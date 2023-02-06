Read full article on original website
Community Center Serves Guadalupe, Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast
Thanks to a partnership between the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast and the city of Guadalupe, the newly renovated community center at LeRoy Park is now the Ron Estabillo Clubhouse. This is the third Boys & Girls Club clubhouse operating in Guadalupe. The Memorandum of Understanding between...
Beach and Waves Ready for Rincon Classic Surf Contest This Weekend
With the surf forecast calling for good waves and the beach cleared of debris, the Rincon Classic has been given the green light this weekend at the renowned surfing spot on the Ventura/Santa Barbara County line. The annual winter surf extravaganza features 805-area male and female surfers — from 12-under...
Casa del Herrero Sets Garden Hours for Members Only
For the first time, Casa del Herrero members will have exclusive access to self-guided garden hours on designated days. The Our Garden is Your Garden membership benefit begins in March. Reservations are required and picnics are encouraged. Reservation fees vary by membership level, and all members can include guests in...
Santa Barbara Travel Bureau Celebrates 75 Years in Business
Santa Barbara Travel Bureau is marking its 75th anniversary as a locally owned and operated travel agency. In honor of the landmark, the business, with offices in Montecito and Santa Barbara, is offering a series of client appreciation events and vacation giveaways throughout the year. For details, visit sbtravel.com. To...
Closeted Treasures for Sale at Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History
The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History will host a sale featuring treasures from closets around town, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25-26. The stand-alone event is an expansion of the popular Out of the Closet booth at the museum’s annual winter holiday sale. Items for sale in that booth come from people in the community who want to benefit the museum’s Anthropology Department collections and research.
Santa Ynez Valley Concert Series Showcases Young Local Musicians
The Santa Ynez Valley Concert series will present its first Young Artist Showcase, Beethoven and His Contemporaries, 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26 at St. Marks-in-the-Valley Church, 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los Olivos. The free concert will feature top talent from Santa Barbara County private teaching studios who were recommended by their...
How to Get Individual Tickets for Screenings at Santa Barbara International Film Festival
Although the Santa Barbara International Film Festival does not sell individual tickets to films on its website, tickets to individual films will be for sale for $15 five minutes before films start. A rush ticket line will be at each venue for the last-minute available seats, according to SBIFF. The...
Lompoc District Libraries Foundation Gifts $20,000 to Lompoc Library
The Lompoc Library has received a donation from the Lompoc District Libraries Foundation in the amount of $20,025, which will be used to purchase books, ebooks, audiobooks, and streaming movies and music, and other materials. Funds from the donation will go toward the Lompoc Library, Village Library, Charlotte’s Web Bookmobile,...
Dinner Pays Tribute to Jim Clendenen, While Raising $100,000 for Local Charities
The Jim Clendenen Tribute Dinner and Santa Barbara Wine Auction, hosted Feb. 4 by Jami and Frank Ostini of the Hitching Post 2 in Buellton, raised $100,000 for Direct Relief and the Community Health Centers of the Central Coast. The event was attended by 110 guests from as far away...
Margie Bonazzola of Solvang, 1940-2023
Margie Bonazzola died peacefully at home in Solvang, while watching her church service online on Jan. 22, 2023. She was born May 25, 1940 at St. Francis Hospital in Santa Barbara to Elvira and Bill Bonazzola. Margie attended Lincoln Elementary School and Santa Barbara Junior High, and. graduated from Santa...
Three Join Board of Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History
The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History has announced the addition of three trustees to its board in 2023: Barbara “Bobbie” Evans Kinnear, John Demourkas, and Julie Heider-Gray, as well as a new slate of officers. Evans Kinnear graduated from Texas Christian University with a B.S. degree in...
Elvia Limón Elias of Santa Barbara, 1957-2023
Elvia Limón Elias, was born to Jose G. Limón and Maria Guadalupe Limón on March 30, 1957 in Yahualica, Jalisco, Mexico. She passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Feb. 7, 2023 in Santa Barbara. Elvia came to Santa Barbara at...
Peggy Joan Thompson of Santa Barbara, 1961-2023
Peggy Joan Thompson was born in Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 4, 1961, the youngest of six children born to Paul and Margaret Thompson. When Peggy was four years old, the family relocated to Santa Barbara, and Peggy attended Peabody School kindergarten, San Roque Elementary, and Bishop Garcia Diego High School.
Santa Barbara International Film Festival Kicks Off With Opening Night World Premiere of ‘Miranda’s Victim’
A crowd packed the Arlington Theatre Wednesday for the opening night of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. The first event was the world premiere of “Miranda’s Victim,” which was attended by director Michelle Danner, producer and writer George Kolber, and actors Abigail Breslin, Mireille Enos, Emily VanCamp, Josh Bowman, Luke Wilson, Ryan Phillippe, Enrique Muricano, and Andy Garcia.
Goleta Beach County Park Partially Reopening
On Thursday, the Santa Barbara County Community Services Department, Parks Division, will partially reopen Goleta Beach County Park to the public. Parking, BBQ grills, beach access, and restrooms will be open from sunrise to sunset in the area between the park entrance and pier. The parking lot at the far...
Lompoc Parks And Recreation Offers Lifeguard Training Course
Lompoc Parks and Recreation is again conducting training that will enable participants to become American Red Cross-certified lifeguards. Whether a person is looking for a part-time job, or a career as a professional lifeguard, Lompoc Aquatic Center’s Lifeguard Training Course offers a place to start. Through classroom activities, online...
Archibald McClintock Look, Formerly of Santa Barbara, 1945-2023
Santa Barbara native Archibald “Archie” McClintock Look, of Tokyo, Japan, never lost his love for Santa Barbara and the family ranch. He is survived by his wife Sophie; his son Archibald Kitahara Look; his daughter Heather Mari Warner; and six grandchildren.
Women’s Economic Ventures Gives $412,500 to 55 Entrepreneurs
Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV) distributed $412,500 to entrepreneurial Hispanic and Indigenous Santa Barbara County community members during a recent award ceremony at the Santa Barbara Library Faulkner Gallery. Fifty-five Emprendimiento Program participants successfully completed WEV’s free, eight-week business training program taught in Spanish and applied for grant funding.
Santa Maria City Council Clears the Way for 443-Unit Betteravia Place Development
The Santa Maria City Council cleared the way Tuesday night for 443 market-rate rental units to be built at the Betteravia Place development after airing concerns about traffic and other issues. Council members voted 3-1 to approve several items, including planned development permits for the MBK Rental Living residential project...
Make Your Nominations for Carpinterian, Jr. Carpinterian of Year
The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, is taking nominations for Carpinterian of the Year and Junior Carpinterian of the Year, who will be honored at the 64th Annual Carpinteria Community Awards Gala in April. The event will be held 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1...
