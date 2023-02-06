ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Hillsborough County deputy arrested for drunk driving

TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy was placed on administrative leave after a drunk driving arrest, the agency said. Attila Tapolyai, 29, was taken into custody Thursday night and charged with a count of driving under the influence, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release. He has been with the agency for five years, it added.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

FDLE: Missing Child Alert canceled for 12-year-old girl

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Update: A Florida Missing Child Alert has been canceled for a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing Friday. Zoey Williamson was found safe, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reports. — Original: A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl from Zephyrhills. Zoey...
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Parrish Community High receives 5th threat over span of a week

PARRISH, Fla. — Students at Parrish Community High School were placed under a shelter-in-place order Wednesday morning after threats were made. Manatee County Schools confirmed five threats have been made against the school in the past week. The shooting threats were reportedly made through an app called "Fortify Florida."
PARRISH, FL
