Cate Blanchett Brings Back Alexander McQueen Power Suit With Blue Sleeves to London Critics’ Circle Film Awards

Cate Blanchett went for businesswear with a twist at the 2023 London Critics’ Circle Film Awards on Sunday in London. The actress looked to Alexander McQueen, rewearing a suit from the brand she initially wore in 2019.

Cate Blanchett at the 2023 London Critics’ Circle Film Awards on Feb. 5 in London.

Blanchett’s suit featured a black tailored tuxedo jacket that cinched her at the waist, with large blue satin roses on the shoulders. To coordinate, she wore a matching pair of black tuxedo trousers and black pointed-toe heels. Blanchett pinned her blonde tresses back into a sleek updo, leaving the front pieces of her hair out to frame her face, with rosy blush and a glossy pink lip. Blanchett worked with stylist Elizabeth Stewart for her film awards look. Stewart has outfitted Viola Davis at the 2023 Grammy Awards, Jessica Chastain at this year’s Golden Globes and Julia Roberts at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards.

This year has proven to be a successful one for Blanchett. While at the awards, she took home actress of the year for her film “Tár,” which also was named film of the year. Just last month, at the Golden Globe Awards, Blanchett received an award in the category of Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama, for her role in the film.

To the London premiere she went full glam, wearing a custom Alexandre Vauthier couture pink Lurex velvet gown. That same month, to the W and Louis Vuitton’s awards season dinner , she went for a black and white look, wearing an archival Louis Vuitton black zip-up belted jumpsuit with a white ruffled shirt underneath. Blanchett has been nominated for an Oscar in the category of best lead actress for her work in the cinematic project.