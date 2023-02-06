Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hometown hero Ronde Barber inducted into the Pro Football Hall of FameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Florida Strawberry Festival Announces FREE Special Sensory-Considerate DayUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
With Republican Leaders, Biden is traveling to Florida with a new political challenger.GodwinFlorida State
Florida witness reports lights appearing and disappearing overheadRoger MarshFlorida State
Ybor Speaks Brings the Past to LifeModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
New court documents detail how police linked Tampa rapper to pregnant mother's murder
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday, Billy Adams had his first court appearance since being charged with two felonies in the murder of Alana Sims. Sims was killed just days after Adams was acquitted in a separate double homicide case. The hearing only lasted a few minutes, but the...
30-Year-Old St. Pete Woman Charged In Stabbing Death Of Man
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Detectives arrested Shakerra Long, 30, for 2nd-degree murder in the death of 43-year-old Brian Graham. Long was taken into custody Thursday at 11:35 p.m.acoording to police. Police say the pair were in a domestic relationship, and investigators believe Long stabbed Graham
St. Pete woman accused of stabbing man to death, arrested for 2nd-degree murder
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 30-year-old woman was arrested for the stabbing death of Brian Graham on Thursday, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. Authorities believe that Shakerra Long had a relationship with Graham and stabbed him early Sunday, Feb. 5. Graham's death wasn't reported until Tuesday, Feb....
Hillsborough County deputy arrested for drunk driving
TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy was placed on administrative leave after a drunk driving arrest, the agency said. Attila Tapolyai, 29, was taken into custody Thursday night and charged with a count of driving under the influence, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release. He has been with the agency for five years, it added.
Hernando sheriff: 2 people shot by deputies during domestic disturbance
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Minutes before and after 8 p.m. on Jan. 29, multiple 911 calls were made about a "domestic disturbance" between a man and woman involving a gun in Hernando County. One of those calls came from the woman just as a deputy arrived at the residence "in...
'It's no joke': Manatee law enforcement urges parents to caution teens as investigation into school threats continues
PARRISH, Fla. — Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office are still investigating anonymous bomb and shooting threats made to Parrish Community High School in the past week. So far three students have been arrested – not for the threats, but instead for using the chaos of the lockdown...
Tampa father charged with 13-year-old son’s death at illegal street racing event
A Tampa father has been charged with the death of his teenage son in January.
Bradenton man pleads guilty to felony charges during Jan. 6 Capitol riot
WASHINGTON — A Bradenton man who identifies as a member of the Proud Boys pleaded guilty Thursday to charges related to the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. The Department of Justice said footage shows Daniel Scott, 29, yelling and pushing two U.S. Capitol police officers. "Following Scott’s assault,...
Mothers of Steven Lorenzo's victims share harsh words for confessed killer: 'You should be dead already'
TAMPA, Fla. — There was emotional testimony in a Hillsborough courtroom on day 2 of the death penalty sentencing hearing for Steven Lorenzo. Lorenzo has confessed to killing two people in 2003 – Jason Galehouse and Michael Wachholtz. Lorenzo waived his right to a jury trial and is...
Man stabbed in the back of the head at Tampa sports bar, police say
A man was taken to the hospital last night after he was stabbed in the back of the head at a sports bar.
Jury verdict split on Hillsborough man facing prison time for voter fraud
TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County man accused of illegally voting in the 2020 election could face prison time after a jury on Tuesday found him guilty on one of two charges against him. Nathan Hart of Gibsonton faced one count of false swearing for stating he was an...
20 Clearwater families fighting eviction after 2-week notice
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Twenty Clearwater families are fighting eviction after they were served notices giving them two weeks to move out. Days later, they received another round of notices saying they now owe thousands of dollars. Tucked away on a dead-end road in Clearwater stands Westchester Apartments, a 20-unit...
FDLE: Missing Child Alert canceled for 12-year-old girl
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Update: A Florida Missing Child Alert has been canceled for a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing Friday. Zoey Williamson was found safe, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reports. — Original: A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl from Zephyrhills. Zoey...
Deputies: Palmetto middle schooler arrested for posting threatening video to social media
PALMETTO, Fla. — A middle school student was arrested Wednesday after posting a video to social media about "shooting up a classroom," the Manatee County Sheriff's Office reports. At around 9:26 a.m., a Fortify Florida tip was received about a video on social media simulating shots being fired in...
Parrish Community High receives 5th threat over span of a week
PARRISH, Fla. — Students at Parrish Community High School were placed under a shelter-in-place order Wednesday morning after threats were made. Manatee County Schools confirmed five threats have been made against the school in the past week. The shooting threats were reportedly made through an app called "Fortify Florida."
New Hillsborough County Deputy Cadet Arrested For ATM Theft While Working At Loomis
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla – Detectives have arrested a new cadet of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and charged him with crimes that occurred before starting the academy. Darius Barnwell, 25, was only on his second day as a cadet in the Sheriff’s Training Academy when
Hillsborough deputy cadet arrested for grand theft
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy cadet has been arrested for allegedly taking money from his previous employer on multiple occasions, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Darius Barnwell, 25, was on his second day as a cadet in the Sheriff's Training Academy when detectives learned of some...
More Florida agencies using unmarked sports cars to catch unsuspecting speeders
As instances of aggressive driving increase, local agencies say they need stealthier ways to catch extreme violators. Many are turning to unmarked muscle cars. One afternoon in late September as Officer David Garrett drove south on Interstate 275 toward downtown St. Petersburg, a driver in a black convertible BMW cut across two lanes of the highway.
Manatee sheriff: Person used app, fake VPN to schedule 2 bomb threats at Parrish high school
PARRISH, Fla. — A high school in Manatee County was evacuated Tuesday morning after the school received two bomb threats, school officials said. Speaking during a news conference at Parrish Community High School, Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells said that the person, or people, who made the two bomb threats used an app called Fortify Florida.
Jury trial set for Hillsborough man arrested for voter fraud
TAMPA, Fla. — A jury trial for a Hillsborough County man accused of illegally voting in the 2020 election began Tuesday morning. Nathan Hart is one of 20 people statewide and one of six arrested in Hillsborough County last August under the state’s Election Crimes and Security unit.
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 1