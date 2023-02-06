Read full article on original website
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
NBC Miami
‘She Loved Her Daughter With Everything in Her': Young Mom Dies, Child Survives Margate Crash
A 2-year-old will have to grow up without a mother after she died in a car crash earlier this week in Margate. Family members tell NBC 6 21-year-old Markya Hunt died in the crash Monday. Police said the driver of the car took off before police showed up. The baby was in the car with her mom but survived.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
In 2003, a teen left home with a strange man and never came back. Two weeks later, her mom received a shocking message.
19-year-old LaQuanta Riley was born in 1984 to her mother, Pam Riley, who was only 16 at the time. As a result, LaQuanta was raised by her aunt, Katie Smith. LaQuanta maintained a good relationship with her mom and they kept in touch throughout her life. She loved to cook and listen to music. LaQuanta graduated high school with honors and received a full scholarship to college. She was about to begin her freshmen year studying criminal justice when she suddenly vanished.
A 17-year-old boy ‘got a kiss from his girlfriend before family dinner’, days later passed away!!
Teen dating has changed significantly over the years, particularly with the rise of social media and online dating services. The convenience of meeting people online and the capacity to communicate with strangers make dating a little riskier than it was in the past, but it's also safer because the same technology may also act as a safety net.
Two sisters did the correct thing by reporting their sister after she fell in love with someone else's husband
A woman had six children. She did not have too much money but they made do with what they had. The woman was diagnosed with high blood pressure. She was very stressed as she was in a very abusive marriage. She received constant beatings from her husband. He did not have stable employment and would work as needed. If she had any money and he knew about it, he would often bully it straight out of her hands.
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
Young Couple Fell 800 Feet to Their Death in Selfie-Related Death at Yosemite
Vishnu Viswanath, 29, and Meenakshi Moorthy, 30, plummeted 800 feet to their death in October 2018 all for the sake of the ultimate selfie. The tragedy occurred at Yosemite National Park in California where the bodies were found below Taft Point, a scenic overlook that has no protective railings.
84-Year-Old Walmart Greeter Reportedly “Abruptly” Fired While Wife is in the Midst of Cancer Treatments
The beloved Thane Telford’s plight has inspired a GoFundMe campaign. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KUTV.com, Walmart.com, and GoFundMe.com.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
"A White man calls out a black woman saying, I had the same experience and never complained!" Lesson on Racial Trauma
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I shared an article recently about a sad experience I encountered at an airport some years back where a White cashier ignored me and asked the White guy in front of me to proceed when I was clearly the first in line. The overwhelmingly positive reactions that I received from hundreds of readers were so encouraging and uplifting. I must however also point out that there were also several comments that were sad to read. There were people saying the experience never happened while others completely minimized it.
The Hollywood Gossip
David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!
We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Cody Longo Found Dead at 34
Actor Cody Longo, best known for his roles in the soap operas Hollywood Heights and Days of Our Lives, was found dead in his home this week while police were performing a wellness check, TMZ reports. Longo was only 34 years old. “He was an amazing father and the best husband. Our whole world is shattered,” Longo’s wife, Stephanie, was quoted telling TMZ.He leaves behind his wife and three children, a 5-year-old and 1-year-old son, and a 7-year-old daughter. The grim discovery was reportedly made Wednesday at Longo’s home in Austin, Texas. His wife became concerned after she could not...
Parents refuse to allow pregnant daughter to give them another baby to raise for her; daughter calls them heartless
Evidently, one single, 33-year-old pregnant woman doesn't understand why her parents say they won't raise her baby that's on the way like they did her first child that she had at 17. Her mother takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
A mother now says that her kids were left in tears after school staff took food from their plates with tongs over debts
A mother who wished to remain anonymous has recently shared that she is “furious” after finding out that food was taken from her children’s school plates because of past-due debts. According to several students who attended Liverpool College on Queen’s Drive, many were humiliated on Thursday, February 2, 2023, due to a recent stunt pulled by the school’s lunch staff. [i]
Getting home from work to find heated pajamas on space heater and babies fed is good enough valentine gift for me.
I used to work in the evenings until midnight when my husband and I were raising our young boys. On winter days when it was freezing cold, I would start my car and give it a few minutes to warm up. I would then drive home comfortably in a cozy car wishing I would drive inside the house with it. If only... The freezing weather outside especially between our house and the parking lot was a big turn off for me. I made sure I spent the least amount of time getting inside the house by zooming out of the car and getting inside the house in less than 10 seconds. Thanks God I never tripped. The cold weather outside was intolerable especially on those wee hours of the night. Sometimes my husband would wait for me and other times he would be in his ninth dream smiling in his sleep for finally being able to relax after a hectic evening with the boys.
Rickey Smiley may not have meant what everyone believes about his son Brandon being sacrificed
DId Rickey Smiley really say he sacrificed his son?. Last week Ricky Smiley the hot of the Syndicated Rickey Smiley Show announced that his son Brandon Smiley 32 had passed away and the Internet is blowing up not with condolences but criticism. A statement Smiley made related to his son's death has everyone talking but perhaps his comments were taken out of context.
Woman with eating disorder horrified when her husband tells her she broke his Harley-Davidson by lying about her weight
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My husband told me I broke his motorcycle by lying about my weight. I didn't realize until today that might be a lie.
Jail Fallout: Savannah Chrisley Admits She Had A 'Full-On Breakdown' Over Having To Raise Brother Grayson And Niece Chloe
In addition to coping with the fact that her parents will remain behind bars for years to come, Savannah Chrisley is also struggling with her new parental duties.On the Tuesday, February 7, episode of her “Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley” podcast, the 25-year-old candidly admitted that it hasn't been easy looking after her brother Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10, now that she has custody of them following her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley's sentencing.“The other night, I had a full-on breakdown,” Savannah confessed on her podcast. “I was trying to find Chloe proper clothes to go and visit my parents...
NBC Miami
Allison Holker Seeks Control of Stephen “tWitch” Boss' Estate After He Died Without a Will
Allison Holker is taking steps to control Stephen "Twitch" Boss' estate after he died without a will. On Feb. 8, the former "So You Think You Can Dance" star filed a California Spousal Property Petition, partly to prove that she is actually the wife of the person who passed away.
