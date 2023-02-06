Buffalo may be the “City of Good Neighbors” but, just north in Niagara Falls, couples have been meeting, marrying and honeymooning for at least over 200 years. It was future U.S. Vice President Aaron Burr’s daughter who put Niagara Falls on the map as the “Honeymoon Capital of the World,” but the real reason why coupling may be occurring against the backdrop of a world wonder may have more to do with science than beautiful scenery.

NIAGARA FALLS, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO