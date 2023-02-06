One man has been arrested after he was found outside a home in Fort Collins that had been destroyed by fire earlier this week. Before dawn Tuesday morning, Poudre Valley Fire crews responded to the home in the 2000 block of Churchill Court near Kent Way, where the home was covered in flames. Firefighters had to take a defensive approach to the fire when they arrived at the scene just after 4:30 a.m Tuesday due to the intensity of the fire and the potential instability of the structure. Crews worked to extinguish the fire from the outside. Fort Collins...

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO