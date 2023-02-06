Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for Ramen in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Willoughby, OhioIsla ChiuWilloughby, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this monthKristen WaltersFairview Park, OH
Reviewing DeShaun Watson's SituationLarry E LambertCleveland, OH
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Ohio State faces Cleveland State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Study led by UH doctor challenges convention, results in huge gains for stroke patients
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A vascular neurologist from Cleveland’s University Hospitals encouraged colleagues at a key stroke conference on Friday in Dallas to rethink their approach to treating blood clots in the brain following large strokes - surgically remove them. This recommendation counters long-term thinking that it was too risky...
Spreading love, hope and smiles to cancer patients this Valentine's Day
A two-time cancer survivor from Brunswick is giving back and spreading love for the fifth year in a row to cancer patients at University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center and Rainbow Babies and Children
Go Red for Women: Survivor shares her heart health journey at Cleveland luncheon, encourages others to get checked
CLEVELAND — More than 600 people dressed in their best red to attend the annual Go Red for Women luncheon Tuesday in Cleveland. The event, put on by the American Heart Association, raises money for heart research and took place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. I was honored to serve as this year's emcee.
News-Herald.com
Cleveland Clinic Mentor Hospital to host meetings, tours
Cleveland Clinic Mentor Hospital is giving members of the community several opportunities to learn more about the facility that is scheduled to open in August. According to the city, community leaders and Cleveland Clinic representatives will share information on the variety of care that Mentor Hospital will provide, as well as career opportunities available, at two town hall meetings and a pair of hard hat tours.
Five things you should know about Alzheimer’s disease: Cheryl Kanetsy
Guest columnist Cheryl Kanetsky is the interim executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Cleveland Area Chapter. The year 2022 was a productive and promising one for Alzheimer’s disease research, featuring discoveries related to the causes, risk factors and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. With 250,000...
3News' Monica Robins speaks to Cleveland doctor about air quality concerns in East Palestine
CLEVELAND — Even though state and federal officials have given the all clear for residents to return to their homes in East Palestine following last weekend's train accident, many are still apprehensive. I reached out to Dr. Ryan Marino, a medical toxicologist at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, to...
newsnet5
High school athlete says UH's new anesthesia-free procedure changed his life, will help others
CLEVELAND — University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital is now offering a state-of-the-art anesthesia-free procedure. It's being called a game changer and a medical breakthrough for those struggling with upper GI and esophageal issues. UH Rainbow is the first hospital in the Midwest to offer the procedure.
WKYC
'Extremely blessed': Baby gets second chance at life after heart transplant
CLEVELAND — From the looks of it, you’d never know Rachel Collins' son Mikey has been through so much, but the little boy who will be two in April, has already undergone multiple surgeries and received a heart transplant. “Early in my pregnancy they found some indication that...
Cleveland Jewish News
Senior care facility incidents could result in legal action
Malpractice and negligence in senior care facilities can be damaging to patients, their families, the institutions and staff members. When these events take place, victims and their families often seek justice through lawsuits. Brian Eisen, president at The Eisen Law Firm in Cleveland, and Jay Kelley, managing partner at Elk...
3 Things Poppin' in Northeast Ohio: Groundswell Fest, Kofi B+ Friends concert, After Dark Valentine's Day at the Van Aken District
CLEVELAND — Have you lived in Northeast Ohio forever, or maybe you're new to the area? Whatever your story, the region has tons to offer when it comes to experiences and adventures. However, at times it can be hard to find and narrow down the best ways to spend...
thelandcle.org
In overture to neighbors, CWRU to turn vacant Wade Park home into community engagement center
A long-vacant historic property on Wade Park Ave. near University Circle will be completely renovated by Case Western Reserve University (CWRU), which plans to turn it into a community engagement center. According to Julian Rogers, assistant vice president for local government and community relations at the university, the renovated house will be used for neighborhood programs and events ranging from block club meetings to tutoring sessions for neighborhood kids to law school clinics to help people returning from prison.
Ohio COVID-19 county map improves to the best that it has been since July; Cuyahoga, most of Northeast Ohio yellow: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and most northern Ohio counties stayed yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, while most of the rest of the state turned green for low spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. There were 75 counties classified as green, the highest number...
cleveland19.com
Orrville woman alive today thanks to quick thinking of gym members and an AED
ORRVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Linda Thompson was straight and to the point: “It was very frightening and I am just happy to be here.”. When she spoke, Thompson was standing in just about the same spot in Tillison’s Fitness Warehouse in Orville where she had collapsed, in cardiac arrest, about two weeks earlier during an early morning workout, a workout the members call, “boot camp.”
Why local reverend says he’s ‘painfully optimistic’ about race relations
A living witness to Black history, Reverend Otis Moss is sharing his insights on what he’s seen and experienced.
Akron Zoo closes for remainder of Friday, February 10
AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Zoo has announced that they are closing for the remainder of Friday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The announcement comes after high winds on Friday caused a tree to...
Mission Possible: Cleveland is home for the next big frozen pizza innovation
CLEVELAND — It’s no surprise that pizza is one of the go-to snacks for the Super Bowl. So we're taking our Mission Possible series into the Nestlé test kitchen to uncover the next frozen pizza creation. As the world's largest food and beverage company, Nestlé makes several...
cleveland19.com
Wadsworth brewery drops out of drag event after receiving threatening statements
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wadsworth Brewing Company is no longer hosting a drag story hour due to threatening statements, the brewery said in a statement on Facebook Wednesday. The brewery said in its online statement that it has always been supportive of the Wadsworth community, schools and not for profit organizations.
3 more Ohio Bed, Bath & Beyond locations added to closures
Two more Ohio Bed Bath & Beyond locations have been added to the list of stores within the company that are closing.
WKYC
Super simple and delicious Super Bowl sandwich recipe
CLEVELAND — Come for the game and stay for the food. This Italian beef sandwich recipe will be sure to win over all your guests and take the strain off of you in the kitchen. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with...
Ohio woman finds chickens dead, questions chemical release from train
Even though North Lima is a little more than 10 miles away from East Palestine, Amanda Breshears said the smell caused her eyes to water when she went to let her dog out. She believes it could be the reason why her birds are now dead.
Comments / 0