured a sharper pointed toe in a faintly darker black. Getting ready...
MARYLAND STATE
In Style

Dua Lipa's Plunging Lace-Up Halter Top Was Almost Split Completely in Two

Dua Lipa may not have strutted down the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet last night (which made sense considering she wasn’t in the running for any of the night’s honors), but that didn’t stop the star from spending her Sunday evening posing in an equally flashy outfit for an equally high-volume audience: her Instagram followers.
WWD

Mary J. Blige Channels Showgirl Glamour in Plunging Matthew Reisman Minidress and Sinuous René Caovilla Sandals for Birthday Bash

Mary J. Blige arrived at Cipriani Wall Street on Saturday for her 52nd birthday celebration, wearing a winter-ready ensemble. In honor of her birthday celebration, the Grammy-winning R&B singer wore a sparkling silver sequin minidress with a plunging neckline custom designed by Matthew Reisman paired with a statement floor-length custom chinchilla coat from Konstantine Furs. Blige coordinated the look with strappy-heeled open-toe sandals from René Caovilla and earrings by Lorraine Schwartz and silver statement chains from Pristine Jewelers.More from WWDCritics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet ArrivalsLisa Marie Presley & Riley Keough, From Fashion Week to Red Carpets: Mother-Daughter Duo Through the...
Footwear News

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ Daughter Malti Marie Jonas Makes Public Debut in Louboutins at Jonas Brothers’ Walk of Fame Ceremony

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas made an adorable public debut at the Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk Fame ceremony today. The 1-year-old supported her father and uncles as they received the 2,745th star in Los Angeles. Malti Marie looked cute and cozy for her first public appearance. The toddler was photographed in her mother’s arms wearing a cream tweed outfit that included a jacket and matching skirt. She completed her look with a white undershirt and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
In Style

Christina Aguilera Wore High-Waisted Black Tights Without a Top

After doubling down on her commitment to the cargo pants trend, Christina Aguilera opted to forgo trousers all together with her latest Instagram post. Swapping out her '90s-style slacks, Xtina wore a pair of high-waisted black tights and nothing else while celebrating the one-year anniversary of her debut Spanish-music album La Fuerza.
In Style

Emily Ratajkowski Wore a See-Through White Tube Top in the Dead of Winter

While celebrities have long been known to take weather as a mere suggestion when crafting their OOTDs, Emily Ratajkowski just proved that unseasonable pieces can still find a way to work when paired with the right accessories. Detailing her mid-week ‘fit with an Instagram Story, the supermodel flexed her posing...
talentrecap.com

Heidi Klum Gets Criticized by Melissa Rivers for Her Red Carpet Look

Supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum got criticized as Melissa Rivers shades at her Golden Globes 2023 red carpet look. Twitter users are currently split as to what to think of Klum’s red carpet mini dress, with some agreeing with Rivers. Rivers Said that Heidi Klum’s...
hotnewhiphop.com

LisaRaye McCoy Accuses Kylie Jenner Of Copying Her Look With Lion’s Head Gown

“We did it 1st baby,” said LisaRaye as she accused Kylie of duplicating her style. Imitation is the highest form of flattery, or so they say, and LisaRaye McCoy is claiming Kylie Jenner copied her look. Jenner recently made a show-stopping appearance at the Schiaparelli runway show for Paris Fashion Week. The mogul wore Schiaparelli gown complete with a faux fur lion’s head—a look that was also featured in the show.
In Style

Jill Biden Dazzled in the Glitziest Off-the-Shoulder Gown at the 2023 Grammys

While we expected the music industry’s biggest and brightest to show up and out for the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (which they did in spades), one person we didn’t expect to see take the stage was First Lady Jill Biden — who more than nailed the dress code when presenting two important awards.
New York Post

Why it appears Prince William and Kate are reading Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ in bed

It looks like Prince William and Kate Middleton were spotted reading Prince Harry’s much-hyped memoir while eating burgers in bed — but don’t let your eyes deceive you. The world has been eager to know if the Prince and Princess of Wales got their hands on Harry’s explosive memoir “Spare,” and now they can picture it for themselves. Lookalikes of the royal couple were photographed sitting in bed flipping through the book while eating meatless sandwiches. Award-winning photographer Alison Jackson shot the images for Birds Eye Green Cuisine’s “Veganuary Reimagined” campaign for consumers to eat a plant-based diet for the month of January. Jackson also...
In Style

Margot Robbie Wore a Vest With Nothing Underneath and the Shoe That Hasn’t Been on Our Mind in Months

There’s a lot that probably hasn’t been on your mind recently, like ice cream, because when the temperatures dip into the low 30s, who would want to eat frozen dessert? (Me, that’s who, but I’m from Minnesota, so I’m a different type of winter breed!) Short-shorts, sandals, and more summer-leaning attire also hasn’t really been a priority for most people, so when we saw Margot Robbie wearing the footwear style we haven't thought of in approximately four months, we were intrigued.
MINNESOTA STATE
WWD

WWD

46K+
Followers
30K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy