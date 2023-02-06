ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News-Herald.com

Cleveland Clinic Mentor Hospital to host meetings, tours

Cleveland Clinic Mentor Hospital is giving members of the community several opportunities to learn more about the facility that is scheduled to open in August. According to the city, community leaders and Cleveland Clinic representatives will share information on the variety of care that Mentor Hospital will provide, as well as career opportunities available, at two town hall meetings and a pair of hard hat tours.
MENTOR, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Senior care facility incidents could result in legal action

Malpractice and negligence in senior care facilities can be damaging to patients, their families, the institutions and staff members. When these events take place, victims and their families often seek justice through lawsuits. Brian Eisen, president at The Eisen Law Firm in Cleveland, and Jay Kelley, managing partner at Elk...
CLEVELAND, OH
thelandcle.org

In overture to neighbors, CWRU to turn vacant Wade Park home into community engagement center

A long-vacant historic property on Wade Park Ave. near University Circle will be completely renovated by Case Western Reserve University (CWRU), which plans to turn it into a community engagement center. According to Julian Rogers, assistant vice president for local government and community relations at the university, the renovated house will be used for neighborhood programs and events ranging from block club meetings to tutoring sessions for neighborhood kids to law school clinics to help people returning from prison.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Orrville woman alive today thanks to quick thinking of gym members and an AED

ORRVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Linda Thompson was straight and to the point: “It was very frightening and I am just happy to be here.”. When she spoke, Thompson was standing in just about the same spot in Tillison’s Fitness Warehouse in Orville where she had collapsed, in cardiac arrest, about two weeks earlier during an early morning workout, a workout the members call, “boot camp.”
ORRVILLE, OH
WKYC

Akron Zoo closes for remainder of Friday, February 10

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Zoo has announced that they are closing for the remainder of Friday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The announcement comes after high winds on Friday caused a tree to...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Super simple and delicious Super Bowl sandwich recipe

CLEVELAND — Come for the game and stay for the food. This Italian beef sandwich recipe will be sure to win over all your guests and take the strain off of you in the kitchen. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy