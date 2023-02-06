Read full article on original website
Defendant in Longmont drive-by shooting set for trial
The defendant in a Longmont drive-by shooting case is set for trial this fall. Yahir Solis, 19, is charged with felony counts of first-degree murder after deliberation; first-degree murder – extreme indifference; two counts of attempted first-degree murder after deliberation; four counts of attempted first-degree murder – extreme indifference; first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon; first-degree assault – extreme indifference; and illegal discharge of a firearm.
Former cop involved in Karen Garner arrest could get out of prison early
The former Loveland police officer involved in the arrest of 73-year-old Karen Garner, who suffers from dementia, could be eligible to get into a halfway house earlier than violent offenders, based on Colorado law.
Aurora man calls 911 to report bullet entered apartment, striking him in head
The victim called 911 to report a bullet entered his apartment window and stuck him in the head. Police tweeted the victim was ‘awake and talking’ and was transported to a hospital.
Man charged with manslaughter after fatal shooting in Weld County
A man faces manslaughter charges after Weld County deputies say he whipped out a gun in what witnesses called a “joking manner” and it went off, killing another man Saturday. It happened on the 12000 block of Weld County Road 94. The Greeley Tribune reports police said a 21-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to a Greeley hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Benjamin Mitich, 19, remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Former Colorado state representative pleads guilty to criminal charges after lying about her residence
Former state Rep. Tracey Bernett, a Boulder County Democrat, on Friday pleaded guilty to criminal charges filed after she lied about her place of residence to run for reelection last year in a more politically favorable district. Bernett, appearing in court Friday, pleaded guilty to attempting to influence a public...
Convicted cop who broke woman with dementia arm may get out of prison early
According to the family of Karen Garner, the Loveland woman who experienced a broken arm and other injuries during a 2020 arrest, former officer Austin Hopp could be released early from his five-year prison sentence. Hopp is scheduled to appear in a northern Colorado court next week to possibly be transitioned out of prison and into a halfway house program.Hopp is only nine months into his five-year sentence.Hopp was convicted in 2022 of breaking Garner's arm, separating her shoulder and spraining her wrist during a 2020 investigation. Garner, who lives with dementia, was not given medical attention for hours while...
Man pleads guilty to murdering wife in Littleton
LITTLETON, Colo. — The husband of a woman killed in a November 2020 shooting in Littleton pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Thursday. Court records show Scott Lee Smith, 47, was also given a sentence enhancement for a violent crime causing death or serious bodily injury for killing 47-year-old Kanokwan "Nok" Smith.
Man shot and killed while driving on Colorado Boulevard
Police are searching for information on a homicide that happened Wednesday in the early morning hours around the Hale and Congress Park neighborhoods.
Boulder man sentenced to 16 years for punching woman in the face after stealing her bike
A man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 16 years in state prison for a 2022 incident where he punched a woman in the face after she confronted him for stealing her bicycle.
Lafayette police still searching for shooting suspect as victim recovers
Lafayette police are still searching for the suspect in a shooting at a mobile home park Tuesday afternoon. According to police radio traffic, dispatchers around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday received a report of a shooting at Lafayette Gardens, 11700 E. South Boulder Road. When officers arrived on the scene, they found...
Family sues caretaker, home care companies claiming father died due to neglect
The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office ruled 70-year-old Haywood Hammond's death a homicide after finding "several factors concerning for neglect as being contributory" to his death.
3 Greeley teens save elderly couple from house fire
Three Greeley teens are being lauded as heroes. The Greeley Tribune reports Preston Natividad, 16, of Frontier Academy, Cash Rinker, 16, of Eaton High School and Jeremiah Duhring, 15, of Greeley West High School, saved an elderly couple from their burning home Saturday night.The boys, all part of the Greeley Grays 16U baseball team smelled smoke on the 5200 block of 26th Street, and then saw the flames. One called 911 while another rushed inside the home to save a woman with dementia and a man who was sleeping. Fire Chief Brian Kuznik said the boys’ actions made a difference in preventing injury or worse, death. The boys will receive Community Safety Awards in the coming weeks. For the full heroic story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/
1 arrested after woman's body found inside burning home in Fort Collins
One man has been arrested after he was found outside a home in Fort Collins that had been destroyed by fire earlier this week. Before dawn Tuesday morning, Poudre Valley Fire crews responded to the home in the 2000 block of Churchill Court near Kent Way, where the home was covered in flames. Firefighters had to take a defensive approach to the fire when they arrived at the scene just after 4:30 a.m Tuesday due to the intensity of the fire and the potential instability of the structure. Crews worked to extinguish the fire from the outside. Fort Collins...
PRONE: 16 minutes facedown, strapped down, and handcuffed
A video showing the last minutes of an Adams County inmate's life raises questions over how the mentally ill inmate was restrained. The final 16 minutes of a mentally ill inmate’s life were spent facedown, handcuffed and strapped into a gurney on Christmas Eve inside the Adams County jail, according to a body camera video obtained by the 9NEWS ORIGINALS team.
Denver police investigating outdoor death in area of S. Hudson Street
The Denver Police Department is investigating an outdoor death that occurred in the area of S. Hudson Street. Authorities say the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the identification of the victim and the cause of death. DPD will provide an update if the status of the investigation is upgraded to a homicide.
Couple indicted, accused of cheating older Coloradans in tree-trimming scam
Two people have been indicted for allegedly operating a criminal tree-trimming scam that targeted older Coloradans in Adams, Arapahoe, Denver, El Paso, Jefferson, and Otero counties from at least February 2020 until October 2022. The couple, Joseph Camillo Tyler and Amelia Marie Tyler, face 51 counts. The Tylers are accused of using deceptive tactics to commit or conspire to commit financial fraud on vulnerable older Coloradans, including many who were over 80 years old. According to the grand jury indictment, the husband-wife team would show up at a residence to solicit tree-trimming or home repair services. Sometimes the homeowner paid in cash...
Photos released after shots fired outside Colorado Mills
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department (LPD) is asking for help finding the people involved in a shootout outside the Colorado Mills mall. LPD said witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area outside Dick's Sporting Goods at around 7:47 p.m. on Jan. 28. Police said there appear to...
Trail guide: After a brutal attack, Debi Hunter Holen reflects on a new normal, finding justice
A splintered board. A tree with blood on it. Her clothes, also bloody. Her bruised body after she was newly admitted to the hospital. Those are some of the photos that Debi Hunter Holen looked at during the November trial for the man who assaulted her on the High Line Canal trail more than two years ago. Last month, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
1 killed in shooting on Colorado Boulevard
Northbound Colorado Boulevard is closed at East 9th Avenue while police investigate.
New video shows different account of deadly Littleton police shooting
Surveillance video shows a new account of what happened before an officer shot and killed a man in Littleton.
