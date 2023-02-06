Read full article on original website
Man seriously injured after hitting trees with snowmobile
WALKER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man from Chaska, Minnesota was seriously hurt after a snowmobile crash late Wednesday night. Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk says his office received a 911 call about a snowmobile crash at 11:50 p.m. February 8. It happened on the Paul Bunyan Trail in rural Walker, MN.
Employees restrain active shooter at boat factory in Otter Tail County
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. -- Employees at the Lund Boat Company in New York Mills restrained an active shooter Thursday morning.The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says a 21-year-old man, an employee at Lund, is in custody pending criminal charges in relation to the incident.Deputies responded to the plant shortly after 7 a.m.Authorities say the suspect had been in a verbal confrontation with another employee when he pulled out a handgun and fired a round at the other employee, a 31-year-old man, but did not hit him.The suspect then chased the victim outside and the victim got away.One employee held...
'We're thankful for the work that the staff did' | Employee arrested after shooting at Minnesota plant
NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. — The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said a 21-year-old suspect is in custody after an active shooter incident was reported at the Lund Boat Company in northern Minnesota Thursday morning. In a Facebook update, the sheriff's office said the suspect was an employee at...
‘The trees love us and we love the trees’: Protestors in Detroit Lakes against Hwy 34 project
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Over a dozen protestors gathered in Detroit Lakes, Minn., to voice their concerns with the Hwy 34 project. The Minnesota Dept. of Transportation said the trees have to be removed because of a $15 million resurfacing project. “Our hearts are in it and...
Boat factory employee charged for firing gun at coworker
NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. -- A 21-year-old man has been charged for allegedly firing his gun at a coworker at an Otter Tail County boat factory on Thursday morning.The sheriff's office says David Gadsden had already been subdued by other employees at the plant by the time they arrived, and no one was injured in the incident.Gadsden was charged on Friday with attempted second-degree murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, dangerous discharge of a firearm, and carrying a pistol without a permit.Documents say deputies interviewed an employee, who said he had a question about how to complete his job and asked...
Man dies after snowmobile crash, hitting power pole in MN
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead following a snowmobile crash in central Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says it responded to the crash on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 9:30 a.m. near Pequot Lakes. The crash report says a 54-year-old man from Eden Prairie,...
Man faces four charges after police say he opened fire inside a boat factory in Northern Minnesota
An active shooter incident at Lund Boat Company in New York Mills, MN, resulted in no injuries this morning. The suspect is in law enforcement custody.
Man killed in weekend snowmobile crash identified
STAPLES, Minn. – Cass County authorities in northern Minnesota have identified a Staples man killed in a weekend snowmobile crash. Mark Plattner, 65, and his family were returning home from a ride when the track on his snowmobile became dislodged, and he was thrown from the machine. Plattner was...
UPDATE: Shed in Otter Tail County fire is total loss
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Fire officials say the fire shed was at 15154 Co. Hwy 57. They say the initial report said the shed was fully engulfed with no one around. At the same time, officials say the homeowner was calling to report the fire...
Employees involved in workplace shooting had history of verbal altercations
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KFGO) – The employees involved in a shooting at a boat manufacturing company in central Minnesota Thursday morning had several verbal disputes in the months leading up to the incident. According to court documents, the victim of the shooting, who was not injured, told a detective...
Rescue crews remove 56 animals from Morrison County mobile home
MORRISON COUNTY, Minn. — The Animal Humane Society is currently caring for an influx of animals. According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 24, deputies worked with the Humane Society to remove 56 animals from a residence about four miles south of Motley. The sheriff's office later confirmed the residence was a mobile home.
Coalition protesting tree removal along Highway 34
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Trees are being cleared along Highway 34 in Becker County as part of a resurfacing project, and some people in the area aren’t happy about it. A protest is planned for Friday, February 10, according to the Save The Trees Coalition. The...
Silo explosion injuress firefighter, damages 2 firetrucks in western Minnesota
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A firefighter was injured after a silo’s roof exploded during a fire on Saturday in western Minnesota. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said fire crews responded to a silo fire just after 11:30 a.m. on the 13400 block of Cemetery Road Southeast in Orange Township.
Bemidji Police Respond to Suicidal Person at Holiday Stationstore
A man who was threatening suicide and a gunfight with officers in the parking lot at Bemidji’s Holiday Stationstore was safely taken into custody for treatment purposes on Sunday afternoon. Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin says the man originally called threatening suicide at his home but then walked to...
Minnesota Snowmobile Crashes Saturday Result In One Fatality, Two Serious Injuries
Earlier this winter, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reached out to snowmobilers to use caution when enjoying the trails this winter as there were an alarming number of fatalities already this season. Sadly, accidents continue to happen. Last weekend, a head-on snowmobile crash in Wisconsin led to hospitalizations, and...
Silo top blows off during fire, injures firefighter, damages trucks
OSAKIS, Minn. -- A firefighter is in the hospital after the top of a silo blew off during a fire, hitting two emergency vehicles Saturday.The Osakis Fire Department says it responded to a silo fire at 13461 Cemetery Road Southeast in Orange Township shortly after 11:30 a.m.While extinguishing the fire, the top of the silo blew off and struck two fire trucks. One of the vehicles has been put out of service due to the damage it sustained.One firefighter was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Want Lake Shore? A Minnesota County Has More Than Anywhere Else
Yes, we know that Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes. In fact, there are actually more than that, but it's rounded to ten thousand. But, there is actually a county in Minnesota that has more lakes in that one county than any other in Minnesota, and the whole country.
Becker Co. Sheriff sends letter to lawmakers about proposed gun laws
BECKER CO., M.N. (Valley News Live) - Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander wrote a letter to Representative Matt Bliss expressing concern over recent proposed gun bills. He’s calling on him to vote no on the proposed gun bills. Glander says the bill of most concern to him is HF396....
Phony money is reportedly found in the area
(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking area business owners to be on the lookout for counterfeit money. Officials say in the last week, a local bar received $500 in fake $100 bills. The fake money was reportedly used while buying pull tabs. Authorities say if you’re not sure how to tell if money is counterfeit, there are several resources available online which will help you find out if money is fake or not.
Minnesota Couple Shocked By What Popped Up While Ice Fishing
I have only been ice fishing one time in my entire life and I was terrified the whole time convinced that I was going to fall through the ice. Even though it was perfectly safe and mid-February in Ely in a nice little warm shack I was shook. I also...
