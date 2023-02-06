I used to work in the evenings until midnight when my husband and I were raising our young boys. On winter days when it was freezing cold, I would start my car and give it a few minutes to warm up. I would then drive home comfortably in a cozy car wishing I would drive inside the house with it. If only... The freezing weather outside especially between our house and the parking lot was a big turn off for me. I made sure I spent the least amount of time getting inside the house by zooming out of the car and getting inside the house in less than 10 seconds. Thanks God I never tripped. The cold weather outside was intolerable especially on those wee hours of the night. Sometimes my husband would wait for me and other times he would be in his ninth dream smiling in his sleep for finally being able to relax after a hectic evening with the boys.

