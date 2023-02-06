Read full article on original website
Nirvana Water Sciences Acquires Alder Creek Beverages, Expands Presence in New York StateJot BeatBoonville, NY
This Abandoned Upstate New York Video Store Still has VHS Tapes on the ShelvesTravel MavenUtica, NY
Lillian Y. Cooper Apartments Utica New York Purposely Rents To Drug Addicts To Set Tenants Up For Failure.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Hochul Celebrates Relaunch of SPTC, Over 8,000 Complete TrainingJ.M. LesinskiOriskany, NY
Burlington, Closed For Over Five Years, Returning to CityJoel EisenbergTopeka, KS
WKTV
Rome company to procure furniture for new Wynn Hospital
UTICA, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley Health System has selected Roberts Office Interiors (ROI), based in Rome, to procure and install the furniture for the new Wynn Hospital. ROI will work with CAMA Inc., out of Connecticut, to make sure the furniture jives with the interior design. ROI plans to...
WKTV
211 information hotline's 3-digit dial option temporarily unavailable
People won't be able to dial 211 to reach the United Way of the Mohawk Valley’s information hotline, for now, due to a temporary outage. The 211 hotline is available 24 hours a day to connect people with the resources they need. According to the United Way MV, most people who reach out are looking for help with housing, food, transportation and health care. The hotline directs people to the appropriate organization for their needs.
WKTV
Delgado speaks at legislative breakfast in Utica, says government must focus on working families
UTICA, N.Y. – Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado spoke at the Central New York Labor Council’s annual legislative breakfast event Friday morning. The council is made up of union members that work in health care, education and other industries. Delgado spoke about the importance of building legislation that bolsters...
WKTV
NY allocates funds to repave state roads impacted by severe weather
Several state roads that have been impacted by severe weather will be repaved through $100 million in state funding dedicated to infrastructure improvements. There are 64 projects statewide and nearly $10 million is going to the Mohawk Valley. Here are the local projects in Herkimer and Otsego counties:. Herkimer County.
WKTV
Box truck rolls over on Thruway exit ramp in North Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – Traffic was slow in North Utica Wednesday morning after a box truck rolled over near the Thruway ramp. The truck appears to have rolled over as it was turning off of the Thruway ramp onto North Genesee Street. Utica police say no one was hurt and...
WKTV
South Carolina woman charged with DWI following crash on Route 365 in Trenton
TRENTON, N.Y. – A woman from South Carolina is facing a DWI charge following a two-car crash in Trenton on the evening of Feb. 9. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, 57-year-old Sheila Kinard, of West Columbia, South Carolina, was driving a 2016 Nissan Rogue east on Route 365 when she collided with a 2014 Volkswagen Passat driven by Mark Kirkland, 59, of Barneveld.
WKTV
Whitesboro Volunteer Fire Department debuts new rescue truck
UTICA, N.Y. – The Whitesboro Volunteer Fire Department unveiled its new rescue truck Friday, which was purchased with the help of a grant secured by Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-119. The grant covered more than 60% of the cost of the new 2023 Chevy Suburban. Fire Chief George Massarotti says...
WKTV
Firefighters quickly extinguish basement fire on Link Road in Rome
ROME, N.Y. — A fire broke out at a home on Link Road in Rome early Thursday morning. Rome firefighters arrived just after 4:30 a.m. to find smoke and some flames coming from the entryway on the side of the house. Upon further investigation, they saw flames also coming from the basement.
WKTV
Snow showers linger on Friday
Morning: AM lingering light rain. Mid 30s. Afternoon: Snow north. Partly sunny south. High 40. Tonight: Isolated lake-effect snow showers. Lower 24. Tomorrow: Cloudy then gradually becoming sunny. High 31. Low 18. Following this warm front will be a series of weak cold fronts gradually cooling our weather down for...
WKTV
Arson victim feeds those in need on National Pizza Day
UTICA, N.Y. -- It's National Pizza Day. For Chris Woodbeck, it's not about gluttony. It's about giving. "I chose the Rescue Mission because they serve the community and just in our recent fire, people have reached out to us and given us stuff and it's our way of giving back," says Woodbeck.
WKTV
Masons celebrate 200th Anniversary
It was on this day in 1823 that Utica became the second chartered Commandry in the State of New York. Today local Masons celebrated two hundred years of service.
WKTV
Fire damage contained to basement of home on Levitt Street in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – Rome fire crews were called to Levitt Street Friday morning after a fire broke out in the basement of a house on the 300 block. The fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. Fire officials say no one was home at the time. Firefighters were able to...
WKTV
Oneida County Sheriff's Office warning of ongoing scam playing on people's compassion
ROME, N.Y. – The Oneida County Sherriff’s Office is urging people to be wary when strangers ask for money after a man was scammed out of $1,300 at the Walmart in Rome after showing compassion for what he thought was a family in need. On Feb. 8, Oneida...
WKTV
Oneonta man accused of providing false information while trying to buy gun from sporting goods store
ONEONTA, N.Y. – An Oneonta man was arrested earlier this month after allegedly providing false information while trying to buy a gun. According to the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, 53-year-old Tracy Thomas put incorrect information on a transaction record in an attempt to buy a firearm from a sporting goods store in Oneonta.
WKTV
'Anna Strong' bowling tournament to benefit foundation in memory of 12-year-old Ilion girl
LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. – A benefit will be held this weekend to help carry on the kind work of Anna LaBella, a young girl who sadly passed away of cancer this past summer. Her family is keeping her memory alive by continuing to help others in her name through Anna’s Sunflower Warriors Foundation.
WKTV
MVCC hosting job fair for all abilities on Feb. 15
UTICA, N.Y. -- A free job fair is being hosted at MVCC on Feb. 15 for all abilities, at 9 a.m. at the Alumni College Center on Sherman Drive in Utica. 25 local businesses will be at the event to meet one-on-one with individuals and take resumes as well as answer any questions. Career opportunities are available in a range of industries including trades, manufacturing, IT, human services, public safety and more.
WKTV
Scattered showers continuing this Thursday evening
Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Temperatures warming. Upper 30s. Friday Morning: AM lingering light rain. Mid 30s. Friday Afternoon: Snow north. Partly sunny south. Lower 30s. Friday Night: Isolated lake-effect snow showers. Lower 20s. Warmer air has moved in today, as rain showers continue to push northeast tonight, we continue to...
WKTV
Hochul announces over $8 million in funding addressing opioid disorders
NEW YORK -- Hochul announced Tuesday, $8.6 million is available to develop outpatient treatment programs to address opioid use disorder across the state. Funding comes from the State Office of Addiction Services and Supports and will support up to 18 providers in their efforts to establish these programs. "Like too...
WKTV
2023 Salute to Outstanding Women award winners announced
The YWCA of the Mohawk Valley has announced this year's "outstanding women." YWCA Mohawk Valley reveals 2023 Salute to Outstanding Women award winners.
WKTV
Rain and unsettled weather returns Thursday
Morning: Cloudy. Rain developing. Low 30s. Afternoon: Rain. High 43. Tonight: Rain showers. Low 39. Tomorrow: Flurries lingering. Windy. High 42. Low 24. Unsettled weather returns to Central New York as low pressure arrives from the west. Cloudy this morning, with rain developing between 8-10am. A wintry mix (snow, sleet, and/or freezing rain) is possible north and east of Utica - just enough to make some secondary roads slippery. Temperatures slowly warm up throughout the afternoon into the upper 30s to near 40. Rain becomes rain showers by the afternoon and evening. Rain showers turn over to snow showers tonight, with overnight lows in the upper 30s.
