FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Earthquake in United States worried residents of Western New YorkUSA DiarioBuffalo, NY
Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityBridget MulroyBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning EarthquakeHamza HayatBuffalo, NY
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Buffalo Area in New YorkJordan ArthurBuffalo, NY
East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
wnypapers.com
NFMMC's black-tie gala, The Premier, returns
Event honors community difference-makers, raises funds to bring state-of-the-art imaging center to Niagara Region. For the 18th time, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center (NFMMC) will host its signature black-tie gala, The Premier, on April 29 at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. The annual event, which traditionally attracts over 900 guests from Western New York, raises funds for NFMMC and its services. Proceeds from this year's event will support the construction of a state-of-the-art imaging center to benefit the Niagara Region, where cancer rates are among the highest in the state.
wnypapers.com
Parks and Trails New York announces new executive director
Paul Steely White will lead efforts to expand public access to nature & boost local, statewide impact of landmark Environmental Bond Act. Paul Steely White is the new executive director of Parks and Trails New York. The appointment comes after an extensive search started in November 2022 when PTNY’s long-standing visionary leader, Robin Dropkin, announced her retirement.
wnypapers.com
UB School of Social Work offering a course in infant mental health
An infant’s ability to securely attach to a caregiver or parent is among the most important steps in the life course, according to Mickey Sperlich, Ph.D., an assistant professor in the University at Buffalo School of Social Work (SSW). That relationship is a cornerstone of the foundational learning experience...
wnypapers.com
Above and Beyond: Youngstown Fire Co. honors members, installs officers
Timothy Wilkesmore honored as 2022 Fireman of the Year. The Youngstown Volunteer Fire Co. held its 112th Installation Dinner and Awards gathering on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Youngstown firehall. The event featured a number of swearing-in ceremonies for the various officers representing YVFC’s 65 members, as well as recognition paid to some special individuals who serve the company.
wnypapers.com
$7.6 million available to support improvements to animal shelters
Nearly $30 million has been dedicated to program to date. √ Round five of Companion Animal Capital Projects Fund continues support of construction, renovation & expansion projects at animal shelters. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday announced $7.6 million is available to support animal shelters and humane societies in making “critical...
wnypapers.com
Love is in the mist: Science behind 'Honeymoon Capital of the World'
Buffalo may be the “City of Good Neighbors” but, just north in Niagara Falls, couples have been meeting, marrying and honeymooning for at least over 200 years. It was future U.S. Vice President Aaron Burr’s daughter who put Niagara Falls on the map as the “Honeymoon Capital of the World,” but the real reason why coupling may be occurring against the backdrop of a world wonder may have more to do with science than beautiful scenery.
wnypapers.com
Readers select Judi's Lounge, Duff's & Imperial Pizza as 'WNY's Best'
Find out more about Western New York’s best places to watch a game, get some wings or a slice. Niagara Frontier Publications once again held a “Best Wings” contest during the course of the football season – this time adding in two more food categories. The votes are in, and here’s more about the winners:
wnypapers.com
Hochul announces $234 million in additional food assistance for February
All SNAP households to receive at least the maximum level of food benefits. √ Federal action discontinues monthly supplemental food benefits after February. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday announced that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive a supplemental allotment of food benefits for February, including those already receiving the maximum allowable level.
wnypapers.com
Parachute Credit Counseling receives grant from Community Service Society to join EDCAP network
Parachute Credit Counseling – formerly known as Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Buffalo (CCCS) – is now offering free student loan counseling throughout the eight counties of Western New York. It stated, “Right now, the national total student loan debt (including federal and private loans) sits at $1.75 trillion.”
wnypapers.com
Election 2023: Spurback announces run for Town of Niagara Town Board
Roger Spurback of Colonial Drive in Niagara Falls has announced his candidacy for the Town of Niagara Town Board. A former Niagara Falls Block Club chairman, Spurback is seeking the endorsement of the Democratic, Republican, Working Families and Conservative party lines. A registered Democrat, Spurback feels he can work across...
wnypapers.com
Why is blue cheese served with wings?
The Buffalo History Museum discovers possible origin of iconic pairing. New evidence uncovered by The Buffalo History Museum might explain why The Anchor Bar chose to serve blue cheese and celery with its first plates of wings nearly six decades ago. Celery and blue cheese have been a fixture of...
wnypapers.com
Town of Niagara recreation department staffing battle lines drawn
Town of Niagara officials are debating how much to pay recreation department staff for the upcoming summer season. Think of it as a boxing ring. In one corner, you have Supervisor – and former Recreation Department Director – Lee Wallace. He and current department Director Amanda Haseley feel the hiring season could be competitive as the town returns to a full schedule of fun for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
wnypapers.com
Pickleball popularity sweeps over Wheatfield
Recreation department considers expanding schedule to three days a week. A combination of tennis, badminton and Ping-Pong, the nationwide affection with pickleball has not escaped the Town of Wheatfield’s Recreation Department. Participation has boomed to 47 players two days a week. “We are thinking about adding an additional day...
wnypapers.com
Teen pleads guilty for shooting security officer with illegal gun outside of McKinley High School during brawl
Submitted by the Erie County District Attorney’s Office. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces an 18-year-old male from Buffalo pleaded guilty this afternoon before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case, a designated Youth Part judge, to one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, and one count of assault in the second degree.
wnypapers.com
NYS announces $100 million to repave roads impacted by extreme weather
Investment funds repaving work at 64 project locations across state. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday announced $100 million in state funding has been released to support the renewal of roadways impacted by extreme weather. The funding supports repaving projects at 64 locations, totaling almost 520 lane miles of pavement, and “complements the record level of investment in infrastructure across New York state.”
wnypapers.com
NCSO to crack down on impaired driving over Super Bowl weekend
Submitted by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti announced that Niagara County law enforcement agencies will participate in a special effort to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving. In a combined effort to stop impaired driving, prevent injuries and save lives, law enforcement officers...
wnypapers.com
Earned Income Tax Credit puts money in your pocket
Federal and state tax credits can add up to almost $7,000 in EITC refund. If you worked in the past year and earned $59,187 or less, you can get your federal and state taxes e-filed for free, and you may qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). That is why I am pleased that the Erie County Clerk’s Office is raising awareness of the critical support of the United Way’s MyFreeTaxes program.
