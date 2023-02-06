ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fatim Hemraj

In 2003, a teen left home with a strange man and never came back. Two weeks later, her mom received a shocking message.

19-year-old LaQuanta Riley was born in 1984 to her mother, Pam Riley, who was only 16 at the time. As a result, LaQuanta was raised by her aunt, Katie Smith. LaQuanta maintained a good relationship with her mom and they kept in touch throughout her life. She loved to cook and listen to music. LaQuanta graduated high school with honors and received a full scholarship to college. She was about to begin her freshmen year studying criminal justice when she suddenly vanished.
EUFAULA, AL
justpene50

Two sisters did the correct thing by reporting their sister after she fell in love with someone else's husband

A woman had six children. She did not have too much money but they made do with what they had. The woman was diagnosed with high blood pressure. She was very stressed as she was in a very abusive marriage. She received constant beatings from her husband. He did not have stable employment and would work as needed. If she had any money and he knew about it, he would often bully it straight out of her hands.
Comfy, Safe Couch

"A White man calls out a black woman saying, I had the same experience and never complained!" Lesson on Racial Trauma

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I shared an article recently about a sad experience I encountered at an airport some years back where a White cashier ignored me and asked the White guy in front of me to proceed when I was clearly the first in line. The overwhelmingly positive reactions that I received from hundreds of readers were so encouraging and uplifting. I must however also point out that there were also several comments that were sad to read. There were people saying the experience never happened while others completely minimized it.
The Hollywood Gossip

David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!

We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
UTAH STATE
TheDailyBeast

‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Cody Longo Found Dead at 34

Actor Cody Longo, best known for his roles in the soap operas Hollywood Heights and Days of Our Lives, was found dead in his home this week while police were performing a wellness check, TMZ reports. Longo was only 34 years old. “He was an amazing father and the best husband. Our whole world is shattered,” Longo’s wife, Stephanie, was quoted telling TMZ.He leaves behind his wife and three children, a 5-year-old and 1-year-old son, and a 7-year-old daughter. The grim discovery was reportedly made Wednesday at Longo’s home in Austin, Texas. His wife became concerned after she could not...
AUSTIN, TX
DOPE Quick Reads

A mother now says that her kids were left in tears after school staff took food from their plates with tongs over debts

A mother who wished to remain anonymous has recently shared that she is “furious” after finding out that food was taken from her children’s school plates because of past-due debts. According to several students who attended Liverpool College on Queen’s Drive, many were humiliated on Thursday, February 2, 2023, due to a recent stunt pulled by the school’s lunch staff. [i]
Comfy, Safe Couch

Getting home from work to find heated pajamas on space heater and babies fed is good enough valentine gift for me.

I used to work in the evenings until midnight when my husband and I were raising our young boys. On winter days when it was freezing cold, I would start my car and give it a few minutes to warm up. I would then drive home comfortably in a cozy car wishing I would drive inside the house with it. If only... The freezing weather outside especially between our house and the parking lot was a big turn off for me. I made sure I spent the least amount of time getting inside the house by zooming out of the car and getting inside the house in less than 10 seconds. Thanks God I never tripped. The cold weather outside was intolerable especially on those wee hours of the night. Sometimes my husband would wait for me and other times he would be in his ninth dream smiling in his sleep for finally being able to relax after a hectic evening with the boys.
OK! Magazine

Jail Fallout: Savannah Chrisley Admits She Had A 'Full-On Breakdown' Over Having To Raise Brother Grayson And Niece Chloe

In addition to coping with the fact that her parents will remain behind bars for years to come, Savannah Chrisley is also struggling with her new parental duties.On the Tuesday, February 7, episode of her “Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley” podcast, the 25-year-old candidly admitted that it hasn't been easy looking after her brother Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10, now that she has custody of them following her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley's sentencing.“The other night, I had a full-on breakdown,” Savannah confessed on her podcast. “I was trying to find Chloe proper clothes to go and visit my parents...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy